NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software    Document Revision History

Document Revision History

Revision

Date

Description

3.10.44xx LTS

January 2024

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.43xx LTS

July 2023

Removed 'route-map-name' option from Networking command.

Added: a note in MLAG Virtual System-MAC section.

3.10.43xx LTS

June 2023

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.42xx LTS

February 2023

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.41xx LTS

November 2022

Added note in the section Getting Started.Updated the section "Upgrading MLAG-STP Setup"

3.10.40xx

October 2022

Removed:

  • The command "ip l3" command

  • Puppet Agent section

  • Virtal Machine section

  • The command "show interfaces ethernet transceiver counters details

3.10.31xx

August 2022

Updated the module-type command.

3.10.30xx

July 2022

Added the ip filter reset-to-default-rules command.

Updated:

Removed:

  • show interfaces ethernet transceiver counters details

3.10.22xx

May 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.21xx

April 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.20xx

March 2022

Added:

Updated:

3.10.12xx

January 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Last updated on Mar 27, 2024
content here