NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software    Ethernet VPN (EVPN)

On This Page

Ethernet VPN (EVPN)

Overview

Many data centers today are moving from legacy Layer 2 (L2) designs to modern Layer 3 (L3) web-scale IT architectures. L3 designs simplify troubleshooting, provide clear upgrade strategies, support multi-vendor environments, and dramatically reduce the size of failure domains.

General Data Center Network with EVPN

General_Data_Center_Network_with_EVPN_LI-version-1-modificationdate-1708009324483-api-v2.jpg

However, many applications and storage appliances still require layer 2 adjacency. VXLAN tunnels can satisfy this L2 adjacency requirement, and EVPN serves as a standard for scale-out L2 Ethernet fabrics. VXLAN can virtualize the data center network, enabling layer 2 segments to be extended over an IP core (the underlay). EVPN is the control plane for modern VXLAN deployments, allowing VTEPs to discover each other via EVPN and exchange reachability information such as MAC and IPs across racks.

ARP suppression is used to reduce the amount of broadcast packets crossing the extended L2 domain. BGP is the underlay routing protocol serving as the transport layer for the overlay VXLAN.

EVPN_diagram_LI-version-1-modificationdate-1708009325707-api-v2.jpg

Example of How To Configure EVPN

The configuration flow will be described using the setup illustrated below and over leaf3.

Example_of_How_To_Configure_EVPN_LI-version-1-modificationdate-1708009324830-api-v2.jpg

Layer 2 Configuration, MLAG, and VLANs

MLAG between leaf3 and leaf4

Copy
Copied!
            

            
lacp
dcb priority-flow-control enable force
protocol mlag
interface port-channel 1
interface ethernet 1/1 channel-group 1 mode active
interface port-channel 1 dcb priority-flow-control mode on force
interface mlag-port-channel 7-8 no shutdown
interface ethernet 1/31 mlag-channel-group 7 mode active
interface ethernet 1/32 mlag-channel-group 8 mode active
vlan 4094
ip routing vrf default
interface vlan 4094
interface vlan 4094 ip address 10.10.10.1/30 primary 
interface vlan 4094 mtu 9216
mlag-vip mlag-pair-1 ip 192.168.1.1 /24 force
interface port-channel 1 ipl 1
interface vlan 4094 ipl 1 peer-address 10.10.10.2
no mlag shutdown

Layer 2 Ports

  • In our setup we use VLAN 6 as the native VLAN, and VLAN 10 as the Tagged VLAN.

  • We use LACP Bond on our servers, and using them we set LACP on the Switch MPOs.

  • PXE boot is required to set our MPOs to "lacp-individual enable"

Copy
Copied!
            

            
interface mlag-port-channel 7-8
interface ethernet 1/7 mlag-channel-group 7 mode active
interface ethernet 1/8 mlag-channel-group 8 mode active
interface mlag-port-channel 7-8 mtu 9216 force
interface mlag-port-channel 7 switchport mode hybrid
interface mlag-port-channel 8 switchport mode hybrid
interface mlag-port-channel 7-8 no shutdown
lacp
interface mlag-port-channel 7-8 lacp-individual enable force
vlan 6
vlan 10
interface mlag-port-channel 7 switchport access vlan 6
interface mlag-port-channel 8 switchport access vlan 6
interface mlag-port-channel 7 switchport hybrid allowed-vlan 10
interface mlag-port-channel 8 switchport hybrid allowed-vlan 10


Layer 3 Configuration

Layer 3 Interfaces

  • Since we use VXLAN, we will set all of our L3 interfaces to support a maximum MTU of 9216. The servers' MTU should be set to below the maximum fabric MTU to allow space for the additional headers of the VXLAN. The VXLAN encapsulation header adds 50 bytes to the overall size of an Ethernet frame.

  • Router ports serve as uplinks.

  • Loopback for VTEP source is unique per leaf switch.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
interface ethernet 1/28 no switchport force
interface ethernet 1/29 no switchport force
interface ethernet 1/28 mtu 9216 force
interface ethernet 1/29 mtu 9216 force
interface loopback 1
interface ethernet 1/28 ip address 100.100.100.1/30 primary
interface ethernet 1/29 ip address 100.100.100.5/30 primary
interface loopback 1 ip address 1.1.1.1/32 primary

VXLAN Tunnels Configuration

NVE represents a VTEP. We will use a single VTEP with multiple VNIs.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
protocol nve
interface nve 1
interface nve 1 vxlan source interface loopback 1
interface nve 1 nve controller bgp
interface nve 1 vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip 100.0.0.1
interface nve 1 nve vni 10010 vlan 10
interface nve 1 nve vni 10060 vlan 6

Note that "vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip" is used to configure MLAG with VXLAN. This way other VTEPs will see the MLAG pair as a single entity (for this reason, the "mlag-tunnel-ip" setting should be unique per MLAG pair). As long as the MLAG is up, both switches will use the same IP as the VTEP source. If MLAG state changes to Split Brain (IPL is down but mgmt0 interface is up), the standby switch will use its local loopback for the advertisements; this will prevent impacting traffic from stand-alone ports by the Split Brain scenario.

The only command needed to add more VNIs to a switch is:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
interface nve 1 nve vni 10020 vlan 20

ARP Suppression

Traditional L2 network broadcast traffic generated by ARP requests overloads the network. Using ARP suppression with VXLAN enables suppressing these messages at the leaf layer. Let's consider the example setup that is illustrated below.

The support for gratuitous ARP in EVPN has been added, also when ARP Suppression is enabled. The feature allows generating GARP packets on the egress VTEP only when neighbor-suppression is enabled on both VTEPs in the chain (ingress and egress). The suppression should be enabled on interface NVE or on a particular VLAN of the VTEP.

image2019-5-1_16-1-42-version-1-modificationdate-1708009317350-api-v2.png

  • The first time Server2 communicates, it sends an ARP request.

  • Leaf2 learns its MAC and IP, and sends an EVPN update containing the IP and MAC on the corresponding VNI4010.

  • Leaf1 learns the IP and MAC of Server2 on VNI4010.

  • When Server1 sends an ARP request to Server2, leaf1 replies to the ARP request as it has all of the details.

  • The result is that broadcasts to all leafs that are part of VNI4010 are suppressed.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
interface nve 1 nve neigh-suppression
interface vlan 6
interface vlan 10

EVPN Neighbor-Suppression

EVPN neighbor-suppression

enabled

disabled

IPv4 Normal ARP

suppressed

flooded

IPv4 GARP

suppressed*

flooded

IPv6 Neighbor Discovery (equivalent to IPv4 ARP)

suppressed

flooded

IPv6 Unsolicited Neighbor Advertisement (equivalent to IPv4 GARP)

flooded

flooded

* the GARP (Gratuitous ARP) packet will reach the destination endpoint despite neighbor suppression

Since IPv4 GARP is processed locally on ingress VTEP and then only BGP update propagated through EVPN network there are several limitations related to scale and performance. The following limitations vary based on the CPU type and current switch load. Switches with higher performance will have better results. Below are the minimum performance expected.

  • Ingress VTEP: max 1000 frames per second of ingress GARP

  • Egress VTEP: at least 100 fps for GARP generation

BGP and EVPN Configuration

Warning

The examples below use eBGP. Nevertheless, iBGP can be used as well.

Now we will configure our L3 underlay using eBGP as the underlay protocol. The Autonomous System (AS) design that we use as an example represents common designs of eBGP running over leaf/spine data centers. Specifically, each of the leaf switches will be in a separate AS, and the spine layer will be in the same AS layer.

Routing_-_BGP_and_EVPN-version-1-modificationdate-1708009316243-api-v2.png

BGP

Copy
Copied!
            

            
protocol bgp
router bgp 65001 vrf default
router bgp 65001 vrf default bgp fast-external-fallover
router bgp 65001 vrf default maximum-paths 32
router bgp 65001 vrf default bestpath as-path multipath-relax force
router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor 10.10.10.2 remote-as 65002
router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor 100.100.100.1 remote-as 65000
router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor 100.100.100.5 remote-as 65000
router bgp 65001 vrf default network 1.1.1.1 /32
router bgp 65001 vrf default network 100.0.0.1 /32

Note: It is necessary to advertise both the local loopback network and the mlag-tunnel-ip network.

EVPN Address Family

In the following code, we create a peer group that contains all of the EVPN configuration and attach it to our L3 interfaces.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor evpn peer-group
router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor evpn send-community
router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor evpn send-community extended
router bgp 65001 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor evpn next-hop-unchanged
router bgp 65001 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor evpn activate
router bgp 65001 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn vni auto-create
router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor 10.10.10.1 peer-group evpn
router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor 100.100.100.1 peer-group evpn
router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor 100.100.100.5 peer-group evpn


Spine Configuration

Each spine has a unique loopback address that we use to represent its Router-ID.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ip routing vrf default
interface ethernet 1/1-1/4 no switchport force
interface ethernet 1/1-1/4 mtu 9216 force
interface loopback 1
interface ethernet 1/1 ip address 100.100.100.2/30 primary
interface ethernet 1/2 ip address 100.100.100.6/30 primary
interface ethernet 1/3 ip address 100.100.100.10/30 primary
interface ethernet 1/4 ip address 100.100.100.14/30 primary
interface loopback 1 ip address 1.1.1.5/32 primary

Copy
Copied!
            

            
protocol bgp
router bgp 65000 vrf default
router bgp 65000 vrf default bgp fast-external-fallover
router bgp 65000 vrf default maximum-paths 32
router bgp 65000 vrf default bestpath as-path multipath-relax force
router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor 100.100.100.1 remote-as 65001
router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor 100.100.100.5 remote-as 65002
router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor 100.100.100.9 remote-as 65003
router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor 100.100.100.13 remote-as 65004
router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor evpn peer-group
router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor evpn send-community
router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor evpn send-community extended
router bgp 65000 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor evpn next-hop-unchanged
router bgp 65000 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor evpn activate
router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor 100.100.100.1 peer-group evpn
router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor 100.100.100.5 peer-group evpn
router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor 100.100.100.9 peer-group evpn
router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor 100.100.100.13 peer-group evpn
router bgp 65000 vrf default network 1.1.1.5 /32


Traffic Behavior During Failures

Server Link Failure

Traffic forwarding during a failure follows standard MLAG behavior. If a link of the server fails, traffic will be forwarded across one of the remaining active links.

With reference to the illustration below: If traffic is received on leaf3 due to the ECMP hash of the spine, leaf3 will decapsulate the frame. And based on its local MAC table, leaf3 will also switch the frame across the peer link for forwarding to Server via leaf4.

Server_Link_Failure-version-1-modificationdate-1708009315927-api-v2.png

Uplink Failure

To cover rare cases such as losing all of the uplinks on one of the MLAG peers, we enable BGP over the IPL. This way, traffic coming from the servers towards that leaf can still be routed towards the remote servers.

Uplink_Failure-version-1-modificationdate-1708009315520-api-v2.png

Note: Traffic coming towards the servers connected to leaf4 from the spine will always be terminated on leaf4 and sent directly to the servers without passing over the IPL.

EVPN Troubleshooting

show interface nve 1

Display the configured VTEP on a network device participating in BGP EVPN.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Interface NVE 1 status:
  Admin state             : Enabled
  Source interface        : loopback 1
  Source interface ip     : 4.4.4.4
  Controller mode         : BGP
  MLAG tunnel ip          : 8.8.8.8
  Effective tunnel ip     : 8.8.8.8
  Global neigh-suppression: Disabled
  Auto-vlan-map           : Enabled
  Auto-vlan-map base      : 100000
 
  Counters:
    encapsulated (Tx) NVE packets       : 0
    decapsulated (Rx) NVE packets       : 0
    dropped NVE-encapsulated packets    : 0
    NVE-encapsulated packets with errors: 0


show interface nve 1 detail

Display the configured VNIs on a network device participating in BGP EVPN.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Admin state             : Enabled
Source interface        : loopback 1
Source interface ip     : 4.4.4.4
Controller mode         : BGP
MLAG tunnel ip          : 8.8.8.8
Effective tunnel ip     : 8.8.8.8
Global neigh-suppression: Disabled
Auto-vlan-map           : Enabled
Auto-vlan-map base      : 100000
 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Vlan         VNI          Neigh Suppression     Mapping type  
--------------------------------------------------------------
1            100001       Disabled              Auto
10           10           Disabled              Manual
20           20           Disabled              Manual
30           30           Disabled              Manual
4000         Excluded     N/A                   N/A


show ip bgp evpn summary

Display the BGP peers participating in the layer 2 EVPN address-family and their states.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
VRF name                  : default
BGP router identifier     : 1.1.1.1
local AS number           : 101
BGP table version         : 2176
Main routing table version: 2176
IPV4 Prefixes             : 12
IPV6 Prefixes             : 0
L2VPN EVPN Prefixes       : 9
 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Neighbor          V    AS           MsgRcvd   MsgSent   TblVer    InQ    OutQ   Up/Down       State/PfxRcd        
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10.10.10.2        4    102          2320      2539      2176      0      0      0:00:46:52    ESTABLISHED/5
192.168.14.4      4    104          2112      3159      2176      0      0      0:00:57:56    ESTABLISHED/4


show ip bgp evpn

Display all EVPN routes, both local and remote. The routes displayed here are based on RD as they are across VNIs.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
show ip bgp evpn
 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RD                    Type              Data                   Next Hop         Metric          LocPrf      Weight      Path      
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1.1.1.1:10            mac-ip            00:00:01:11:22:33        1.1.1.1          0              100         0         104 101 ?
9.9.9.9:30            mac-ip            00:10:94:00:00:02        9.9.9.9          0              100         0         104 102 ?
9.9.9.9:30            mac-ip            00:10:94:00:00:03        9.9.9.9          0              100         0         104 102 ?
1.1.1.1:10            imet              1.1.1.1                  1.1.1.1          0              100         0         104 101 ?
3.3.3.3:10            imet              3.3.3.3                  3.3.3.3          0              100         0                 ?
3.3.3.3:30            imet              3.3.3.3                  3.3.3.3          0              100         0                 ?
3.3.3.3:123           imet              3.3.3.3                  3.3.3.3          0              100         0                 ?
9.9.9.9:10            imet              9.9.9.9                  9.9.9.9          0              100         0         104 102 ?
9.9.9.9:30            imet              9.9.9.9                  9.9.9.9          0              100         0         104 102 ?


show ip bgp evpn vni 10060

Display the EVPN information for a specific VNI in detail.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
show ip bgp evpn vni 10060
 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RD                    Type              Data                         Next Hop         Metric           LocPrf      Weight         Path      
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1.1.1.1:321           mac-ip            00:00:01:11:22:33            1.1.1.1          0                100           0           104 101 ?
1.1.1.1:321           mac-ip            00:10:00:00:00:05            1.1.1.1          0                100           0           104 101 ?
1.1.1.1:321           mac-ip            00:10:33:01:7d:2a            1.1.1.1          0                100           0           104 101 ?
1.1.1.1:321           mac-ip            00:10:66:02:fa:54            1.1.1.1          0                100           0           104 101 ?
1.1.1.1:321           mac-ip            00:10:88:06:a7:33            1.1.1.1          0                100           0           104 101 ?
1.1.1.1:321           mac-ip            00:10:cc:05:f4:a8            1.1.1.1          0                100           0           104 101 ?
9.9.9.9:321           mac-ip            00:10:94:00:00:02            9.9.9.9          0                100           0           104 102 ?
9.9.9.9:321           mac-ip            00:10:94:00:00:03            9.9.9.9          0                100           0           104 102 ?


show ip bgp evpn with multiple filters

Display the EVPN information for a specific VNI in detail, selecting different filters

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # show ip bgp evpn vni 1000 route-type mac-ip 
 
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RD                    Type              Data                            Next Hop         Metric      LocPrf      Weight      Path      
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2.3.4.5:5             mac-ip            00:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff               2.3.4.5          0           100         0            ?
 
switch (config) # show ip bgp evpn vni 1000 route-type mac-ip detail 
 
1 paths for mac-ip 00:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff   Route Distinguisher: 2.3.4.5:5:
  route:
    next hop          : 2.3.4.5
    neighbor ip       : 1.1.1.2
    router id         : 2.3.4.5
    metric            : 0
    weight            : 0
    local pref        : 100
    origin            : incomplete
    Extended Community: 100:268436456(Route-Target-AS)
    Extended Community: tunnelTypeVxlan(TunnelEncap)
    flags             : valid, best
    esi               : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00
    vni               : 1000
    path              : 
    ethernet tag id   :

show mac-address-table

Display all local and remote MAC addresses.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Vlan    Mac Address         Type         Port\Next Hop
-----------------------------------------------------------
10      00:00:01:11:22:33   Static       9.9.9.9(nve1)
10      00:00:01:55:A4:25   Static       1.1.1.1(nve1)
10      00:10:00:00:0A:67   Dynamic      Eth1/10
10      00:10:44:03:51:01   Dynamic      Eth1/10
10      00:10:88:06:A2:02   Dynamic      Eth1/10
10      00:10:AA:07:0F:B1   Dynamic      Eth1/10
30      00:10:00:00:05:29   Dynamic      1.1.1.1(nve1)
30      00:10:00:00:0A:52   Dynamic      1.1.1.1(nve1)
123     00:10:00:00:0A:5B   Dynamic      9.9.9.9(nve1)
123     00:10:44:03:51:0E   Dynamic      9.9.9.9(nve1)
123     00:10:88:06:A2:1C   Dynamic      9.9.9.9(nve1)
 
 
Number of unicast(local): 4
Number of NVE:        7


show ip arp

Display all local and remote neighbors (ARP entries), this command is only relevant when arp-suppression is enabled.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
 VRF Name default:
 Total number of entries: 13
 
 
 
  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Address              Type            Hardware Address          Interface           
  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  10.209.20.1          Dynamic ETH     00:00:5E:00:01:01         mgmt0               
  10.209.20.57         Dynamic ETH     90:B1:1C:04:11:8D         mgmt0               
  10.209.20.58         Dynamic ETH     90:B1:1C:04:11:C1         mgmt0               
  10.209.20.67         Dynamic ETH     90:B1:1C:03:57:09         mgmt0               
  151.151.10.1         Dynamic ETH     98:03:9B:A2:BF:80         mgmt0               
  136.6.166.105        Dynamic ETH     00:00:66:02:FB:0C         vlan 10             
  136.6.162.102        Dynamic EVPN    00:00:00:00:05:58         vlan 123            
  136.6.162.114        Dynamic EVPN    00:00:01:00:00:02         vlan 123            
  172.3.12.4           Static EVPN     00:11:22:33:44:55         vlan 123            
  136.6.165.153        Dynamic EVPN    00:00:44:03:51:30         vlan 30             
  136.6.166.99         Dynamic EVPN    00:00:01:00:00:02         vlan 30             
  204.5.245.253        Dynamic EVPN    00:00:22:01:A8:98         vlan 30             
  192.168.34.4         Dynamic ETH     24:8A:07:F4:FF:48         eth 1/15


EVPN Data Center Interconnect (DCI)

Layer 2 DCI Connection

EVPN_Data_Center_Interconnect_(DCI)_-Layer_2_DCI_Connection-version-1-modificationdate-1708009326357-api-v2.png

Regular BGP/EVPN Configuration is required since the connection between the sites is L2 based.

Layer 3 Routes WAN

EVPN_Data_Center_Interconnect_(DCI)_-Layer_3_Routes_WAN-version-1-modificationdate-1708009326083-api-v2.png

As the WAN transport layer does not support the EVPN/BGP address family, a remote BGP/EVPN connection should be set between each of the local leafs and the remote leafs. To allow this connection BGP should be set to multi-hop mode.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
router bgp 65004 neighbor 100.100.100.5 ebgp-multihop 254


EVPN Centralized L3 Gateway

In centralized L3 gateway, a specific VTEP can be configured to act as the default gateway for all the hosts in a particular subnet throughout the EVPN network. It is possible to provision an MLAG pair in active-active mode as the default gateway. The VTEP will perform a routing to the destination host together with VxLAN ingress and egress bridging.

Configuration Example of EVPN Centralized Gateway

Run the following:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
   ip routing vrf default
   protocol nve
   interface nve 1
   interface nve 1 vxlan source interface loopback 1
   interface nve 1 nve controller bgp
   interface nve 1 nve vni auto-vlan-map base 100000

  • The underlay

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
       protocol bgp
   router bgp 1 vrf default
   router bgp 1 vrf default router-id 200.0.1.1 force
   router bgp 1 vrf default neighbor 1.1.1.2 remote-as 1
   router bgp 1 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 1.1.1.2 send-community
   router bgp 1 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 1.1.1.2 send-community extended
   router bgp 1 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 1.1.1.2 next-hop-unchanged
   router bgp 1 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 1.1.1.2 activate
   router bgp 1 vrf default redistribute connected
   router bgp 1 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn vni auto-create

  • The overlay

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
       vlan 10
   interface vlan 10 ip address 192.168.1.1 /24

VTEP Key Outputs

Copy
Copied!
            

            
VTEP1 switch (config) # show ip bgp evpn detail 
 
1 paths for mac-ip b8:59:9f:a7:0f:88 192.168.1.1 Route Distinguisher: 200.0.1.1:10:
  route:
    next hop          : 1.1.1.1
    neighbor ip       : 2.2.2.2
    router id         : 200.0.2.1
    metric            : 0
    weight            : 0
    local pref        : 100
    origin            : incomplete
    Extended Community: 1:269205466(Route-Target-AS)
    Extended Community: tunnelTypeVxlan(TunnelEncap)
    Extended Community: defaultGateway
    flags             : valid, best
    esi               : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00
    vni               : 100010
    path              : 1
    ethernet tag      : 0
 
 
VTEP1 switch (config) # show ip arp
 
Flags:
  G: EVPN Default GW
 
VRF Name default:
  Total number of entries: 2
 
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Address              Type            Flags      Hardware Address          Interface           
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  192.168.1.1          Dynamic EVPN    G          B8:59:9F:A7:0F:88         vlan 10 


Configuration Example of MLAG EVPN Centralized Gateway

image2020-11-29_14-28-5-version-1-modificationdate-1708009326943-api-v2.png

  1. Configure the MLAG Master in the following way

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ip routing vrf default
protocol nve
interface nve 1
interface nve 1 vxlan source interface loopback 1
interface nve 1 nve controller bgp
interface nve 1 vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip 5.5.5.5
interface nve 1 nve vni auto-vlan-map base 100000
 
interface mlag-port-channel 1 switchport access vlan 10
interface vlan 10 ip address 10.0.0.251/24 primary
interface vlan 4094 ip address 2.2.2.1/24 primary
 
protocol magp
interface vlan 10 magp 10
interface vlan 10 magp 10 ip virtual-router address 10.0.0.1
interface vlan 10 magp 10 ip virtual-router mac-address 00:00:5e:00:00:10
 
mlag-vip MLAG-1 ip 11.11.11.11 /24 force
interface port-channel 1 ipl 1
interface vlan 4094 ipl 1 peer-address 2.2.2.2
 
protocol bgp
router bgp 1 vrf default
router bgp 1 router-id 200.0.0.1 force
router bgp 1 neighbor 1.1.1.2 remote-as 1
router bgp 1 neighbor 2.2.2.2 remote-as 1
router bgp 1 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 1.1.1.2 send-community
router bgp 1 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 2.2.2.2 send-community
router bgp 1 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 1.1.1.2 send-community ext
router bgp 1 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 2.2.2.2 send-community ext
router bgp 1 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 1.1.1.2 next-hop-unchanged
router bgp 1 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 2.2.2.2 next-hop-unchanged
router bgp 1 redistribute connected
router bgp 1 address-family l2vpn-evpn vni auto-create

  2. Configure the MLAG Standby in the following way:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ip routing vrf default
protocol nve
interface nve 1
interface nve 1 vxlan source interface loopback 1
interface nve 1 nve controller bgp
interface nve 1 vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip 5.5.5.5
interface nve 1 nve vni auto-vlan-map base 100000
 
interface mlag-port-channel 1 switchport access vlan 10
interface vlan 10 ip address 10.0.0.252/24 primary
interface vlan 4094 ip address 2.2.2.2/24 primary
 
protocol magp
interface vlan 10 magp 10
interface vlan 10 magp 10 ip virtual-router address 10.0.0.1
interface vlan 10 magp 10 ip virtual-router mac-address 00:00:5e:00:00:10
 
mlag-vip MLAG-1 ip 11.11.11.11 /24 force
interface port-channel 1 ipl 1
interface vlan 4094 ipl 1 peer-address 2.2.2.1
 
protocol bgp
router bgp 1 vrf default
router bgp 1 router-id 200.0.1.1 force
router bgp 1 neighbor 1.1.1.2 remote-as 1
router bgp 1 neighbor 2.2.2.1 remote-as 1
router bgp 1 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 1.1.1.2 send-community
router bgp 1 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 2.2.2.1 send-community
router bgp 1 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 1.1.1.2 send-community ext
router bgp 1 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 2.2.2.1 send-community ext
router bgp 1 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 1.1.1.2 next-hop-unchanged
router bgp 1 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 2.2.2.1 next-hop-unchanged
router bgp 1 redistribute connected
router bgp 1 address-family l2vpn-evpn vni auto-create

EVPN Logging Examples

EVPN MAC Mobility Logs

MAC mobility warning is detected when a MAC address is noticed to move between a local and one or more remote customer site 5 times in a period of 180 seconds. This indicates that multiple hosts have been configured with the same MAC address. The MAC mobility warning is cleared when only one route for the MAC address is left (either local or remote).

When detecting EVPN MAC duplication, the following message will appear:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[metad.WARNING]: EVPN MAC duplication detected for MAC 24:8A:07:A0:B0:0D, IP 2.2.2.2 and VLAN 6 from BGP neighbor 1.1.1.1

A static MAC error is detected when a remote route is received for a MAC address for which a local existing route has been marked as static. The local route being marked as static indicates that the MAC address is not expected to move. In this case, any remote route with this MAC address is an error. The static MAC error is cleared when all remote routes for the MAC address are withdrawn or if the local route is no longer marked as static.

When receiving EVPN MAC mobility route for a static MAC address, the following message will appear:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[metad.WARNING]: EVPN MAC mobility route received for sticky MAC 24:8A:07:A0:B0:0D, IP 2.2.2.2 and VLAN 6 from BGP neighbor 1.1.1.1

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 5, 2024
content here