Chassis Management

The system health monitor scans the system to decide whether or not the system is healthy. When the monitor discovers that one of the system's modules (fan, or power supply) is in an unhealthy state or returned from an unhealthy state, it notifies the users through the following methods:

System logs—accessible to the user at any time as they are saved permanently on the system

Status LEDs—changed by the system health monitor when an error is found in the system and is resolved

Email/SNMP traps—notification on any error found in the system and resolved

When the system is in an unhealthy state, the system health monitor notifies the user about the current unresolved issue every X seconds. The user can configure the re-notification gap by running the “health notif-cntr <counter>” command.

System Health Monitor sends notification alerts in the following cases: