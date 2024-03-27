BGP Commands

Output 1: switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors 192.168.10.2 BGP neighbor: 192.168.10.2, remote AS: 100, link: internal: BGP version : 4 Configured hold time in seconds : 180 keepalive interval in seconds (configured) : 60 keepalive interval in seconds (established with peer): 60 Minimum holdtime from neighbor in seconds : 180 Peer group : Neighbor configuration: ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Configuration IPV4 Unicast IPV6 Unicast L2VPN EVPN ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Configured AFI SAFI Enabled Disabled Enabled Send Community Enabled Enabled Enabled Send Extended Community Enabled Enabled Enabled Route Reflection Disabled Disabled Disabled Next Hop Unchanged Disabled Disabled Enabled Extended next hop IPv4 Disabled Disabled Disabled Neighbor capabilities: Route Refresh : advertise and received Enhanced Route Refresh : advertise and received Soft Reconfiguration : Disabled Graceful Restart Capability: advertise and received Address family IPv4 Unicast: advertise and received Address family IPv6 Unicast: n/a Address family L2VPN EVPN : advertise and received Extended next hop IPv4 : n/a Message statistics: InQ depth : 0 OutQ depth: 0 ---------------------------------------------- Parameter Sent Rcvd ---------------------------------------------- Opens 1 1 Notification 0 0 Updates 4 4 Keepalives 9 9 Refreshes 0 0 Total 14 14 Default minimum time between advertisement runs in seconds: 30 IPV4 Unicast: ---------------------------------------------- Prefix activity Sent Rcvd ---------------------------------------------- Prefixes Current 1 1 Prefixes Total 1 1 Implicit Withdraw 0 0 Explicit Withdraw 0 0 Used as bestpath n/a 1 Used as multipath n/a n/a -------------------------------------------------------- Local Policy Denied Prefixes Outbound Inbound -------------------------------------------------------- Total 2 0 L2VPN EVPN: ---------------------------------------------- Prefix activity Sent Rcvd ---------------------------------------------- Prefixes Current 1 1 Prefixes Total 1 1 Implicit Withdraw 0 0 Explicit Withdraw 0 0 Used as bestpath n/a 1 Used as multipath n/a n/a -------------------------------------------------------- Local Policy Denied Prefixes Outbound Inbound -------------------------------------------------------- Total 2 0 Connection Information: Connections established : 1 Dropped : 0 Last Reset : 0:00:06:59 Last Drop Reason : 6 (2) Maximum hops to external BGP neighbor: 255 Connection State : ESTABLISHED Local host : 192.168.1.1 Local port : 56794 Foreign host : 192.168.10.2 Remote port : 179 Output 2: switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors ethernet 1/1 BGP neighbor: ethernet 1/1, remote AS: 65002, link: external: BGP version : 4 Configured hold time in seconds : 180 keepalive interval in seconds : 60 Minimum holdtime from neighbor in seconds: 90 Peer group : Neighbor configuration: ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Configuration IPV4 Unicast IPV6 Unicast L2VPN EVPN ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Configured AFI SAFI Enabled Disabled Enabled Send Community Disabled Disabled Disabled Send Extended Community Disabled Disabled Disabled Route Reflection Disabled Disabled Disabled Next Hop Unchanged Disabled Disabled Disabled Neighbor capabilities: Route Refresh : advertise and received Enhanced Route Refresh : advertise and received Soft Reconfiguration : Disabled Graceful Restart Capability: advertise Address family IPv4 Unicast: advertise and received Address family IPv6 Unicast: n/a Address family L2VPN EVPN : advertise and received Message statistics: InQ depth : 0 OutQ depth: 0 ------------------------------------------- Parameter Sent Rcvd ------------------------------------------- Opens 1 1 Notification 0 0 Updates 3 2 Keepalives 12 11 Refreshes 0 0 Total 16 14 Default minimum time between advertisement runs in seconds: 30 L2VPN EVPN: ---------------------------------------------- Prefix activity Sent Rcvd ---------------------------------------------- Prefixes Current 2 2 Prefixes Total 2 2 Implicit Withdraw 0 0 Explicit Withdraw 0 0 Used as bestpath n/a 2 Used as multipath n/a n/a -------------------------------------------------------- Local Policy Denied Prefixes Outbound Inbound -------------------------------------------------------- Total 0 0 Connection Information: Connections established : 4 Dropped : 1 Last Reset : 0:00:03:22 Last Drop Reason : 6 (2) Maximum hops to external BGP neighbor: 255 Connection State : ESTABLISHED Local host : 192.168.2.1 Local port : 179 Foreign host : 192.168.2.2 Local Port : 50394 Output 3: switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors BGP neighbor: 192.168.2.2, remote AS: 65001, link: internal: BGP version : 4 Configured hold time in seconds : 180 keepalive interval in seconds : 60 Minimum holdtime from neighbor in seconds: 90