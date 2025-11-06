On This Page
- Upgrade ASIC Firmware
- Upgrade Components Firmware
Upgrading System Firmware
NVOS provides the ability to upgrade the Firmware of system components manually.
NVOS is bundled with a default ASIC firmware version. When updating the operating system software to a new version, an automatic firmware update process will be attempted by NVOS. The user can choose to override the default version.
To perform an automatic firmware update by the OS for a different switch firmware version without changing the OS version, import and install the firmware package as described below. The OS sets it as the new default firmware and performs the firmware update automatically.
ASIC Firmware Change
Display the ASIC firmware that is currently available.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show platform firmware ASIC operational applied --------------- ------------------------- ------- part-number
920-9K36F-00MV-JS0_IPN_Ax actual-firmware
35.2014.
1482auto-update enabled enabled fw-source
default
default
Import the firmware image (.mfa file) to the switch.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action fetch platform firmware ASIC /path/to/fw-image.mfa
Alternatively, you can upload the FW file from the host to the switch:Note
The firmware file must be copied to the predefined directory: "/host/fw-images/asic"
user
@host:~$ scp <path-to-fw-file> <
switch-admin-username>@<
switch-ip-address>:/host/fw-images/asic/<desired-name>.mfa
Configure default firmware source from user.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set platform firmware ASIC fw-source custom
Display system firmware component information.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show platform firmware ASIC operational applied --------------- ------------------------- ------- part-number
920-9K36F-00MV-JS0_IPN_Ax actual-firmware
35.2014.
1482auto-update enabled enabled fw-source
default
default
Apply the configuration
admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply
Save the configuration.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv config save
Install the firmware image.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action install platform firmware ASIC files fw-image.mfa The operation will initiate a component firmware update. Type [y] to install the firmware and reboot afterwards. Type [N] to install the firmware without reboot. Do you want to reboot? [y/N]
Press 'Y' will cause system reboot to install and activate firmware.
Press 'N' requires manual reboot from user later on.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action reboot system
This section provides step-by-step instructions to manually check and update software and firmware on GB200-NVL NVLink switch tray to ensure the system is up to date with the latest software and firmware versions.
This guide only applies to upgrades on system of the same type (e.g., QS to QS)
It is highly recommended to use nvfwupd Tool to conduct an automatic update GB200-NVL (see NVIDIA Firmware Update Tool: NVOnline Document ID 1107320)
For CPLD only: Unpack the bundles using fwpkg-unpack CLI (see Firmware Package Unpacking Tool: NVOnline Document ID 1090243)
References
Document Title
NVOnline Document ID
GB200 NVL72 Rack System Specification and Integration Guide
1117886
GB200 NVL Technical Overview
1114121
NVLink Switch Tray
NVIDIA NVLink GB200 Switch Systems User Manual
1115337
NVIDIA NVOS User Manual
1114436
Tools
NVIDIA Firmware Update Tool
1107320
Firmware Package Unpacking Tool
1090243
Bundles content and upgrade sequence
Bundles List
Bundle
Content
File Type
Estimated File Size
Estimated Update Time
BMC, FPGA, and ERoT
BMC
.fwpkg
65 MB
12 minutes
FPGA
.fwpkg
11 MB
2 minutes
ERoT
.fwpkg
225 KB
15 seconds
BIOS and ERoT
BIOS
.fwpkg
17 MB
4 minutes
ERoT
.fwpkg
225 KB
15 seconds
CPLD
CPLD
.vme / .bin
1.6 MB
10 minutes
NVOS (not part of the bundle)
.bin
2.3GB
10 minutes
NVOS is not part of the bundle. NVSwitch5 firmware is part of NVOS.
Upgrade Sequence
BMC
FPGA
ERoT
CPLD
BIOS
NVOS
These updates are not done every release. See NVIDIA NVOS Release Notes to see which versions should be used.
A power cycle is needed at the end of the upgrade process.
The upgrade process will require maintenance window.
If necessary, retrieve logs for customer support using the command "nv action generate system tech-support".
Component Image Update Using NVOS CLI
Firmware updates can be done by NVOS CLI commands. CLI commands are blocking, meaning each command must be finished before another one can be.
There are two stages to upgrade each component:
Fetching a file from the unpacked bundle.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action fetch platform firmware <component-id> <remote-url>
For details, see nv action fetch platform firmware.
Installing a component:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action install platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name>
For details, see nv action install platform firmware files.
To save time, it it recommended to update one-by-one component and then to choose a power cycle.
<component-id> can be one of the following: ASIC, BMC, BIOS, CPLD1, ERoT and FPGA.
Once upgrading a specific CPLD, all other CPLDs will be upgraded as well.
Power cycle should be triggered if it was chosen after install command but if manual power cycle required, run the following:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action power-cycle system
To verify firmware versions after power cycle, run the following:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware
For details, see nv show platform firmware.
Transceiver Firmware Upgrade
Firmware updates can be done by NVOS CLI commands. CLI commands are blocking, meaning each command must be finished before another one can be.
There are two stages to upgrade each component:
Fetching a file from the unpacked bundle.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action fetch platform firmware transceiver <file-path>
For details, see nv action fetch platform firmware.
Installing transceiver firmware.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files <file-name>
For details, see nv action install platform transceiver firmware files.
In order to activate the transceiver firmware, NVOS will reset the transceiver as part of the install action.
To verify firmware version, run the following:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware
For details, see nv show platform transceiver firmware.
Component Image Update Using RestAPI
RestAPI can be used from remote server to perform operations on the switch.
RestAPI is not blocking, meaning command can be sent before the previous finished. To deal with this nature, each command returns Task ID, use the Task ID to query for the result between the commands. State of “action_success” means the operation ended successfully.
Upgrades consist of fetch, install, and power cycle at the end of the entire process.
REST API Commands
Query command, should be executed between commands:
admin
@nvos:~$ curl -k --user <nvos-user>:<nvos-password> --request GET
'https://<switch-ip>/nvue_v1/action/<task-id>'
Fetching component image file:
admin
@nvos:~$ curl -k --user <nvos-user>:<nvos-password> --request POST
'https://<switch-ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/<component>'-H
'Content-Type: application/json'-d
'{"@fetch": {"state": "start", "parameters": {"remote-url": "scp://<server-user>:<<server-password> >@<PATH_TO_FILE>"}}}'
Install the component file:
admin
@nvos:~$ curl -k --user <nvos-user>:<nvos-password> --request POST
'https://<switch-ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/<component>/files/</<file-name>'-H
'Content-Type: application/json'-d
'{"@install": {"state": "start", "parameters": {"force": false}}}'
Power cycle:
admin
@nvos:~$ curl -k --user <nvos-user>:<nvos-password>--request POST
'https://<switch-ip>/nvue_v1/system'-H
'Content-Type: application/json'-d
'{"@power-cycle": {"state": "start", "parameters": {"force": true}}}'
After system boot, check firmware version:
admin
@nvos:~$ curl -k --user <nvos-user>:<nvos-password> --request GET
'https://<nvos-ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware'
Recommended Full System Upgrade Sequence Example for Automation Reference
Fetch and install BMC.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action fetch platform firmware BMC <remote-url-to-BMC-bundle> admin
@nvos:~$ nv action install platform firmware BMC files <fetched-file-name> skip-reboot
Fetch and install FPGA.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action fetch platform firmware FPGA <remote-url-to-FPGA-bundle> admin
@nvos:~$ nv action install platform firmware FPGA files <fetched-file-name> skip-reboot
Fetch and install ERoT.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action fetch platform firmware EROT <remote-url-to-EROT-bundle> admin
@nvos:~$ nv action install platform firmware EROT files <fetched-file-name> skip-reboot
Fetch and install CPLD.
For CPLD only: Unpack the bundles using fwpkg-unpack CLI (see Firmware Package Unpacking Tool: NVOnline Document ID
1090243)
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action fetch platform firmware CPLD1 <remote-url-to-unpacked-CPLD-file> admin
@nvos:~$ nv action install platform firmware CPLD1 files <fetched-file-name> skip-reboot
Fetch and install BIOS:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action fetch platform firmware BIOS <remote-url-to-BIOS-bundle> admin
@nvos:~$ nv action install platform firmware BIOS files <fetched-file-name> skip-reboot
Fetch and install NVOS, and reboot the system:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action fetch system image files <remote-url-to-NVOS-file> admin
@nvos:~$ nv action install system image files <fetched-file-name> reboot no admin
@nvos:~$ nv action reboot system
You can force reboot the system upon NVOS installation by using "force" option
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action install system image files <fetched-file-name> force
For automation scripts using NVOS SSH connection, it is recommended to set SSH inactivity timeout to at least 20 minutes prior starting the upgrade process, to enhance automation SSH resiliency
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system ssh-server inactivity-timeout
20admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply admin
@nvos:~$ nv config save
Every NVUE CLI has an equivalent REST API call. Please refer to the documentation for the relevant commands.
The system will reboot twice if "nv action reboot system immediate" or "nv action power-cycle system" commands are used after NVOS installation. For optimized reboot time, use "nv action reboot system."
Error Status Catalog
Use the table below to identify the errors and their meaning.
Bundles List
BMC
Scenario
Error
Selected file for installation doesn't exist
Failed to install BMC firmware file: No such firmware
Bad or corrupted file
Invalid file: /host/fw-images/bmc/bad_file.fwpkg
BMC is not accessible
Error: Timed out ...
Failed to login to BMC
Error: Timed out ...
Curl returns any other error when sending post request for BMC image installation
Error: X (being X the error returned by Curl)
During the installation process got responses in invalid format (responses should be in json format)
Error: Invalid JSON format
BMC returned an error code when triggering installation process (json response for installation command contained 'error' field
Error returned by BMC
BMC returned not ok task status on installation response
Error: Return status is {status}
BMC response does not include task status
Error: Missing 'TaskStatus' field
BMC response task status is not OK during polling for installation
Error: Fail to execute the task - Taskstatus={status}
Error detected during installation process
Error: {err_msg}
Installation process was aborted (on BMC side)
Error: The task has been aborted
EROT (same errors as BMC)
Scenario
Error
Selected file for installation doesn't exist
Failed to install EROT firmware file: No such firmware
Bad or corrupted file
Invalid file: /host/fw-images/erot/bad_file.fwpkg
BMC is not accessible
Error: Timed out ...
Failed to login to BMC
Error: Timed out ...
Curl returns any other error when sending post request for BMC image installation
Error: X (being X the error returned by Curl)
Error: Invalid JSON format
During the installation process got responses in invalid format (responses should be in json format)
BMC returned an error code when triggering installation process (json response for installation command contained 'error' field
Error returned by BMC
BMC returned not ok task status on installation comand response
Error: Return status is {status}
BMC response doesn’t include task status
Error: Missing 'TaskStatus' field
BMC response task status is not OK during polling for installation completition
Error: Fail to execute the task - Taskstatus={status}
Error detected during installation process
Error: {err_msg}
Installation process was aborted (on BMC side)
Error: The task has been aborted
Installation did not finish in 30 minutes
Wait task completion timeout
FPGA (same errors as BMC)
Scenario
Error
Selected file for installation doesn't exist
Failed to install EROT firmware file: No such firmware
Bad or corrupted file
Invalid file: /host/fw-images/fpga/bad_file.fwpkg
BMC is not accessible
Error: Timed out ...
Failed to login to BMC
Error: Timed out ...
Curl returns any other error when sending post request for BMC image installation
Error: X (being X the error returned by Curl)
Error: Invalid JSON format
During the installation process got responses in invalid format (responses should be in json format)
BMC returned an error code when triggering installation process (json response for installation command contained 'error' field
Error returned by BMC
BMC returned not ok task status on installation comand response
Error: Return status is {status}
BMC response doesn’t include task status
Error: Missing 'TaskStatus' field
BMC response task status is not OK during polling for installation completition
Error: Fail to execute the task - Taskstatus={status}
Error detected during installation process
Error: {err_msg}
Installation process was aborted (on BMC side)
Error: The task has been aborted
Installation didn't finish in 30 minutes
Wait task completion timeout
BIOS
Scenario
Error
Selected file for installation doesn't exist
Failed to install BIOS firmware file: No such firmware
Bad or corrupted file
Invalid file: /host/fw-images/bios/bad_file.cab
Bad Onie version
ERROR: ONIE {} or later is required
Failed to enable ONIE firmware update mode
ERROR: failed to enable ONIE firmware update mode
Failed to disable ONIE firmware update mode
ERROR: failed to disable ONIE firmware update mode
Installation script was interrupted by signal
WARNING: Interrupted by ${_sig}: disable ONIE firmware update mode
CPLD
Scenario
Error
Selected file for installation doesn't exist
Failed to install CPLD firmware file: No such firmware
Bad or corrupted file
Invalid file: /host/fw-images/cpld/bad_file.vme
MST service not started (never started or failed to start)
ERROR: mst driver is not loaded
MST device path doesn't exist or failed to it
ERROR: Failed to get mst device: pattern={}, devices={}
CPLD update command failed
ERROR: Failed to update {} firmware: {}