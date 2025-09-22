Zero-Touch Provisioning Commands

Notes

When ZTP is active, “nv config save” is suppressed because it may interfere with ZTP operation. Therefore, after running “nv set system ztp config-save enabled” and “nv config apply”, if “nv config save” is performed, then ZTP is disabled as a consequence of the database save. On GB300 systems, when ZTP finishes successfully, configuration saving is disabled to protect the configurations saved during ZTP. To save a new configuration after ZTP, use the command: “nv set system ztp config-save enabled.”