Document Revision History
|
Revision
|
Date
|
Description
|
3.10.44xx LTS
|
January 2024
|
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
|
3.10.43xx LTS
|
July 2023
|
Removed 'route-map-name' option from Networking command.
Added: a note in MLAG Virtual System-MAC section.
|
3.10.43xx LTS
|
June 2023
|
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
|
3.10.42xx LTS
|
February 2023
|
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
|
3.10.41xx LTS
|
November 2022
|
Added note in the section Getting Started.Updated the section "Upgrading MLAG-STP Setup"
|
3.10.40xx
|
October 2022
|
Removed:
|
3.10.31xx
|
August 2022
|
Updated the module-type command.
|
3.10.30xx
|
July 2022
|
Added the ip filter reset-to-default-rules command.
|
Updated:
Removed:
|
3.10.22xx
|
May 2022
|
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
|
3.10.21xx
|
April 2022
|
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
|
3.10.20xx
|
March 2022
|
Added:
Updated:
|
3.10.12xx
|
January 2022
|
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.