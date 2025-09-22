On This Page
- nv show system aaa user
- nv show system aaa user id
- nv show system aaa user ssh authorized-key
- nv show system aaa user ssh authorized-key id
- nv show system aaa user ssh
- nv show system aaa allow-reset-local-passwords
- nv show system aaa user spiffe-id
- nv set/unset system aaa user ssh authorized-key
- nv set/unset system aaa user
- nv set/unset system aaa user full-name
- nv set/unset system aaa user state
- nv set/unset system aaa user role
- nv set/unset system aaa user password
- nv set/unset system aaa user hashed-password
- nv set/unset system aaa allow-reset-local-passwords state
- nv set/unset system aaa user spiffe-id
User Account Commands
nv show system aaa user
Displays list of users, their role and status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user
Related Commands
nv set system aaa user
Notes
nv show system aaa user <user-id>
Displays configuration of a user.
Syntax Description
user-id
The user (e.g., monitor, test)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
25.02.4253 Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/{user-id}
Related Commands
nv show system aaa user
nv set system aaa user
Notes
nv show system aaa user <user-id> ssh authorized-key <authorized-key-id>
Lists all SSH keys associated with the specified user.
Syntax Description
user-id
The user (e.g., monitor, test)
authorized-key-id
Name of the SSH key (item-name) (enum: saved keys of user)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
25.02.4253 Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/<user>/ssh/authorized-key
Related ommands
Notes
The key string is obfuscated yet not regarded as a secret within NVOS.
nv show system aaa user <user-id> ssh authorized-key <ssh-authorized-key-id>
Displays details for a specific SSH key.
Syntax Description
user-id
The user (e.g., monitor, test)
authorized-key-id
Name of the SSH key (item-name) (enum: saved keys of user)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
25.02.4253 Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/<user-id>/ssh/authorized-key/<ssh-authorized-key-id>
Related Commands
Notes
The key string is obfuscated yet not regarded as a secret within NVOS.
nv show system aaa user <user-id> ssh
Display user SSH configuration.
Syntax Description
user-id
The user (e.g., monitor, test)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/<user-id>/ssh
Related Commands
Notes
Key string in obfuscated but is not considered a secret in nvos.
nv show system aaa allow-reset-local-passwords
Displays state of resetting the local users passwords upon long reboot press
Syntax
N/A
Default
Enabled
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/allow-reset-local-passwords
Related Commands
nv set system allow-reset-local-passwords state <enabled|disabled>
Notes
nv show system aaa user <user-id> spiffe-id
Display all SPIFFE IDs of a given user.
Syntax
N/A
Default
Enabled
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/<user>/spiffe-id
Related Commands
nv set system aaa user <user-id> spiffe-id <spiffe-id>
Notes
Same as with certificate, the value for each spiffe-id is empty.
nv set system aaa user <user-id> ssh authorized-key <ssh-authorized-key-id> {key | type}
nv unset system aaa user <user> ssh authorized-key <ssh-authorized-key-id> {key | type}
Authorized SSH key configuration.
The unset form of the command clears configuration of SSH parameters for a user.
Syntax Description
user-id
Name of the user (user-name) (enum: local users)
authorized-key-id
Name of the SSH key (item-name) (enum: saved keys of user)
key
The base64 contents of the key (key-string)
type
The type of encoded key (string | enum:ecdsa-sha2-nistp256, ecdsa-sha2-nistp384, ecdsa-sha2-nistp521, ssh-ed25519, ssh-rsa | default:ssh-rsa)
Default
key=N/A
type=ssh-rsa
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/<user-id>/ssh/authorized-key/<ssh-authorized-key-id>
Related Commands
Notes
nv set system aaa user <user-id>
nv unset system aaa user <user-id>
Specifies a username and creates a user account. New users are created initially with admin privileges.
The unset form of the command deletes the user account.
Syntax Description
user-id
The user.
Username max length is 32 and it begins with a letter or an underscore, followed by letters, digits, underscores, or dashes. They can end with a dollar sign.
Default
The following usernames are available by default:
* admin
* monitor
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/{user-id}
Related Commands
nv show system aaa user
nv set system aaa user password
Notes
nv set system aaa user <user-id> full-name <full-name>
nv unset system aaa user <user-id> full-name <full-name>
Configures user's full-name (Gecos Field).
The unset form of the command sets user full-name (Gecos Field) to empty.
Syntax Description
user-id
The user
full-name
The full name of the user
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/{user-id}
Related Commands
nv show system aaa user
nv set system aaa user
Notes
nv set system aaa user <user-id> state <enable | disable>
nv unset system aaa user <user-id> state
Enables/disables the user account.
The unset form of the command returns the user account state to its default state (enabled).
Syntax Description
user-id
The user
Default
Enabled
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/{user-id}
Related Commands
nv show system aaa user
nv set system aaa user
Notes
Disabling a user account will terminate all user bash terminals.
nv set system aaa user <user-id> role <role-id>
nv unset system aaa user <user-id> role
Configures user role (capabilities).
The unset form of the command return the user account role to its default (admin).
Syntax Description
user-id
The user
role-id
The name of the role
Default
admin
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/{user-id}
Related Commands
nv show system aaa user
nv show system aaa role
nv set system aaa user
Notes
nv set system aaa user <user-id> password <password>
nv unset system aaa user <user-id> password
Configures a login password in cleartext.
The unset form of the command clears the user password for non-default users. For default users, the default password will be expired and must be reconfigured in the next login.
Syntax Description
user-id
The user
password
A password for the user in string form.
A string containing special Linux characters must be quoted or have the special characters escaped (i.e., add "\" before each special character).
Examples:
A leading dot is a special case and it must be escaped even if it is quoted:
Examples:
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/{user-id}
Related Commands
nv show system aaa user
nv set system aaa user
Notes
nv set system aaa user <user-id> hashed-password <hashed-password>
nv unset system aaa user <user-id> hashed-password
Configures a login password in encrypted format.
The unset form of the command clears the user hashed-password.
Syntax Description
user-id
The user
hashed-password
A password for the user in encrypted text.
Special Linux characters must be escaped (add "\" before each special character).
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/{user-id}
Related Commands
nv show system aaa user
nv set system aaa user
nv set system aaa user password
Notes
nv set system aaa allow-reset-local-passwords state <enabled | disabled>
nv unset system aaa allow-reset-local-passwords state
Enables/disables the ability to reset local users' passwords upon long reboot press.
The unset form of the command returns the state of feature to its default state (enabled).
Syntax
state
enabled, disabled
Default
Enabled
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/allow-reset-local-passwords
Related Commands
nv show system aaa allow-reset-local-passwords
Notes
nv set system aaa user <user-id> spiffe-id <spiffe-id>
nv unset system aaa user <user-id> spiffe-id
Configure all SPIFFE IDs of a given user.
The unset form of the command clears all SPIFFE IDs for a user.
Syntax Description
spiffe-id
SPIFFE ID mapped to the user (string)
SPIFFE ID must be in format
Default
N/A
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/<user>/ spiffe-id /<ssh- spiffe-id>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa user spiffe-id
Notes