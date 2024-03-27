NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software    Chassis Management Commands

Chassis Management Commands

Chassis Management

clear counters

clear counters [all | interface <type> <number>]

Clears switch counters.

Syntax Description

all

Clears all switch counters.

type

A specific interface type.

number

The interface number.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.3000

3.6.4000: Added note

Example

 
switch (config) # clear counters

Related Commands

Notes

The command also clears storm-control counters

clear system hardware events

clear system hardware events

Clears all active events.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.6000

Example

 
switch (config) # clear system hardware events

Related Commands

show system hardware events

Notes

health

health {max-report-len <length> | re-notif-cntr <counter> | report-clear}

Configures health daemon settings.

Syntax Description

max-report-len <length>

Sets the length of the health report ( number of line entries)

Range: 10-2048

re-notif-cntr <counter>

Health control changes notification counter in seconds

Range: 120-7200

report-clear

Clears the health report

Default

max-report-len: 50

re-notif-cntr:

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # health re-notif-cntr 125

Related Commands

show health-report

Notes

led uid

led <module> uid <on | off>

Configures the UID LED.

Syntax Description

module

Specifies the module whose UID LED to configure

on

Turns on UID LED

off

Turns off UID LED

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.1002

3.6.2002:

Example

 
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on

Related Commands

Notes

power enable

power enable <module name>

no power enable <module name>

Powers on the module.

The no form of the command shuts down the module.

Syntax Description

module name

Enables power for selected module

Default

Power is enabled on all modules

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # power enable L01

Related Commands

show power

show power consumers

Notes

  • It is recommended to run this command prior to extracting a module from the switch system, else errors are printed in the log

system profile

system profile {eth-default | eth-ipv6-max | eth-ipv4-mc-max} [force]

Optimizes switch system profile to preferred mode.

Syntax Description

eth-default

Balanced Ethernet profile

eth-ipv6-max

Optimized profile for IPv6 scale

eth-ipv4-mc-max

Optimized profile for IPv4 multicast scale

force

Forces operation, without the need for user confirmation

Default

eth-default

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.6000

Example

 
switch (config) # system profile eth-default

Related Commands

show system profile

Notes

usb eject

usb eject

Turns off the USB interface gracefully.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # usb eject

Related Commands

Notes

Applicable only for systems with USB interface.

show asic-version

show asic-version

Displays firmware ASIC version.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.4.2008: Updated example

Example

 

switch (config) # show asic-version
==================================================
Module             Device              Version
==================================================
MGMT               SPC                 15.0200.0092

Related Commands

Notes


show bios

show bios

Displays the BIOS version information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.4150

Example

 
switch (config) # show bios
BIOS version : 4.6.5
BIOS subversion : Official AMI Release
BIOS release date : 07/02/2021

Related Commands

Notes


show cpld

show cpld

Displays status of all CPLDs in the system.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.3.4302: Updated example

3.10.1000: Updated example to reflect the part number (PN) field

3.10.1100: Updated example to reflect Version Minor

Example

 
switch (config) # show cpld
    
----------------------------------------------------------------------------    

    
Name           Type                 Version         Version Minor  PN        

    
----------------------------------------------------------------------------    

    
Cpld1          CPLD_TOR             9               1              0x0078    

    
Cpld2          CPLD_SWB_UNIFIED     3               3              0x0128    

    
Cpld3          CPLD_LED             1               0              0x00d1

Related Commands

Notes


show fan

show fan

Displays fans status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 

switch (config) # show fan
-----------------------------------------------------
Module          Device          Fan  Speed     Status
                                     (RPM)
-----------------------------------------------------
FAN1            FAN             F1   9305.00   OK
FAN2            FAN             F1   8823.00   OK
FAN3            FAN             F1   9057.00   OK
FAN4            FAN             F1   9369.00   OK
PS1             FAN             F1   10288.00  OK
PS2             FAN             -    -         NOT PRESENT

Related Commands

Notes


show health-report

show health-report

Displays health report.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.3.0000: Output update

Example

 
switch (config) # show health-report
========================
| ALERTS CONFIGURATION |
========================
Re-notification counter (sec):[3600]
Report max counter:           [50]
========================
|    HEALTH REPORT     |
========================
No Health issues file

Related Commands

health

Notes


show inventory

show inventory

Displays system inventory.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.4.1604: Removed CPU module output from example

3.5.1000: Removed Type column from example

3.6.1002: Updated example

Example

 

switch (config) # show inventory
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Module     Part Number        Serial Number        Asic Rev.    HW Rev.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
CHASSIS    MSN2100-CB2F       MT1752X06330         N/A          B3
MGMT       MSN2100-CB2F       MT1752X06330         1            B3

Related Commands

Notes


show leds

show leds [<module>]

Displays the LED status of the switch system.

Syntax Description

module

Specifies the module whose LED status to display

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.1002

3.6.2002: Updated example

Example

 

switch (config) # show leds
Module       LED                      Status
--------------------------------------------
MGMT         STATUS                   Green
MGMT         FAN1                     Green
MGMT         FAN2                     Green
MGMT         FAN3                     Green
MGMT         FAN4                     Green
MGMT         PS_STATUS                Green
MGMT         PS1                      Green
MGMT         PS2                      Green
MGMT         UID                      Blue

Related Commands

Notes


show memory

show memory

Displays memory status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.7.1000: Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show memory
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Memory Space  Total       Used        Free        Used+B/C    Free-B/C
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Physical      15848 MB    2849 MB     12999 MB    3854 MB     11994 MB
Swap          0 MB        0 MB        0 MB
Physical Memory Borrowed for System Buffers and Cache:
  Buffers            : 27 MB
  Cache              : 910 MB
  Total Buffers/Cache: 937 MB

Related Commands

Notes


show module

show module

Displays modules status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.3.0000: Added “Is Fatal” column

3.4.2008: Updated command output

3.4.3000: Updated command output and added note

Example

 
switch (config) # show module
======================
 Module    Status
======================
 MGMT      ready
 FAN1      ready
 FAN2      ready
 PS1       ready
 PS2       not-present

Related Commands

Notes

The Status column may have one of the following values: error, fatal, not-present, powered-off, powered-on, ready.

show power

show power

Displays power supplies and power usage.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.5.1000: Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show power
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Module   Device     Sensor Power   Voltage   Current   Capacity   Feed   Status
                           [Watts] [Volts]  [Amp]      [Watts]
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PS1      power-mon  input  32.25   12.11    1.26       800.00     DC     OK
PS2      power-mon  input  46.56   12.13    2.33       800.00     DC     OK

Related Commands

Notes


show power consumers

show power consumers

Displays power consumption information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.5.1000: Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show power consumers
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Module  Device            Sensor  Power   Voltage  Current  Status
                                  [Watts] [Volts]  [Amp]
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
MGMT    CURR_MONITOR      12V     52.96   11.71    4.52     OK
PS1     power-mon         input   252.00  12.00    20.25    OK
PS2     power-mon         input   280.00  12.03    23.25    OK 
Total power used : 52.96 Watts

Related Commands

Notes


show protocols

show protocols

Displays all protocols enabled in the system.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.3000

3.3.4550: Updated example

3.6.1002: Updated example

Example

 

switch (config) # show protocols
Ethernet                 enabled
 spanning-tree           rst
 lacp                    disabled
 lldp                    disabled
 igmp-snooping           disabled
 ets                     enabled
 priority-flow-control   disabled
 sflow                   disabled
 openflow                disabled
 mlag                    disabled
 dot1x                   disabled
 isolation-group         disabled
IP routing               disabled
 bgp                     disabled
 pim                     disabled
 vrrp                    disabled
 ospf                    disabled
 magp                    disabled
 dhcp-relay              disabled

Related Commands

Notes


show resources

show resources

Displays system resources.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show resources
Total      Used      Free
Physical  2027 MB    761 MB   1266 MB
Swap         0 MB      0 MB      0 MB
Number of CPUs:    1
CPU load averages: 0.11 / 0.23 / 0.23
CPU 1
  Utilization:                5%
  Peak Utilization Last Hour: 19% at 2012/02/15 13:26:19
  Avg. Utilization Last Hour: 7%

Related Commands

Notes


show system capabilities

show system capabilities

Displays system capabilities.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.3.0000: Added gateway support

3.6.1002: Updated example

3.7.0000: Updated example

Example

 

switch (config) # show system capabilities
Ethernet: Supported, L2, L3
Ethernet Max licensed speed: 100Gb

Related Commands

show system profile

Notes

show system hardware events

show system hardware events <family-name> [clear-on-read]

Displays all active events.

Syntax Description

family-name

Displays all active events per event family:

  • ethernet

  • tunnel

  • ip

clear-on-read

Clears all active events after displaying them

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.6000

Example

 
switch (config) # show system hardware events clear-on-read
Ethernet:         smac is mc;
                  smac equal dmac;  
IP:               packet to router is not ip;  
Tunnel:

Related Commands

Notes


show system mac

show system mac

Displays system MAC address.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show system mac
00:02:c9:5e:AF:18

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

show system profile

show system profile

Displays system profile.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.0000

3.7.0000: Updated example

Example

 

switch (config) # show system profile
Profile: eth-default

Related Commands

system profile

Notes

show system profile detailed

show system profile detailed

Displays detailed system profile.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.6000

Example

 
switch (config) # show system profile detailed 
Profile: eth-default
-----------------------------------------------
Parameter                  Guaranteed Max Value
-----------------------------------------------
FDB size                   102400
IPMC-L2 lists              10240
IPMC-L3 lists              10240
IPv4 MC/IGMP routes        10240
IPv4 neighbors             51200
IPv6 neighbors             8192
IPv4 routes                100000
IPv6 shorts                51200
IPv6 routes                21504
VRF                        64
RIF                        999

Related Commands

system profile

Notes

show system type

show system type

Displays system type.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.5.1000

Example

 

switch (config) # show system type
SN2100

Related Commands

Notes


show temperature

show temperature

Displays system temperature sensors status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 

switch (config) # show temperature
---------------------------------------------------------
Module      Component              Reg  CurTemp    Status
                                        (Celsius)
---------------------------------------------------------
MGMT        SPC                    T1   43.00      OK
MGMT        Ports AMB temp         T1   31.00      OK
MGMT        Board AMB temp         T1   30.00      OK
MGMT        CPU Core Sensor        T1   23.00      OK
MGMT        CPU Core Sensor        T2   23.00      OK
MGMT        CPU Core Sensor        T3   24.00      OK
MGMT        CPU Core Sensor        T4   24.00      OK

Related Commands

Notes


show version

show version

Displays version information for the currently running system image.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 

switch (config) # show version
Product name:      Onyx
Product release:   3.6.8008
Build ID:          #1-dev
Build date:        2018-07-18 13:46:44
Target arch:       x86_64
Target hw:         x86_64
Built by:          jenkins@c5de6027485e
Version summary:   X86_64 3.6.8008 2018-07-18 13:46:44 x86_64
Product model:     x86
Host ID:           7CFE9058E01E
System UUID:       03000200-0400-0500-0006-000700080009
Uptime:            16h 50m 41.260s
CPU load averages: 2.38 / 2.25 / 2.24
Number of CPUs:    2
System memory:     2860 MB used / 12988 MB free / 15848 MB total
Swap:              0 MB used / 0 MB free / 0 MB total

Related Commands

Notes


show version concise

show version concise

Displays concise version information for the currently running system image.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 

switch (config) # show version concise
X86_64 3.6.4006 2017-07-03 16:17:39 x86_64

Related Commands

Notes


show voltage

show voltage

Displays voltage level measurements on different sensors.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.3.5006: Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show voltage
============================================================================================
Module  Power Meter           Reg                   Expected  Actual   Status  High   Low
                                                    Voltage   Voltage          Range  Range
============================================================================================
MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         USB 5V sensor         5.00      5.15     OK      5.55   4.45
MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         Asic I/O sensor       2.27      2.11     OK      2.55   1.99
MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         1.8V sensor           1.80      1.79     OK      2.03   1.57
MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         SYS 3.3V sensor       3.30      3.28     OK      3.68   2.92
MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         CPU 0.9V sensor       0.90      0.93     OK      1.04   0.76
MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         1.2V sensor           1.20      1.19     OK      1.37   1.03
MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     12V sensor            12.00     11.67    OK      13.25  10.75
MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     12V sensor            2.50      2.46     OK      2.80   2.20
MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     2.5V sensor           3.30      3.26     OK      3.68   2.92
MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     SYS 3.3V sensor       3.30      3.24     OK      3.68   2.92
MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     SYS 3.3V sensor       1.80      1.79     OK      2.03   1.57
MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     1.8V sensor           1.20      1.24     OK      1.37   1.03

Related Commands

Notes

