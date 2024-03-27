On This Page
Chassis Management Commands
clear counters
|
clear counters [all | interface <type> <number>]
Clears switch counters.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Clears all switch counters.
|
type
|
A specific interface type.
|
number
|
The interface number.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.3000
3.6.4000: Added note
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear counters
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The command also clears storm-control counters
clear system hardware events
|
clear system hardware events
Clears all active events.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.6000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear system hardware events
|
Related Commands
|
show system hardware events
|
Notes
health
|
health {max-report-len <length> | re-notif-cntr <counter> | report-clear}
Configures health daemon settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
max-report-len <length>
|
Sets the length of the health report ( number of line entries)
Range: 10-2048
|
re-notif-cntr <counter>
|
Health control changes notification counter in seconds
Range: 120-7200
|
report-clear
|
Clears the health report
|
Default
|
max-report-len: 50
re-notif-cntr:
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # health re-notif-cntr 125
|
Related Commands
|
show health-report
|
Notes
led uid
|
led <module> uid <on | off>
Configures the UID LED.
|
Syntax Description
|
module
|
Specifies the module whose UID LED to configure
|
on
|
Turns on UID LED
|
off
|
Turns off UID LED
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.1002
3.6.2002:
|
Example
|
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
power enable
|
power enable <module name>
no power enable <module name>
Powers on the module.
The no form of the command shuts down the module.
|
Syntax Description
|
module name
|
Enables power for selected module
|
Default
|
Power is enabled on all modules
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # power enable L01
|
Related Commands
|
show power
show power consumers
|
Notes
|
system profile
|
system profile {eth-default | eth-ipv6-max | eth-ipv4-mc-max} [force]
Optimizes switch system profile to preferred mode.
|
Syntax Description
|
eth-default
|
Balanced Ethernet profile
|
eth-ipv6-max
|
Optimized profile for IPv6 scale
|
eth-ipv4-mc-max
|
Optimized profile for IPv4 multicast scale
|
force
|
Forces operation, without the need for user confirmation
|
Default
|
eth-default
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.6000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # system profile eth-default
|
Related Commands
|
show system profile
|
Notes
usb eject
|
usb eject
Turns off the USB interface gracefully.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # usb eject
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
Applicable only for systems with USB interface.
show asic-version
|
show asic-version
Displays firmware ASIC version.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.4.2008: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show asic-version
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show bios
|
show bios
Displays the BIOS version information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show bios
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show cpld
|
show cpld
Displays status of all CPLDs in the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.3.4302: Updated example
3.10.1000: Updated example to reflect the part number (PN) field
3.10.1100: Updated example to reflect Version Minor
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show cpld
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show fan
|
show fan
Displays fans status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show fan
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show health-report
|
show health-report
Displays health report.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.3.0000: Output update
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show health-report
|
Related Commands
|
health
|
Notes
show inventory
|
show inventory
Displays system inventory.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.4.1604: Removed CPU module output from example
3.5.1000: Removed Type column from example
3.6.1002: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show inventory
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show leds
|
show leds [<module>]
Displays the LED status of the switch system.
|
Syntax Description
|
module
|
Specifies the module whose LED status to display
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.1002
3.6.2002: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show leds
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show memory
|
show memory
Displays memory status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.7.1000: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show memory
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show module
|
show module
Displays modules status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.3.0000: Added “Is Fatal” column
3.4.2008: Updated command output
3.4.3000: Updated command output and added note
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show module
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The Status column may have one of the following values: error, fatal, not-present, powered-off, powered-on, ready.
show power
|
show power
Displays power supplies and power usage.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.5.1000: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show power
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show power consumers
|
show power consumers
Displays power consumption information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.5.1000: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show power consumers
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show protocols
|
show protocols
Displays all protocols enabled in the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.2.3000
3.3.4550: Updated example
3.6.1002: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show protocols
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show resources
|
show resources
Displays system resources.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show resources
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show system capabilities
|
show system capabilities
Displays system capabilities.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.3.0000: Added gateway support
3.6.1002: Updated example
3.7.0000: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show system capabilities
|
Related Commands
|
show system profile
|
Notes
show system hardware events
|
show system hardware events <family-name> [clear-on-read]
Displays all active events.
|
Syntax Description
|
family-name
|
Displays all active events per event family:
|
clear-on-read
|
Clears all active events after displaying them
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.6000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show system hardware events clear-on-read
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show system mac
|
show system mac
Displays system MAC address.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show system mac
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
show system profile
|
show system profile
Displays system profile.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.2.0000
3.7.0000: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show system profile
|
Related Commands
|
system profile
|
Notes
show system profile detailed
|
show system profile detailed
Displays detailed system profile.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.6000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show system profile detailed
|
Related Commands
|
system profile
|
Notes
show system type
|
show system type
Displays system type.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.5.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show system type
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show temperature
|
show temperature
Displays system temperature sensors status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show temperature
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show version
|
show version
Displays version information for the currently running system image.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show version
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show version concise
|
show version concise
Displays concise version information for the currently running system image.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show version concise
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show voltage
|
show voltage
Displays voltage level measurements on different sensors.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.3.5006: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show voltage
============================================================================================
|
Related Commands
|
Notes