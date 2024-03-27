On This Page
- PIM
- protocol pim
- ip pim sg-expiry-timer
- ip pim rp-address
- ip pim bsr-candidate
- ip pim register-source
- ip pim rp-candidate
- ip pim sparse-mode
- ip pim dr-priority
- ip pim hello-interval
- ip pim join-prune-interval
- ip pim ssm range
- ip pim multipath next-hop
- ip pim multipath rp
- clear ip pim counters
- show ip pim protocol
- show ip pim bsr
- show ip pim interface
- show ip pim interface brief
- show ip pim neighbor
- show ip pim rp
- show ip pim rp-hash
- show ip pim rp-candidate
- show ip pim ssm range
- show ip pim upstream joins
- PIM Bidir
- Multicast
- IGMP
- ip igmp immediate-leave
- ip igmp last-member-query-response-time
- ip igmp startup-query-count
- ip igmp startup-query-interval
- ip igmp query-interval
- ip igmp query-max-response-time
- ip igmp robustness-variable
- ip igmp static-oif
- clear ip igmp groups
- show ip igmp groups
- show ip igmp interface
- show ip igmp interface brief
IGMP and PIM Commands
protocol pim
|
protocol pim
no protocol pim
Enables protocol independent multicast (PIM).
The no form of the command hides all PIM commands and deletes all PIM configurations.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config) # protocol pim
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip pim sg-expiry-timer
|
ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] sg-expiry-timer <seconds>
no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] sg-expiry-timer
Adjusts the SG expiry timer interval for PIM-SM SG multicast routes.
The no form of the command resets the parameters to their default values
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
VRF name
|
seconds
|
Range: 1-65535
|
Default
|
180 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.6102
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip pim sg-expiry-timer 180
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip pim rp-address
|
ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] rp-address <rp-address> [group-list <ip-address> <prefix>] [override] [bidir]
no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] rp-address <rp-address> [group-list <ip-address> <prefix>] [override] [bidir]
Configures a static IP address of a rendezvous point for a multicast group range or adds new multicast range to existing RP.
The no form of the command removes the rendezvous point for a multicast group range or removes all configuration of the RP.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
VRF name
|
rp-address
|
The static IP address of rendezvous point
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the group-range (coupled with the prefix parameter)
|
prefix
|
Network prefix (in the format of /24, or 255.255.255.0 for example) of group range
|
override
|
Specifies that this configuration overrides dynamic configuration learned by BSR
|
bidir
|
Optional during configuration, but appears in the configuration if in PIM Bidir mode
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.9.1900
|
Added bidir option
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip pim rp-address 10.10.10.10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip pim bsr-candidate
|
ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bsr-candidate {vlan <vlan-id> | loopback <number> | ethernet <port> | port-channel <id>} [hash-len <hash-length>] [priority <priority>] [interval <interval>]
no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bsr-candidate {vlan <vlan-id> | loopback <number> | ethernet <port>} [hash-len <hash-length>] [priority <priority>] [interval <interval>]
Configures the switch as a candidate BSR router (C-BSR).
The no form of the command removes BSR-candidate configuration or restores default parameters values.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
VRF name
|
vlan <vlan-id>
|
VLAN ID. Range: 1-4094.
|
loopback <number>
|
Loopback interface for the BSR candidate address
|
ethernet <port>
|
Ethernet interface for the BSR candidate address
|
port-channel <id>
|
LAG interface for the BSR candidate address
|
hash-len
|
Specifies the hash mask length used in BSR messages. Range: 0-32.
|
priority
|
BSR priority rating. Larger numbers denote higher priority. Range: 0-255.
|
interval
|
Period between the transmission of BSMs (seconds). Range: 10-536870906.
|
Default
|
The interface is not BSR candidate by default.
priority—64
interval—60
hash-len—30
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface loopback
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
config interface vlan
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip pim bsr-candidate vlan 10 priority 100
|
Related Commands
|
ip pim sparse-mode
|
Notes
|
ip pim register-source
|
ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] register-source <interface>
no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] register-source <interface>
Configures interface from which to use IP as source in PIM communications.
The no form of the command undoes this configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
VRF name
|
interface
|
Interface whose IP to use
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface loopback
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
config interface vlan
|
History
|
3.6.6102
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip pim register-source ethernet 1/2
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This command must be set on an L3 interface with PIM sparse-mode (and not on a regular L3 interface which is not a PIM interface)
ip pim rp-candidate
|
ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] rp-candidate {vlan <vlan-id> | loopback <number> | ethernet <slot/port>} group-list <ip-address> <prefix> [priority <priority>] [interval <interval>] [bidir]
no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] rp-candidate {vlan <vlan-id> | loopback <number> | ethernet <slot/port>} group-list <ip-address> <prefix> [priority <priority>] [interval <interval>] [bidir]
Configures the switch as a candidate rendezvous point (C-RP).
The no form of the command removes the ip pim rp-candidate from running-config command for the specified multicast group.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
VRF name
|
ethernet <slot/port>
|
Ethernet interface
|
port-channel <number>
|
LAG interface
|
vlan <vlan-id>
|
VLAN ID
Range: 1-4094
|
loopback <number>
|
Loopback interface number
|
ip-address
|
The group IP address
|
prefix
|
Network prefix (for example /24, or 255.255.255.0)
|
priority
|
RP priority rating
Range: 0-255, where smaller numbers mean higher priority
|
interval
|
RP-advertisements message transmission interval
Range: 0-16383
|
bidir
|
Optional during configuration, but appears in the configuration if in PIM Bidir mode
|
Default
|
RP priority—192
BSR message interval—60 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface loopback
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
config interface vlan
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.9.0300
|
Updated example
|
3.9.1900
|
Added bidir option
|
Example
|
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/13 ip pim ?
switch (config) # ip pim vrf default rp-candidate ethernet 1/12 group-list 225.1.0.0/16
switch (config) # ip pim vrf default rp-candidate ethernet 1/12 bidir
|
Related Commands
|
Note
|
ip pim sparse-mode
|
ip pim sparse-mode
no ip pim sparse-mode
Sets PIM sparse mode on this interface.
The no form of the command disables the sparse-mode on the interface and deletes all interfaces configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim sparse-mode
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip pim dr-priority
|
ip pim dr-priority <priority>
no ip pim dr-priority
Configures the designated router (DR) priority of PIM Hello messages.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
priority
|
The designated router priority of the PIM Hello messages. Range is 1-4294967295.
|
Default
|
1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim dr-priority 5
|
Related Commands
|
ip pim sparse-mode
|
Notes
|
The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command.
ip pim hello-interval
|
ip pim hello-interval <interval>
no ip pim hello-interval
Configures PIM Hello interval in seconds.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
interval
|
PIM Hello interval
Range: 1-18000
|
Default
|
30 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.6.4006
|
Updated parameter range
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim hello-interval 7000
|
Related Commands
|
ip pim sparse-mode
|
Notes
|
The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command
ip pim join-prune-interval
|
ip pim join-prune-interval <period>
no ip pim join-prune-interval
Configures the period between Join/Prune messages that the configuration mode interface originates and sends to the upstream RPF neighbor.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
period
|
Range: 1-18000 seconds
|
Default
|
60 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
3.6.4006
|
Updated parameter range
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim join-prune-interval 60
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip pim ssm range
|
ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] ssm range {standard | group-list {<group-range>|<address> <prefix>}}
no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] ssm range {standard | group-list {<group-range>|<address> <prefix>}}
Enables one or more ranges for SSM operation.
The no form of the command disables range for SSM operation.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
VRF name
|
standard
|
Sets the SSM operation to standard SSM range 232.0.0.0/8
|
<group-range>
|
User-defined multicast range for SSM operation (e.g. 233.0.0.0/8)
|
<ip-address>
|
Group range ip-address (e.g. 233.0.0.0/8)
|
<prefix>
|
Group range prefix (e.g. 233.0.0.0/8)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.4006
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip pim ssm range group-list 234.0.0.0/8
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
Standard and group-list configurations are mutually exclusive. It is necessary to delete standard SSM configuration in order to add group-list and it is necessary to delete all existing group-list configuration in order to configure standard SSM configuration.
ip pim multipath next-hop
|
ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] multipath next-hop [<algorithm>]
no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] multipath next-hop
Configures PIM next-hop calculation algorithm.
The no form of the command resets PIM next-hops configuration to default (highest neighbor).
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
VRF name
|
algorithm
|
Selectable next-hop calculation algorithms:
|
Default
|
Highest neighbor - next-hop with highest IP address is selected
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.8100
|
3.7.1100
|
Updated syntax
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip pim multipath next-hop g-hash
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip pim multipath rp
|
ip pim multipath rp [<algorithm>]
no ip pim multipath rp
Configures PIM RP selection algorithm.
The no form of the command resets PIM RP selection algorithm to default (g-hash algorithm which is described in RFC 4601, sec. 4.7.2).
|
Syntax Description
|
algorithm
|
Selectable RP selection algorithms:
|
Default
|
G-hash—RPs are selected according to group address
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.7.1100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip pim multipath rp mod
|
Related Commands
|
Note
clear ip pim counters
|
clear ip pim [vrf <vrf-name> | all] counters
Clears PIM counter information.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
VRF name or all VRFs
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.6102
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear ip pim counters
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip pim protocol
|
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] protocol
Displays PIM protocol information.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Displays output for a specific VRF
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
3.6.6102
|
Updated example
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
|
3.7.1100
|
Updated description and example output
|
3.9.1900
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip pim vrf default protocol
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip pim bsr
|
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] bsr
Displays PIM BSR information.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Displays output for a specific VRF
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.6.6102
|
Updated example
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip pim vrf all bsr
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip pim interface
|
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] interface {[ethernet <port> | port-channel <id> | vlan <vlan id>]}
Displays information about the enabled interfaces for PIM.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Displays output for a specific VRF
|
ethernet <port>
|
Filters the output for specific Ethernet port
|
port-channel <id>
|
Filters the output for specific LAG interface
|
vlan <vlan-id>
|
Filters the output for specific VLAN interface
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.6.6102
|
Updated example
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
|
3.9.1900
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ip pim vrf default interface ethernet 1/17
VRF "default":
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip pim interface brief
|
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] interface brief
Displays PIM information summary for all interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Displays output for a specific VRF
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ip pim vrf all interface brief
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip pim neighbor
|
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] neighbor [vlan <vlan-id> | <other interfaces> | <ip-addr>]
Displays information about IPv4 PIM neighbors.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Displays output for a specific VRF
|
vlan <vlan-id>
|
Filters the output per specific VLAN ID
|
neighbor-addr
|
Filters the output per specific neighbor IP address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
|
3.9.1900
|
Updated example: new option for mode Bidir or SM
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip pim vrf default neighbor
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip pim rp
|
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] rp [<rp-address>]
Displays information about the rendezvous points (RPs) for PIM.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Displays output for a specific VRF
|
rp-address
|
Address of the rendezvous point
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.6.6102
|
Updated example
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
|
3.9.1900
|
Updated output: added PIM Bidir mode
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ip pim vrf all rp
PIM mode : BIDIR
BSR : 100.100.100.100
expires : 53
priority : 64
hash-length: 30
RP 100.100.100.100:
expires : 00:02:12
RP-source: 100.100.100.100
group ranges:
225.1.2.0/24, priority: 192
RP 100.100.100.100:
expires : never
RP-source: (local)
group ranges:
224.0.0.0/4
|
Related Commands
|
|
Notes
show ip pim rp-hash
|
show ip pim [vrf <vrf-name> | all] rp-hash <group>
Displays an RP that is selected for the given group.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
VRF name of all VRFs
|
group
|
A group address for RP calculation
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.7.1100
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip pim rp-hash 224.1.1.0
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
RP is calculated according PIMv2 hash function as described in RFC 4601
show ip pim rp-candidate
|
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] rp-candidate
Displays information about RP candidate status.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Displays output for a specific VRF
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.6.6000
|
Updated example
|
3.6.6102
|
Updated example
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
|
3.9.1900
|
Updated example: added PIM mode (either BIDIR or SM)
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ip pim vrf all rp-candidate
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip pim ssm range
|
show ip pim ssm [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] range
Displays information about configured PIM SSM ranges.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Displays information about configured PIM SSM ranges per specified VRF
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.6000
|
3.6.6102
|
Updated example
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ip pim vrf all ssm range
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip pim upstream joins
|
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] upstream joins
Displays information about any PIM joins/prunes which are currently being sent to upstream PIM routers.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Displays output for a specific VRF
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.6.6102
|
Updated example
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip pim vrf all upstream joins
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
Output contains the following information: neighbor address, interface address, group range, Joins, and Prunes.
ip pim bidir shutdown
|
ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bidir shutdown [force]
no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bidir shutdown [force]
Disables PIM bidirectional functionality, enabling PIM Sparse.
The no form of the command enables PIM bidirectional functionality, disabling PIM Sparse.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
VRF name.
|
force
|
Keyword that is used in case a different mode already configured for PIM in the same VRF and some configuration is in place.
|
Default
|
Disabled for each VRF
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.1900
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bidir shutdown [force]
switch (config) # no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bidir shutdown [force]
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ip pim df-robustness
|
ip pim df-robustness <number>
no ip pim df-robustness
Changes value of df-robustness.
The no form of the command changes the value of df-robustness back to default
|
Syntax Description
|
number
|
Value range: 1–255
Default: 3
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config bidir mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
|
History
|
3.9.1900
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim df-robustness <number>
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command (available only in bidir mode)
This command is part of the DF election mechanism: A router assumes the role of the DF after having advertised its metrics df-robustness times without receiving any offer from any other neighbor. At that point, it transmits a Winner message that declares to every other router on the link the identity of the winner and the metrics it is using.
If a router hears a better offer than its own from a neighbor, it stops participating in the election for a period of (df-robustness * df-offer-interval), thus giving a chance to the neighbor with the better metric to be elected DF. If during this period no winner is elected, the router restarts the election from the beginning. If at any point during the initial election a router receives an out of order offer with worse metrics than its own, then it restarts the election from the beginning.
ip pim df-backoff-interval
|
ip pim df-backoff-interval <milliseconds>
no ip pim df-backoff-interval
Changes the value of backoff interval.
The no form of the command changes the value of backoff interval back to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
milliseconds
|
Value range: 100–65,535 msec
Default: 1000 msec
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config bidir mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
|
History
|
3.9.1900
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim df-backoff-interval <milliseconds>
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command (available only in bidir mode)
This command is part of the DF election mechanism: Upon receipt of an offer that is better than its current metric, the DF records the identity and metrics of the offering router and responds with a Backoff message. This instructs the offering router to hold off for a short period of time while the unicast routing stabilizes, and other routers get a chance to put in their offers.
The Backoff message includes the offering router's new metric and address. All routers on the link that have pending offers with metrics worse than those in the Backoff message (including the original offering router) will hold further offers for a period of time defined in the Backoff message.
If a third router sends a better offer during the Backoff_Period, the Backoff message is repeated for the new offer and the Backoff_Period is restarted.
ip pim df-offer-interval
|
ip pim df-offer-interval <milliseconds>
no ip pim df-offer-interval
Changes value of Offer interval
The no form of the command changes the value of Offer interval back to default
|
Syntax Description
|
milliseconds
|
Value range: 100–10,000 msec
Default: 100 msec
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config bidir mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
|
History
|
3.9.1900
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim df-offer-interval <milliseconds>
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command (available only in bidir mode)
This command is part of the DF election mechanism: Initially, when no DF has been elected, routers finding out about a new RPA start participating in the election by sending Offer messages. Offer messages include the router's metric to reach the RPA(Rp-address). Offers are periodically retransmitted with a period of Offer_Interval.
show ip pim interface df
|
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] interface {[ethernet <port> | port-channel <id> | vlan <vlan id>]} df
Displays information about IPv4 PIM interface DF election per interface per RP.
|
Syntax Description
|
Vrf <vrf-name>
|
If not provided will address vrf “default”
|
Vrf all
|
Will show for all vrf
|
ethernet <port>
|
Filters the output for specific Ethernet port
|
port-channel <id>
|
Filters the output for specific LAG interface
|
vlan <vlan-id>
|
Filters the output for specific VLAN interface
|
Default
|
Disabled for each VRF
|
Configuration Mode
|
config bidir mode
|
History
|
3.9.1900
|
Example
|
show ip pim interface df
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command (available only in Bidir mode)
This command is part of the DF election mechanism: Initially, when no DF has been elected, routers finding out about a new RPA start participating in the election by sending Offer messages. Offer messages include the router's metric to reach the RPA(RP-address). Offers are periodically retransmitted with a period of Offer_Interval.
Table columns:
Interface name
RP: IP address of the RP for with this line is relevant
State: state of DF-election: Winner\Loser\Disabled
DF Winner: IP of the winner switch for this interface and RP
Metric: metric towards the RP
Uptime: uptime of the interface
ip multicast-routing
|
ip multicast-routing [vrf <vrf-name>]
no ip multicast-routing [vrf <vrf-name>]
Allows the switch to forward multicast packets.
The no form of the command disables multicast routing.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
VRF name
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ip multicast-routing
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip mroute
|
ip mroute [vrf <vrf-name>] {<ip-addr> <ip-mask> <next-hop>} [pref]
no ip mroute [vrf <vrf-name>] {<ip-addr> <ip-mask> <next-hop>}
Configure multicast reverse path forwarding (RPF) static routes.
The no form of the command deletes the static multicast route.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-addr
|
Unicast IP address.
|
ip-mask
|
Network mask in a dotted format (e.g. 255.255.255.0) or /24 format.
|
next-hop
|
Next hop IP address.
|
preference
|
Route preference. Range: 1-255.
|
Default
|
Preference is 1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.6.6000
|
Added “next-hop” parameter to “no” form
|
Example
|
switch (config) # no ip mroute 2.1.1.0 /24 3.1.1.1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip multicast ttl-threshold
|
ip multicast ttl-threshold <ttl-value>
no ip multicast ttl-threshold
Configures the time-to-live (TTL) threshold of packets being forwarded out of an interface.
The no form of the command removes RPF static routes.
|
Syntax Description
|
ttl-value
|
Range: 0-225
|
Default
|
0—all packets are forwarded
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip multicast ttl-threshold 10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
clear ip mroute
|
clear ip mroute [vrf <vrf>] [<group-address> [<source-address>]]
Clears multicast route information.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Clears multicast route information for specific VRF
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.6102
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear ip mroute 237.0.0.1 1.1.1.8
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This command does not support clearing specific (S,G) state if G belongs to an ASM group range. Here (S,G) refers to source and group parameters accordingly.
show ip mroute
|
show ip mroute [vrf {all | <vrf-name>}] [<group> [<prefix> [<source>]]]
Displays information about IPv4 multicast routes.
|
Syntax Description
|
source
|
Source IP address
|
group
|
IP address of multicast group
|
prefix
|
Network prefix of multicast group (in the format of /24, or 255.255.255.0 for example)
|
summary
|
Displays a summary of the multicast routes
|
vrf
|
Displays information pertinent to specified or all VRFs
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.2.1000
|
3.5.1000
|
Added new F flag and Updated example
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
|
3.8.1100
|
Added W/L line to Example output
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip mroute vrf vrf_1
W/L:
Timers : Uptime/Expires
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip mroute summary
|
show ip mroute [vrf {all | <vrf-name>}] summary
Displays a summary of the IPv4 multicast routes.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Displays information pertinent to specified or all VRFs
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.2.1000
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example
|
3.8.1100
|
Added W/L line to Example output
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip mroute vrf vrf_1 summary
W/L:
Timers : Uptime/Expires
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip igmp immediate-leave
|
ip igmp immediate-leave
no ip igmp immediate-leave
Enables the device to remove the group entry from the multicast routing table immediately upon receiving a leave message for the group.
The no form of the command disables immediate-leave.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.6.8100
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp immediate-leave
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip igmp last-member-query-response-time
|
ip igmp last-member-query-response-time <interval>
no ip igmp last-member-query-response-time
Configures the IGMP last member query response time in seconds.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
interval
|
IGMP last member query response time.
Range:1-25 seconds.
|
Default
|
1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp last-member-query-response-time 10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
When both “IGMP” and “IGMP Snooping” handle a Leave message and have different values for “Last Member Query Time” timer configured, then traffic loss may occur for a short period of time.
ip igmp startup-query-count
|
ip igmp startup-query-count <count>
no ip startup-query-count
Configures the number of query messages an interface sends during startup.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
count
|
Range: 1-255
|
Default
|
2
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp startup-query-count 10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip igmp startup-query-interval
|
ip igmp startup-query-interval <interval>
no ip startup-query-interval
Configures the IGMP startup query interval in seconds.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
interval
|
Range: 1-1800 seconds
|
Default
|
31
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp startup-query-interval 10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip igmp query-interval
|
ip igmp query-interval <interval>
no ip igmp query-interval
Configures the IGMP query interval in seconds.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
interval
|
The IGMP query interval
Range: 1-1800 seconds
|
Default
|
125 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp query-interval 60
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip igmp query-max-response-time
|
ip igmp query-max-response-time <time>
no ip igmp query-max-response-time
Configures the IGMP max response time in seconds.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
The IGMP max response time
Range: 1-25 seconds
|
Default
|
10
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp query-max-response-time 20
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip igmp robustness-variable
|
ip igmp robustness-variable <count>
no ip igmp robustness-variable
Configures the IGMP robustness variable.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
count
|
IGMP robustness variable
Range: 1-7
|
Default
|
2
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp robustness-variable 4
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The robustness variable can be increased to increase the number of times that packets are resent
This parameter reflects expected packet loss on a congested network
ip igmp static-oif
|
ip igmp static-oif <group> [source-ip <address>]
no ip igmp static-oif <group> [source-ip <address>]
Statically binds an IP interface to a multicast group.
The no form of the command deletes the static multicast address from the interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
group
|
Multicast IP address
|
source-ip
|
IP address from which to receive group traffic
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp static-oif 10.10.10.5
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
PIM must be enabled in order to configure the route in the hardware.
clear ip igmp groups
|
clear ip igmp groups {all | interface <if> | vrf <number> | <group-address> <mask>}
Clears IGMP group information.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Clears all IGMP groups
|
interface
|
Clears IGMP groups on specific interface
|
vrf
|
Clears IGMP groups in specific VRF
|
group-address
|
Clears a specific group range
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
Example
|
switch (config)# clear ip igmp groups all
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip igmp groups
|
show ip igmp [vrf {all |<vrf_name>}] groups [<group> | <iface>]
Displays information about IGMP-attached group membership.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Displays output for a specific VRF
|
group
|
Filters the output to a specific IP multicast group address
|
iface
|
Filters the output to a specific IP interface (i.e. ethernet, port-channel, vlan interface)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
3.6.6102
|
Updated example
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ip igmp vrf all groups
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip igmp interface
|
show ip igmp [vrf <vrf-name> | all] interface [ethernet <if> | port-channel <if> | vlan <vlanid>] brief
Displays IGMP brief configuration and status.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Displays output for a specific VRF
|
brief
|
Displays brief output information
|
ethernet
|
Displays output for a specific Ethernet port
|
port-channel
|
Displays output for a specific LAG
|
vlan <vlan-id>
|
Displays output for a specific VLAN ID
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
3.6.6102
|
Updated example
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
|
3.6.8100
|
Added “IGMP interface immediate leave” line to output
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ip igmp interface vlan 10
Interface vlan10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip igmp interface brief
|
show ip igmp interface [ethernet <if> | port-channel <if> | vlan <vlan-id>] brief
Displays brief IGMP configuration and status information.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Displays output for a specific VRF
|
ethernet
|
Displays output for a specific Ethernet port
|
port-channel
|
Displays output for a specific LAG
|
vlan <vlan-id>
|
Displays output for a specific VLAN ID
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
3.6.6102
|
Updated example
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ip igmp vrf all interface brief
|
Related Commands
|
Notes