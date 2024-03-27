BGP Monitoring Protocol
BGP monitoring protocol (BMP) is defined in RFC 7854, and is used to monitor BGP sessions. BMP is used to exchange BGP speaker status with a BMP collector. Usually, this speaker installs a number of BGP sessions with peers and one (or more) BMP sessions with a collector. The BGP speaker updates the BMP server with the data received from its protocol, concerning changes in its peer sessions, and periodically sends out BGP statistics.
protocol bmp
protocol bmp
no protocol bmp
Enables BMP.
The no form of the command disables BMP.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
3.7.1100
Example
3.7.1100
Example
Notes
Related Commands
Notes
ip bmp server
ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] server <id>
no ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] server <id>
Creates a BMP server, up to three servers per VRF.
The no form of the command removes BMP server configuration.
Syntax Description
id
BMP server id: 1-3
vrf name
The default is “default VRF”
Default
N/A
config
History
3.7.1100
Example
Example
Related Commands
Notes
Notes
ip bmp server activate
ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] server <id> activate
no ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] server <id> activate
Activates BMP server.
The no form of the command deactivates the BMP server.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
3.7.1100
Example
3.7.1100
Example
Notes
Related Commands
Notes
ip bmp server stats-reporting-period
ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] server <id> stats-reporting-period <seconds>
no ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] server <id> stats-reporting-period <seconds>
Configures statistics reporting period.
The no form of the command removes statistics reporting period configuration.
Syntax Description
Seconds
|
Reporting period
Range: 1-600
Default: 30
Default
N/A
config
History
3.7.1100
Example
Example
Related Commands
Related Commands
Notes
It is not possible to update a server’s stats-reporting-period while the server is active
ip bmp server address port
ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] server <id> address <address> port <port>
no ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] server <id> address <address> port <port>
Configures an address for BMP server.
The no form of the command removes address for BMP server.
Syntax Description
address
IPv4 or IPv6 server address
port
TCP port to connect
Default
N/A
config
History
3.7.1100
Example
Example
Related Commands
Related Commands
Notes
It is not possible to update a server’s address while the server is active
show ip bmp
show ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] [server <id>]
Displays BMP configuration.
Syntax Description
VRF
Name default is “default VRF”
Default
N/A
config
History
3.7.1100
Example
Example
Related Commands
Related Commands
Note
If no server ID is supplied, the command displays BMP configurations for all configured BMP servers under a VRF