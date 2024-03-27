On This Page
- WJH Commands
- Configure WJH Events
Configure What Just Happened (WJH) Using CLI
By Default, NVIDIA® WHAT JUST HAPPENED® is enabled. If it is disabled, use the following command to enable it:
switch (config) # what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer> enable
In Spectrum systems, in order to enable buffer drop monitoring, one interface must be enabled as a recirculation port. For more information see Ethernet Interface Commands section.
To disable WJH via CLI use the “no” form of the command:
switch (config) # no what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer> enable
To display the WJH buffer of dropped packets use the "show what-just-happened" with/without options (detailed in the commands section).
Dropped packet events' display may have a delay of to up to 30 seconds due to a predefined hardware polling interval.
To manually clear WJH buffer use the following command:
switch (config) # clear what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer>
To display the WJH aggregation record, use the "show what-just-happened aggregated" with options (detailed in the commands section).
Note that due to hardware polling timing issues, it may be possible to observe dropped packet events that occurred shortly before the clear command was executed.
To automatically generate a WJH PCAP file as a result of discards, the following configuration is required. The value of <sec> determines how often the system checks whether a pcap should be generated. For example, if you enter a value of 300, up to 5 minutes may elapse between the discarding of packets and the creation of the pcap file.
switch (config) # what-just-happened auto-export all enable
switch (config) # logging events what-just-happened-packets enable
switch (config) # logging events what-just-happened-packets interval <sec>
To see what pcap files have been generated, issue the following command:
switch (config) # show files tcpdump
wjh_auto_export_all_2020_05_18_09_36_12.pcap
WJH Wireshark dissector enables Wireshark users to analyze WJH pcap files. It displays the packets' added metadata. You may log into the WebUI and click the "Download Wireshark Plugin" button in the Status → What Just Happened page in order to download the Wireshark plugin file. After downloading the file, place it in the Wireshark application in Windows under %APPDATA%\Wireshark\plugins.
Wireshark dissector was tested on version 2.6.3.
what-just-happened
|
what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer> [all-severities | notice | warning | error] enable
no what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer> [all-severities | notice | warning | error] enable
Enables showing dropped packet information.
The no form of the command disables showing dropped packet information.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Drop group containing all packets dropped
|
acl
|
Access-list drops
|
forwarding
|
Drop group containing L2, L3, port and tunnel related drops
|
layer-1
|
Drop group containing layer-1 event
|
buffer
|
Buffer overflow drops
|
all-severities
|
Configure drop with any severity
Default: all-severities enabled
|
notice
|
Configure drop with notice severity
|
warning
|
Configure drop with warning severity
|
error
|
Configure drop with error severity
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.7.1000
|
3.7.1100
|
Updated Example and Default
|
3.8.1000
|
Updated Syntax and Example
|
3.8.2000
|
Added ACL option
|
3.9.0300
|
Added layer-1 option
|
3.9.0500
|
Added buffer drop option
|
3.9.1000
|
Updated note
|
3.9.2000
|
Updated example and notes, adding support for WJH event suppression by the severity for each drop group.
|
Example
|
switch (config) # what-just-happened forwarding notice enable
|
Related Commands
|
show what-just-happened status
interface ethernet recirculation
|
Notes
|
what-just-happened auto-export
|
what-just-happened auto-export <all | acl | forwarding | buffer> enable
no what-just-happened auto-export <all | acl | forwarding | buffer> enable
Enables auto-generated pcap files.
The no form of the command disables the auto-generation of pcap files.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Drop group containing all packets dropped
|
acl
|
Access-list drops
|
forwarding
|
Drop group containing L2, L3, port and tunnel related drops
|
buffer
|
Buffer overflow drops
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
configure terminal
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
3.8.2000
|
Added ACL option
|
3.9.0500
|
Added buffer drop option
|
Example
|
switch (config) # what-just-happened auto-export forwarding enable
|
Related Commands
|
what-just-happened enable
|
Notes
|
If auto-export is disabled for acl, forwarding or buffer, dropped packets in those groups do not count towards the threshold for generating a pcap, as defined in the 'logging events what-just-happened-packets' commands.
clear what-just-happened
|
clear what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer>
Flushes data from cache DB.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Drop group containing all packets dropped
|
acl
|
Access-list drops
|
forwarding
|
Drop group containing L2, L3, port and tunnel related drops
|
layer-1
|
Drop group containing layer-1 event
|
buffer
|
Buffer overflow drops
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.7.1000
|
3.8.1000
|
Updated Syntax and Example
|
3.8.2000
|
Added ACL option
|
3.9.0300
|
Added layer-1 option
|
3.9.0500
|
Added buffer drop option
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear what-just-happened forwarding
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
Clear WJH intends to clear all the events already seen by the user, but will not clear events in the hardware that were not yet read by WJH-lib. As such, it is possible that WJH events observed after using the clear command, actually entered before clearing the command but that were not yet shown to the user.
clear what-just-happened pcap-files
|
clear what-just-happened pcap-files [all | user | auto-export]
Deletes what-just-happened pcap files.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
All PCAP files
|
auto-export
|
PCAP files with wjh_auto_export prefix
|
user
|
PCAP files with wjh_user prefix
|
Default
|
all pcap files
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.8.2000
|
Role
|
Admin
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear what-just-happened pcap-files user
|
Related Commands
|
file tcpdump delete
|
Notes
|
snmp-server notify event what-just-happened
|
snmp-server notify event what-just-happened [interval <interval>] [max-traps <max-traps>]
no snmp-server notify event what-just-happened [interval <interval>] [max-traps <max-traps>]
Enables sending SNMP traps for what-just-happened last events, sets the interval in which traps will be issued, and limits the maximum number of issued traps per interval.
The no form of the command disables sending SNMP traps for what-just-happened last events.
|
Syntax Description
|
interval
|
The interval in which traps will be issued.
Default: 60 seconds
Max: 300 seconds
Min: 30 seconds
|
max-traps
|
The maximum number of issued traps per interval.
Default: 50 events
Max: 100 events
Min: 5 events
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp-server notify event what-just-happened interval 30 max-traps 100
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp events what-just-happened
|
Notes
|
show what-just-happened
|
show what-just-happened [all | acl | forwarding | buffer | layer-1 | max-packets <1-1024 per group/1-4096 for all> | export <file-name> | no-metadata]
Displays dropped packets information.
|
Syntax Description
|
acl
|
Access-list drops
|
forwarding
|
Drop group containing L2, L3, port and tunnel related drops
|
buffer
|
Buffer overflow drops
|
layer-1
|
Drop group containing layer 1 event
|
max-packets
|
Limit number of packets to dump: <1-1024> for forwarding/acl/buffer/layer-1, <1-4096> for all
Default: 1024 per group, 4096 for all
|
export
|
Create a pcap file
|
file name
|
Optional file-name for pcap file
Default: wjh_user_[group]_[date].pcap
|
no-metadata
|
Do not add metadata to the pcap file (applicable only with 'export' attribute set)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.7.0000
|
3.7.1100
|
Updated syntax and example
|
3.8.1000
|
Updated syntax, default, and example
|
3.8.2000
|
New ACL example
|
3.8.2100
|
Update example
|
3.9.0300
|
Updated example
|
3.9.0500
|
Added layer-1 and buffer drops. PCAP file will not be created by default and updated example
|
3.9.0900
|
Updated ACL example
|
3.9.2000
|
Updated example of show what-just-happened buffer
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show what-just-happened
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Example (acl)
|
switch (config) # show-what-just-happened acl
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rules Info
Exception list:
|
Example (acl export)
|
switch (config) # show what-just-happened acl export
Pcap file path : /vtmp/wjh-pcaps/wjh_user_acl_2020_02_20_11_05_55.pcap
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Example (Layer-1)
|
switch (config) # show what-just-happened layer-1
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1 2020/03/16 12:10:58.728 Eth1/15 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A:N/A N/A:N/A N/A Layer-1 Warning General L1 event - Check layer 1 aggregated
|
show what-just-happened all export
|
show (config) # show what-just-happened all export wjh_example
Pcap file path : /vtmp/wjh-pcaps/wjh_ example _all_2020_01_26_10_44_55.pcap
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rules Info
|
show what-just-happened buffer
|
switch (config) # show what-just-happened buffer
|
Related Commands
|
show what-just-happened status
|
Notes
|
show what-just-happened aggregated
|
show what-just-happened aggregated <acl | forwarding | buffer | layer-1> <max-num | last-read>
Displays aggregation record.
|
Syntax Description
|
max-num
|
Maximum number of aggregated record displayed.
|
last-read
|
Get aggregated record in last show command
|
forwarding
|
Display aggregated record on layer-2/port/layer-3/tunneling related reasons. Max-num is 192.
|
acl
|
Display aggregated record on access list related reasons. Max-num is 64.
|
buffer
|
Max: 64
|
layer-1
|
Display aggregated record on layer-1 related reasons. Max-num is 256.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.9.0300
|
3.9.0500
|
Added support for ACL, forwarding, and buffer drops
|
3.9.0900
|
Updated ACL example
|
3.9.1000
|
In "show-what-just-happened aggregated acl" added support for description of ACL OpenFlow drops
|
3.9.2000
|
Updated example of show what-just-happened aggregated buffer
|
Example (Layer-1)
|
switch (config) # show what-just-happened aggregated layer-1
Sample Window : 2020/03/19 05:12:54.086 - 2020/03/19 05:47:43.426
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Example (acl)
|
switch (config) # sh what-just-happened aggregated acl
Sample Window : 2020/05/11 10:25:09.953 - 2020/05/11 10:55:11.921
Rules Info
|
Example (forwarding)
|
switch (config) # show what-just-happened aggregated forwarding
Sample Window : 2020/03/16 12:10:29.226 - 2020/03/17 02:33:06.337
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Example (buffer)
|
switch (config) # show what-just-happened aggregated buffer last-read
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show what-just-happened status
|
Show general what-just-happened status
Enables and disables what-just-happened drop-groups status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.8.2000
|
3.9.0600
|
Added operational status
|
3.9.1300
|
Updated output
|
3.9.2000
|
Updated example, adding "Enabled Severities" and "Operational status" fields
|
Role
|
Admin
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show what-just-happened status
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show snmp events what-just-happened
|
show snmp events what-just-happened
Displays what-just-happened SNMP configuration and status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.9.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show snmp events what-just-happened
|
Related Commands
|
snmp-server notify event what-just-happened
|
Notes
switchmode exceptions sip-equals-dip
|
switchmode exceptions sip-equals-dip
no switchmode exceptions sip-equals-dip
Cancels the discard on this trap.
The no form of the command returns the action to discard for this trap.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
Config
|
History
|
3.9.0900
|
Example
|
switch (config) # switchmode exceptions sip-equals-dip
|
Related Commands
|
show switchmode exceptions
|
Notes
show switchmode exceptions
|
show switchmode exceptions
Shows the current state of the exceptions
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Config
|
History
|
3.9.0900
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show switchmode exceptions
|
Related Commands
|
switchmode exceptions sip-equals-dip
|
Notes