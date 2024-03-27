On This Page
Ethernet Interface Commands
interface ethernet <slot>/<port>[/<subport>][-<slot>/<port>[/<subport>]]
Enters the Ethernet interface or Ethernet interface range configuration mode.
Syntax Description
<slot>/<port>
Ethernet port number
subport
Ethernet subport number to be used if a port is split
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.2.1100
Added range support
Example
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1
Related Commands
Notes
boot-delay [<time>]
no boot-delay
Configures interface boot-delay timer.
The no form of the command returns boot-delay time to its default value.
Syntax Description
time
Boot delay time in seconds
Range: 0-600
Range: 0-600
Default
0 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # boot-delay 60
|
|
show interfaces ethernet
|
|
default interface ethernet <slot/port>
Resets a port to its default settings
Syntax Description
slot/port
|
Number of Ethernet interface in form of slot/port
|
|
N/A
|
|
config
|
|
3.9.1000
|
|
switch (config) # default interface ethernet 1/1
|
|
interfaces ethernet
|
|
If one of the following configurations exist on the port, the command will be blocked and an informative message will appear.
description <string>
no description
Configures an interface description.
The no form of the command returns the interface description to its default value.
Syntax Description
string
|
40 bytes
|
|
""
|
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
|
3.1.0000
|
|
Added MPO configuration mode
|
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # description my-interface
|
|
show interfaces ethernet
|
|
fec-override <fec-configuration> [force]
no fec-override <fec-configuration> [force]
Changes FEC configuration on a specific port or range of ports.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
|
fec-configuration
|
force
|
|
Auto-FEC selection
|
|
config interface ethernet
|
|
3.5.0000
|
3.6.2002
|
Added force option
|
|
Updated Example
|
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # fec-override fc-fec
|
|
show interfaces ethernet
|
|
Use this command with caution. There is no limitation in configuring non-standard FEC. It may cause the link to malfunction.
flowcontrol {receive | send} {off | on} [force]
Enables or disables IEEE 802.3x link-level flow control per direction for the specified interface.
|
|
receive | send
|
off | on
|
|
force
|
Forces configuration without the need to toggle the interface
|
|
receive off; send off
|
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
|
3.1.0000
|
|
Added MPO configuration mode
|
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # flowcontrol receive on
|
|
show interfaces ethernet
|
|
To configure global pause please see section "Flowcontrol (Global pause)".
ip address dhcp
no ip address dhcp
Enables DHCP on this Ethernet interface.
|
|
N/A
|
|
Disabled
|
|
config interface ethernet set as router interface
config interface port-channel set as router interface
|
|
3.4.2008
|
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # ip address dhcp
|
|
show interfaces ethernet
|
|
load-interval <time>
no load-interval
Sets the interface counter interval.
The no form of the command resets the interval to its default value.
|
|
time
|
In seconds
|
|
300 seconds
|
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
|
3.3.0000
|
|
Added MPO configuration mode
|
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # load-interval 30
|
|
show interfaces ethernet
|
|
This interval is used for the ingress rate and egress rate counters
module-type <type> [force]
no module-type <type> [force]
Splits the interface into two, four, or eight separate interfaces and specifies the module type intended to be used (QSFP or QSFP-DD).The no form of the command resets the interface to its default configuration (non-split)
|
|
type
|
|
force
|
Force the split operation without asking for user confirmation.
|
|
non-
|
|
config interface ethernet
|
|
3.1.1400
|
3.5.0000
|
Added note
|
|
Added note
|
|
Added note
|
|
3.10.3100
|
Added split to 8 for PAM4-based, Spectrum-3 systems.
|
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/4) # module-type qsfp-split-4
|
|
show interfaces ethernet
|
|
mtu <frame-size>
Configures the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) frame size for the interface.
|
|
frame-size
|
Range: 1500-9216 bytes
|
|
9216 bytes
|
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
|
3.1.0000
|
3.3.4500
|
Added MPO configuration mode
|
|
Updated default MTU size and added note
|
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/4) # mtu 9216
|
|
show interfaces ethernet
|
|
Switches that perform upgrade to version 3.9.2000, existing interfaces will stay with MTU 1500 (or any other value that was configured). Newly created interfaces (created by split/unsplit operation) will be created with MTU 9216 (the new default). The configured and displayed MTU represents the L3 MTU (being used in IP interfaces). The L2 MTU (being used in physical interfaces) is automatically configured as L3 MTU + 22 Bytes.
recirculation [force]
no recirculation
Sets the recirculation port.
The no form of the command unsets the recirculation port.
|
|
N/A
|
|
Disabled
|
|
config interface ethernet
|
|
3.9.0300
|
|
Added note
|
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # recirculation force
|
|
what-just-happened buffer enable
|
|
This command reduces by 1 the number of monitor sessions that can be configured. It will fail if the maximum number of monitor sessions are already configured.
|
no recirculation port interface ethernet <port_num>
Disables the recirculation port.
|
|
port_num
|
Port number
|
|
N/A
|
|
config
|
|
3.9.0300
|
|
switch (config) # no recirculation port interface ethernet 1/2
|
|
recirculation
show recirculation port
|
|
shutdown
no shutdown
Disables the interface.
The no form of the command enables the interface.
|
|
N/A
|
|
Interface is enabled
|
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
|
3.1.0000
|
3.3.4500
|
Added MPO configuration mode
|
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/4) # shutdown
|
|
show interfaces ethernet
|
|
speed {<value> [no-autoneg | speed_value [... speed_value]] | <auto>} [force]
no speed
Sets the speed of the interface.
The no form of the command sets the speed of the interface to its default value.
Syntax Description
|
value
|
The following speeds are available:
auto—auto-negotiates link speed (not supported on MPO or LAG interfaces)
|
no-autoneg
|
Disallows auto negotiation link speed on the interface (not supported on MPO or LAG interfaces)
|
force
|
Forces speed change configuration
|
|
Depends on the port module type (see the “Notes” section below)
|
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
|
3.1.0000
|
3.5.0000
|
Added 25GbE, 50GbE, and 100GbE speeds and updated notes
|
|
Added no-autoneg parameter
|
3.9.0600
|
Removed no-autoneg parameter
|
3.9.1000
|
Updated notesAdded speed with lane configuration
|
|
Added no-autoneg parameter
|
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # speed 40G
switch (config interface ethernet 1/2) # speed 40G no-autoneg
switch (config interface ethernet 1/3) # speed 25G no-autoneg force
|
|
show interfaces ethernet
|
|
clear counters
Clears the interface counters.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
|
3.1.0000
|
|
Added MPO configuration mode
|
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # clear counters
|
|
show interfaces ethernet
|
|
This command also clears NVE counters
|
show interfaces <type> <id> counters
Displays the extended counters for the interface.
|
|
id
|
Interface number:
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.1.0000
|
|
Added “error packets” counter to Tx
|
|
Added extended output for storm-control
|
|
Added hoq discard packets counter
|
|
Removed Priority option
|
|
Added ability to use a range of ports and added "ECN marked packets" counter
|
|
Added note
|
|
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1-1/2 counters
Eth1/1:
Tx:
Eth1/2:
. . .
|
|
|
show interfaces <type> <id> counters discard
Displays discarded counters of the interface.
|
|
id
|
Interface number:
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.6.6102
|
3.9.1000
|
Made "id" attribute optional
|
|
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/24 counters discard
Interface Eth1/24:
|
|
|
show interfaces ethernet <inf> [cable-length | capabilities | congestion-control | counters | description | link-diagnostics | pfc-wd | signal-degrade | status | switchport | transceiver]
Displays the configuration and status for the interface.
|
|
inf
|
Interface number: <slot>/<port> or <slot>/<port>-<slot>/<port>
|
cable-length
|
Display cable-length of specific interfaces
|
capabilities
|
Display specific interfaces capabilities information
|
congestion-control
|
Display specific interface congestion control information
|
counters
|
Display specific interfaces counters
|
description
|
Display specific interfaces description information
|
link-diagnostics
|
Display interfaces link diagnostics information
|
pfc-wd
|
Display pfc-wd information
|
signal-degrade
|
Display interfaces signal degrade information
|
status
|
Display specific interfaces status information
|
switchport
|
Display specific interface VLAN-membership information
|
transceiver
|
Display detailed cable info for this port
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.1.0000
|
|
Added “error packets” counter to Tx, “Last change in operational status”, and “Isolation group” to output
|
|
Added “boot delay” parameters to output
|
|
Added support for “forwarding mode”
|
|
Updated Example with “Forwarding mode”
|
|
Added telemetry to output
|
|
Added output line for “auto-negotiation”
|
|
Updated example
|
|
Updated example
|
|
Updated example and notes
|
3.9.1000
|
Added ability to use a range of ports and updated example
|
|
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1
Eth1/1:
Admin state : Disabled
FCS Ingress : Enabled CRC check
Telemetry sampling: Disabled TCs: N/A
|
|
|
show interfaces ethernet [<slot/port> | <slot/port>-<slot/port>] counters tc <priority>
Displays traffic class counters for the specified interface and priority.
|
|
slot/port
|
Number of Ethernet interface in form of slot/port
|
priority
|
Valid priority values: 0-7 or all
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.6.3004
|
3.9.1000
|
Added ability to use a range of ports
|
|
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1-1/2 counters tc 3
Eth1/1:
Eth1/2:
|
|
|
As of version 3.9.1000, the "slot/port" attribute is optional. If nothing is selected, information for all ports will be displayed
|
show interfaces ethernet [<slot/port> | <slot/port>-<slot/port>] counters pg <priority>
Displays priority group counters for the specified interface and priority.
|
|
slot/port
|
Number of Ethernet interface in form of slot/port
|
priority
|
Valid priority values: 0-7 or all
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.6.3004
|
3.9.1000
|
Added ability to use a range of ports
|
|
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1-1/2 counters pg 3
Eth1/1:
Eth1/2:
|
|
|
As of version 3.9.1000, the "slot/port" attribute is optional. If nothing is selected, information for all ports will be displayed
|
show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] description
Displays the admin status and protocol status for the specified interface.
|
|
inf
|
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.1.0000
|
3.4.1100
|
Updated example
|
3.8.2000
|
Updated example
|
3.9.1000
|
Updated example
|
|
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet description
|
|
|
The speed with lane count information refers to the Spectrum-2 and Spectrum-3 systems only.
|
show interfaces ethernet rates [<transfer-rate-unit>]
Displays the current transfer rate of the interface.
|
|
transfer-rate-unit
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.6.2002
|
3.7.0000
|
Added new rates to “transfer-rate-unit”
|
|
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet rates KB
Port egress ingress
|
|
|
show recirculation port
Shows recirculation port status and information.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.9.0300
|
|
switch (config) # show recirculation port
|
|
recirculation
|
|
show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] status
Displays the status, speed and negotiation mode of the specified interface.
|
|
inf
|
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.1.0000
|
3.4.1100
|
Updated example
|
3.9.1000
|
Updated example
|
|
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet status
|
|
|
The speed with lane count information refers to the Spectrum-2 and Spectrum-3 systems only.
|
show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] transceiver
Displays transceiver information.
|
|
inf
|
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.1.0000
|
|
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet status
|
|
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1 transceiver
|
|
show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] transceiver brief
Display brief transceiver information.
|
|
inf
|
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.6.6102
|
|
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1 transceiver brief
|
|
|
show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] transceiver counters
Displays PHY counters related to operational FEC mode and actual number of lanes in the current port.
|
|
inf
|
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.6.1002
|
3.10.3000
|
Updated command description, notes, and example
|
|
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1 transceiver counters
|
|
|
show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] transceiver diagnostics
Displays cable channel monitoring and diagnostics info for this interface. Tx and Rx power are reported in mW and dBm units.
|
|
inf
|
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.6.2002
|
3.6.4006
|
Updated Example to report Tx and Rx power in mW and dBm units
|
3.6.6000
|
Updated Example
|
|
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/5 transceiver diagnostics
|
|
|
This example is for a QSFP transceiver
|
show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] transceiver raw
Displays cable info for this interface.
|
|
inf
|
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.6.1002
|
|
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/7 transceiver raw
Port 1/7 raw transceiver data:
|
|
|
show interfaces status
Displays the configuration and status for the interface.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.6.4006
|
3.9.0300
|
Updated example—added MTU column
|
3.9.1000
|
Updated example
|
|
switch (config) # show interfaces status
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
|
|
disable interface ethernet <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control
interface ethernet <inf> disable traffic-class <tc> congestion-control
Disables RED/ECN marking for traffic-class queue on ethernet port.
|
|
inf
|
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
|
tc
|
Traffic class. Range 0-7
|
|
N/A
|
|
config
|
|
3.8.2000
|
|
admin
|
|
switch (config) # disable interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 5 congestion-control
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1 disable traffic-class 5 congestion-control
|
|
show interfaces ethernet 1/1 congestion-control
|
|
The “no interface ethernet <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control” command returns configuration on the port to its default value.
|
disable interface port-channel <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control
Disables RED/ECN marking for traffic-class queue on LAG port.
|
|
inf
|
Interface number.
Range: 1-4096
|
tc
|
Traffic class.
Range 0-7
|
|
N/A
|
|
config
|
|
3.8.2000
|
|
admin
|
|
switch (config) # disable interface port-channel 15 traffic-class 5 congestion-control
switch (config) # interface port-channel 15 disable traffic-class 5 congestion-control
|
|
show interfaces port-channel congestion-control
|
|
The “no interface port-channel <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control” command returns configuration on the port to its default value.
|
disable interface mlag-port-channel <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control
interface mlag-port-channel <inf> disable traffic-class <tc> congestion-control
Disables RED/ECN marking for traffic-class queue on MLAG port.
|
|
inf
|
Interface number.
Range: 1-1000
|
tc
|
Traffic class.
Range 0-7
|
|
N/A
|
|
config
|
|
3.8.2000
|
|
admin
|
|
switch (config) # disable interface mlag-port-channel 1 traffic-class 5 congestion-control
switch (config) # interface mlag-port-channel 1 disable traffic-class 5 congestion-control
|
|
show interfaces mlag-port-channel 1/1 congestion-control
|
|
The “no interface mlag-port-channel <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control” command returns configuration on the port to a default value.