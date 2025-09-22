Zero-Touch Provisioning

For ZTP to automate the provisioning process a user needs to provide a JSON configuration file. The ZTP JSON configuration file consists of configuration sections (objects). Each section has its own options. In other words, ZTP JSON configuration file is an instruction on how to perform provisioning and from where to get provisioning data. Here is an example of the ZTP JSON configuration file:

Copy Copied! { "ztp" : { "01-image" : { "install" : { "url" : "http://198.51.100.2/images/nvos.bin" }, "uninstall" : true }, "02-commands-list" : { "url" : "sftp://user:password@198.51.100.3/configs/commands.txt" , "clear-config" : "true" }, "03-startup-file" : { "url" : "scp://user:password@198.51.100.4/configs/config.yaml" , "clear-config" : false }, "04-connectivity-check" : { "ping-hosts" : [ "198.51.100.5" , "localhost" ] "ping-count" : 10 , "ignore-result" : true }, "05-provisioning-script" : { "url" : "scp://user:password@198.51.100.5/scripts/script.sh" , "timeout" : 300 } } }

The main section is “ztp” and it must always be present in the ZTP JSON configuration file. Inside the main section may have the following configuration sections:

image —to manage system images on the switch

commands-list —to apply CLI commands in textual form

startup-file —to apply YAML formatted configuration

connectivity-check—to check a connectivity to predefined location

The configuration sections are processed by ZTP software in lexical order so to control the order of execution, a “xx-“ prefix to the section names is allowed (e.g., 02-commands-list).

Each configuration section of ZTP JSON includes some common parameters that can be used to influence its execution. The default value for a parameter is assumed when the parameter is not specified in the configuration section:

description : Optional free-form text string used to describe a configuration section defined in the ZTP JSON configuration file.

ignore-result (default: false): true—ZTP service marks status as SUCCESS even if an error is encountered while processing this individual section. false—ZTP service marks status as FAILED if an error is encountered while processing this individual section.

halt-on-failure (default: false): true—If configuration section result is FAILED, ZTP service stops and exits immediately marking ZTP status as FAILED. No other configuration sections are processed. User intervention is needed to restart ZTP. false—ZTP service moves on to next configuration section.

restart-ztp-on-failure (default: true): true—ZTP procedure is restarted if the result of ZTP is FAILED after processing all of the configuration sections defined in the ZTP JSON configuration file. This happens up to 10 times. false—ZTP service exits after processing all of the configuration sections defined in the ZTP JSON configuration file.



And the main “ztp” section has its own parameter:

restart-ztp-no-config (default: false): true—ZTP procedure is restarted if switch startup configuration file is not present after the completion of processing the configuration sections defined in the ZTP JSON configuration file. This happens up to 10 times. false—ZTP service exits after processing all of the configuration sections defined in the ZTP JSON configuration file even if the Switch startup configuration file is not present.



ZTP service exits and marks the status as FAILED if any errors are encountered while parsing the ZTP JSON configuration file. It is encouraged to check for any JSON format correctness before rolling out the ZTP JSON configuration file for use. When processing a configuration section and provided data is found to be insufficient, it is marked as failed and ZTP moves on to the next section.

The image configuration section is used for image management on a switch. It can be used to install and uninstall system images.

Example config section to install a new image and boot into it:

Copy Copied! "image" : { "install" : { "url" : "http://198.51.100.2/images/nvos.bin" , "skip-reboot " : false } } Example config section to uninstall a NVOS image from the Switch: "image" : { "uninstall" : true }

Following is the list of parameters supported in image configuration section and their brief description with a default values. The default value for a parameter is assumed when the parameter is not used:

install —Used to install an image using URL. url / dynamic-url —Specifies the URL string from where the system image file has to be downloaded in the form of url or dynamic-url object. skip-reboot (default: false)—Specifies if a switch reboot operation is performed immediately after installing a new switch image. Reboot is skipped when set to true.

uninstall (default: false)—Used to uninstall an existing image on the disk. true—Uninstall the image from the second partition. false—Do nothing.



Note uninstall is first processed followed by install if both are defined.





The startup-file configuration section is used to apply the switch configuration in form of YAML file and apply the configuration. The YAML file format of the configuration is the same as switch startup configuration file. Here is an example of startup-file configuration section:

Copy Copied! "startup-file" : { "url" : "http://198.51.100.3/startup.yaml" , "clear-config" : true , "save-config" : true }

Following is the list of parameters supported by the startup-file configuration section:

url / dynamic-url —Define the URL string from where the startup.yaml file has to be downloaded in the form of url or dynamic-url object.

clear-config (default: true)—Use this to specify if the existing configuration has to be cleared before loading the download startup.yaml file content . When set to true, ZTP replaces all current configuration with startup.yaml file content. When set to false it merges the configurations.

save-config (default: false)—Use this to perform config save command after loading the downloaded startup.yaml file.

Note Setting save-config parameter to true will save the configuration and hence disable the ZTP at the end of the ZTP session.





The commands-list configuration section is used to apply switch configuration in form of CLI text commands. The list of commands is provided in text file which should be downloaded and applied. Commands' file must contain only non-interactive commands, otherwise it will fail entire commands-list section. It is user responsibility to make sure commands are non-interactive, for example user should provide “force / -y / -n” or similar flags to the interactive CLI to prevent AYS (Are You Sure?) questions.

Note Note: Running “system reboot” command will restart the switch and will restart ZTP flow for current section from the beginning resulting in boot-loop. Keep in mind that when defining commands-list text file.

Example of commands-list configuration section:

Copy Copied! "commands-list" : { "url" : "http://198.51.100.4/commands.txt" , "clear-config" : true , "save-config" : true }

Following is the list of parameters supported by the commands-list configuration section:

url / dynamic-url —Define the URL string from where the commands-list file has to be downloaded in the form of url object or dynamic-url object.

clear-config (default: true)—Use this to specify if the existing configuration has to be cleared before applying file content. If true, it applies empty (default) configuration prior executing commands.

save-config (default: false)—Use this to perform a config save command after applying downloaded commands list.

Note Setting save-config parameter to true will save the configuration and hence disable the ZTP at the end of the ZTP session. The same behavior applies to “nv config save” command specified in commands-list text file.





The connectivity-check section is used to ping a remote host and verify if the switch is able to reach the remote host. It is possible to ping multiple hosts and the plugin result is marked as failed even if ping to one of the specified host fails.

Copy Copied! "connectivity-check" : { "ping-hosts" : [ "198.51.100.5" , "localhost" ] }

Following is the list of objects supported by the connectivity-check section:

ping-hosts —List of IPv4 hosts to ping.

ping6-hosts —List of IPv6 hosts to ping.

retry-interval (default: 5)—Specify a timeout, in seconds, before retrying ping to a host.

retry-count (default: 12)—Stop ping to a host and move on to the next host specified in the list after retrying specified count of times.

ping-count (default: 3)—Stop after sending count ECHO_REQUEST packets. With deadline option, ping waits for count ECHO_REPLY packets, until the timeout expires.

deadline (default: N/A)—Specify a timeout, in seconds, before ping exits regardless of how many packets have been sent or received. In this case ping does not stop after count packet are sent, it waits either for deadline expire or until count probes are answered or for some error notification from network.

timeout (default: N/A)—Time to wait for a response, in seconds. The option affects only timeout in absence of any responses, otherwise ping waits for two RTTs (Round Trip Time).

The provisioning-script plugin is used to download a file and execute it.

Files must include a shebang (e.g., bash, python, etc.).

Files must contain only non-interactive commands.

A non-zero exit code during file execution will result in failure of the provisioning-script section.

Copy Copied! { "ztp" : { "1-provisioning-script" : { "url" : "scp://user:password@server/path/to/script" , "timeout" : 300 } } }

The following objects are supported by the provisioning script:

url/dynamic-url) —Defines the URL from which to download the file.

timeout) —Specifies the timeout in seconds (default is 300). The script will terminate and fail if this time is exceeded. This object is optional.

Common objects)—Includes options like halt-on-failure, restart-ztp-on-failure, and others.

The nmx-commands-list configuration section is used to apply switch cluster and SDN configurations in form of CLI text commands on NVLink switch. The list of commands is provided in text file which should be downloaded and applied. Commands' file must contain only non-interactive commands, otherwise it will fail entire nmx-commands-list section. It is user responsibility to make sure commands are non-interactive, for example user should provide “force / -y / -n” or similar flags to the interactive CLI to prevent AYS (Are You Sure?) questions.

Note Commands supported include “nv action * cluster | sdn”

Run these NMX commands after finishing all ZTP steps and enabling cluster

Running “nv action start|stop cluster apps” command will start/stop specific cluster app and introduce uncertain effect to commands following

Only allow one nmx-commands-list section in ZTP configuration file

Result of execution of this section will not affect other ZTP steps

Example of nmx-commands-list configuration section:

Copy Copied! "nmx-commands-list" : { "url" : "http://198.51.100.4/nmx-commands.txt" , }

Following is the list of parameters supported by the nmx-commands-list configuration section:

url/dynamic-url—Define the URL string from where the nmx-commands-list file has to be downloaded in the form of url object or dynamic-url object.