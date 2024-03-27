Bidirectional Forwarding Detection (BFD) Infrastructure

Many protocols uses slow Hello mechanisms and failure is detection usually seconds after the problem occurs. The BFD goal is to provide low overhead short duration detection of failures between adjacent nodes and single mechanism that can be used for liveness detection over any media.

BFD session is established by the application that uses it. There is no discovery mechanism. E.g. in OSPF BFD session is established to neighbors that were discovered by OSPF hello protocol.

BFD supports multiple modes: one of them is Asynchronous.

In Asynchronous mode a system periodically sends BFD packets to verify connectivity. If a number of packets in a row are not received – the session is declared down.

A system can be passive or active. Active system initiates BDF sessions. Both systems can be active. (Only active mode is supported.)