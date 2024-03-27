The 802.1x (dot1x) standard describes a way to authenticate hosts (or supplicants) and to allow connection only to a list of allowed hosts pre-configured on an authentication server. The authentication is performed by the switch (authenticator) which negotiates the authentication with a RADIUS server (authentication server). This allows to block traffic from non-authenticated sources.

The 802.1x protocol defines the following roles:

Supplicant – the host. It provides the authentication credentials to the authenticator and awaits approval.

Authenticator – the device that connects the supplicant to the network, and checks the authentication with the authentication server. The authenticator is also in charge of blocking and isolating of new client till authenticated and allowing communication once the client has passed the authentication. The switch acts as an authenticator.

Authentication server – a RADIUS server which can authenticate the user.

Warning The 802.1x is available only on access physical ports. It is not available on LAG and MLAG ports.

Warning A local analyzer port cannot support 802.1x protocol.

Warning 802.1x cannot be activated on router port interfaces.

Warning 802.1x cannot run on a port configured to switchport trunk or hybrid.