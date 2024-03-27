NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software    Debugging

On This Page

Debugging

To use the debugging logs feature:

  1. Enable debugging. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # debug ethernet all

  2. Display the debug level set. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # show debug ethernet

  3. Display the logs. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # show log debug {match | continue}

Additional Reading and Use Cases

For more information about this feature and its potential applications, please refer to the following community post:

Debugging Commands

debug ethernet all

debug ethernet all

no debug ethernet all

Enables debug traces for Ethernet modules.

The no form of the command disables the debug traces for all Ethernet modules.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4150

Example

 
switch (config) # debug ethernet all

Related Commands

show debug ethernet

Notes


debug ethernet dcbx

debug ethernet dcbx {all | management | fail-all | control-panel | tlv}

Configures the trace level for DCBX.

The no form of the command disables the configured DCBX debug traces.

Syntax Description

all

Enables all traces

management

Management messages

fail-all

All failure traces

control-panel

Control plane traces

tlv

TLV related trace configuration

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4150

Example

 
switch (config) # debug ethernet dcbx all

Related Commands

show debug ethernet

Notes


debug ethernet ip igmp-snooping

debug ethernet ip igmp-snooping {all | forward-db-messages | group-info | init-shut | packet-dump | query | source-info | system-resources-management | timer | vlan-info | filter | max-groups}

no debug ethernet ip igmp-snooping {all | forward-db-messages | group-info | init-shut | packet-dump | query | source-info | system-resources-management | timer | vlan-info | filter | max-groups}

Configures the trace level for IGMP snooping.

The no form of the command disables tracking a specified level.

Syntax Description

all

Enable track traces

forward-db-messages

Forwarding database messages

group-info

Group information messages

init-shut

Init and shutdown messages

packet-dump

Packet dump messages

query

Query related messages

source-info

Source information messages

system-resources-management

System resources management messages

timer

Timer messages

vlan-info

VLAN information messages

filter

Filter profile messages

max-groups

Filter max-groups messages

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4150

3.9.2100

Added support for IGMP snooping filtering option (filter and max-groups options)

Example

 
switch (config) # debug ethernet ip igmp-snooping all

Related Commands

show debug ethernet

Notes


debug ethernet ip interface

debug ethernet ip interface {all | arp-packet-dump | buffer | enet-packet-dump | error | fail-all | filter | trace-error | trace-event}

no debug ethernet ip interface {all | arp-packet-dump | buffer | enet-packet-dump | error | fail-all | filter | trace-error | trace-event}

Configures the trace level for interface.

The no form of the command disables tracking a specified level.

Syntax Description

all

Enable track traces

arp-packet-dump

ARP packet dump trace

buffer

Buffer trace

enet-packet-dump

ENET packet dump trace

error

Trace error messages

fail-all

All failures including Packet Validation Trace

filter

Lower layer traces

trace-error

Trace error messages

trace-event

Trace event messages

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4150

Example

 
switch (config) # debug ethernet ip interface all

Related Commands

show debug ethernet

Notes


debug ethernet lacp

debug ethernet lacp {all | all-resource | data-path | fail-all | init-shut | management | memory | packet}

no debug ethernet lacp {all | all-resources | data-path | fail-all | init-shut | management | memory | packet}

Configures the trace level for LACP.

The no form of the command disables the configured LACP debug traces.

Syntax Description

all

Enables all traces

all-resource

BPDU related messages

data-path

Init and shutdown traces

fail-all

Management messages

init-shut

Memory related messages

management memory

IP packet dump trace

memory

All failure traces

packet

OS resource trace

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4150

Example

 
switch (config) # debug ethernet lacp all

Related Commands

show debug ethernet

Notes


debug ethernet lldp

debug ethernet lldp {all | control-panel | critical-event | data-path | fail-all | init-shut | management | memory | neigh-add | neigh-age-out | neigh-del | neigh-drop | neigh-updt | tlv}

no debug ethernet lldp {all | control-panel | critical-event | data-path | fail-all | init-shut | management | memory | neigh-add | neigh-age-out | neigh-del | neigh-drop | neigh-updt | tlv}

Configures the trace level for LLDP.

The no form of the command disables the configured LLDP debug traces.

Syntax Description

all

Enables all traces

control-panel

Control plane traces

critical-event

Critical traces

data-path

IP packet dump trace

fail-all

All failure traces

init-shut

Init and shutdown traces

management

Management messages

memory

Memory related messages

neigh-add

Neighbor add traces

neigh-age-out

Neighbor ageout traces

neigh-del

Neighbor delete traces

neigh-drop

Neighbor drop traces

neigh-updt

Neighbor update traces

tlv

TLV related trace configuration

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4150

Example

 
switch (config) # debug ethernet lldp all

Related Commands

show debug ethernet

Notes


debug ethernet port

debug ethernet port all

Configures the trace level for port.

The no form of the command disables the configured port debug traces.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4150

Example

 
switch (config) # debug ethernet port all

Related Commands

show debug ethernet

Notes


debug ethernet qos

debug ethernet qos {all | all-resource | control-panel | fail-all | filters | init-shut | management | memory | packet}

no debug ethernet qos {all | all-resource | control-panel | fail-all | filters | init-shut | management | memory | packet}

Configures the trace level for QoS.

The no form of the command disables the configured QoS debug traces.

Syntax Description

all

Enables all traces

all-resource

OS resource traces

control-panel

Control plane traces

fail-all

All failure traces

filters

Lower layer traces

init-shut

Init and shutdown traces

management

Management messages

memory

Memory related messages

packet

BPDU related messages

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4150

Example

 
switch (config) # debug ethernet port all

Related Commands

show debug ethernet

Notes


debug ethernet spanning-tree

debug ethernet spanning-tree {all | error | event | filters | init-shut | management | memory | packet | port-info-state-machine | port-receive-state-machine | port-role-selection-state-machine | port-transit-state-machine | port-transmit-state-machine | protocol-migration-state-machine | timers}

no debug ethernet spanning-tree {all | error | event | filters | init-shut | management | memory | packet | port-info-state-machine | port-receive-state-machine | port-role-selection-state-machine | port-transit-state-machine | port-transmit-state-machine | protocol-migration-state-machine | timers}

Configures the trace level for spanning-tree.

The no form of the command disables the configured spanning-tree debug traces.

Syntax Description

all

Enables all traces

error

Error messages trace

event

Events related messages

filters

Lower later traces

init-shut

Init and shutdown traces

management

Management messages

memory

Memory related messages

packet

BPDU related messages

port-info-state-machine

Port information messages

port-receive-state-machine

Port received messages

port-role-selection-state-machine

Port role selection messages

port-transit-state-machine

Port transition messages

port-transmit-state-machine

Port transmission messages

protocol-migration-state-machine

Protocol migration messages

timers

Timer modules message

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4150

Example

 
switch (config) # debug ethernet spanning-tree all

Related Commands

show debug ethernet

Notes


debug ethernet vlan

debug ethernet vlan {all | fwd | priority | filters}

no debug ethernet vlan {all | fwd | priority | filters}

Configures the trace level for VLAN.

The no form of the command disables the configured VLAN debug traces.

Syntax Description

all

Enables all traces

fwd

Forward

priority

Priority

filters

Lower layer traces

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4150

Example

 
switch (config) # debug ethernet vlan all

Related Commands

show debug ethernet

Notes


show debug ethernet

show debug ethernet {dcbx | ip {arp | dhcp-relay | igmp-snooping | interface | ospf} | lacp | lldp | port | qos | spanning-tree | vlan}

Displays debug level configuration on a specific switch.

Syntax Description

dcbx

Displays the trace level for spanning tree

ip

Displays debug trace level for ethernet routing module:

  • arp

  • dhcp-relay

  • igmp-snooping

  • interface

  • ospf

lacp

Displays the trace level for LACP

lldp

Displays the trace level for LLDP

port

Displays the trace level for port

qos

Displays the trace level for QoS

spanning-tree

Displays the trace level for spanning tree

vlan

Displays the trace level for VLAN

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.4150

3.6.6000

Updated Example

Example

 
switch (config) # show debug ethernet dcbx
dcbx protocol:
  management   : ON
  fail-all     : ON
  control-panel: ON
  tlv          : ON

Related Commands

debug ethernet all

debug ethernet dcbx

debug ethernet ip igmp-snooping

debug ethernet ip interface

debug ethernet lacp

debug ethernet lldp

debug ethernet port

debug ethernet qos

debug ethernet spanning-tree

debug ethernet vlan

Notes


show log debug

show log debug [continuous | files | matching | not]

Displays current event debug-log file in a scrollable pager.

Syntax Description

continuous

Displays new event log messages as they arrive

files

Displays archived debug log files

matching

Displays event debug logs that match a given regular expression

not

Displays event debug logs that do not meet certain criteria

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.4150

Example

 
switch (config) # show log debug
Jun 15 16:20:47 switch-627e4c last message repeated 7 times
Jun 15 16:20:47 switch-627e4c issd[6509]: TID 1274844336: [issd.DEBUG]: NPAPI: >>QoSHwQueueDelete i4IfIndex[137]
Jun 15 16:20:47 switch-627e4c last message repeated 7 times
Jun 15 16:20:47 switch-627e4c issd[6509]: TID 1274844336: [issd.DEBUG]: NPAPI: >>QoSHwQueueDelete i4IfIndex[141]
Jun 15 16:20:47 switch-627e4c last message repeated 7 times
Jun 15 16:20:48 switch-627e4c issd[6509]: TID 1274844336: [issd.DEBUG]: NPAPI: ==FsHwSetSpeed sx_api_port_speed_admin_set = 0
Jun 15 16:20:48 switch-627e4c issd[6509]: TID 1274844336: [issd.DEBUG]: NPAPI: ==FsHwGetSpeed sx_api_port_speed_oper_get = 0
Jun 15 16:20:49 switch-627e4c issd[6509]: TID 1274844336: [issd.DEBUG]: NPAPI: >>CfaGddConfigPort NS u4IfIndex[89], u1ConfigOption[6]
Jun 15 16:20:49 switch-627e4c issd[6509]: TID 1274844336: [issd.DEBUG]: NPAPI: >>CfaGddConfigPort NS u4IfIndex[33], u1ConfigOption[6]
Jun 15 16:20:49 switch-627e4c issd[6509]: TID 1274844336: [issd.DEBUG]: NPAPI: >>CfaGddConfigPort NS u4IfIndex[73], u1ConfigOption[6]
Jun 15 16:20:49 switch-627e4c issd[6509]: TID 1274844336: [issd.DEBUG]: NPAPI: >>CfaGddConfigPort NS u4IfIndex[121], u1ConfigOption[6]
Jun 15 16:20:49 switch-627e4c issd[6509]: TID 1274844336: [issd.DEBUG]: NPAPI: >>CfaGddConfigPort NS u4IfIndex[133], u1ConfigOption[6]
Jun 15 16:20:49 switch-627e4c issd[6509]: TID 1274844336: [issd.DEBUG]: NPAPI: >>CfaGddConfigPort NS u4IfIndex[13], u1ConfigOption[6]
Jun 15 16:20:49 switch-627e4c issd[6509]: TID 1274844336: [issd.DEBUG]: NPAPI: >>CfaGddConfigPort NS u4IfIndex[81], u1ConfigOption[6]
Jun 15 16:20:49 switch-627e4c issd[6509]: TID 1274844336: [issd.DEBUG]: NPAPI: >>CfaGddConfigPort NS u4IfIndex[117], u1ConfigOption[6]
Jun 15 16:20:49 switch-627e4c issd[6509]: TID 1274844336: [issd.DEBUG]: NPAPI: >>CfaGddConfigPort NS u4IfIndex[65], u1ConfigOption[6]
.
.
.

Related Commands

Notes


© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 27, 2024
content here