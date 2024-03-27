Configure What Just Happened (WJH) Using CLI

By Default, NVIDIA® WHAT JUST HAPPENED® is enabled. If it is disabled, use the following command to enable it:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer> enable

Warning In Spectrum systems, in order to enable buffer drop monitoring, one interface must be enabled as a recirculation port. For more information see Ethernet Interface Commands section.

To disable WJH via CLI use the “no” form of the command:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # no what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer> enable

To display the WJH buffer of dropped packets use the "show what-just-happened" with/without options (detailed in the commands section).

Warning Dropped packet events' display may have a delay of to up to 30 seconds due to a predefined hardware polling interval.

To manually clear WJH buffer use the following command:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # clear what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer>

To display the WJH aggregation record, use the "show what-just-happened aggregated" with options (detailed in the commands section).

Warning Note that due to hardware polling timing issues, it may be possible to observe dropped packet events that occurred shortly before the clear command was executed.

To automatically generate a WJH PCAP file as a result of discards, the following configuration is required. The value of <sec> determines how often the system checks whether a pcap should be generated. For example, if you enter a value of 300, up to 5 minutes may elapse between the discarding of packets and the creation of the pcap file.

Copy Copied! switch (config) # what-just-happened auto-export all enable switch (config) # logging events what-just-happened-packets enable switch (config) # logging events what-just-happened-packets interval <sec>

To see what pcap files have been generated, issue the following command:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # show files tcpdump wjh_auto_export_all_2020_05_18_09_36_12.pcap

Warning WJH Wireshark dissector enables Wireshark users to analyze WJH pcap files. It displays the packets' added metadata. You may log into the WebUI and click the "Download Wireshark Plugin" button in the Status → What Just Happened page in order to download the Wireshark plugin file. After downloading the file, place it in the Wireshark application in Windows under %APPDATA%\Wireshark\plugins.