IGMP Snooping Commands

Notes

For IGMP Snooping filter feature to show denied group address list, only 50MB memory in total is allowed to be allocated. If 80% of 50MB is reached, the user will be notified. If 100% of 50MB is reached, the user will be notified and no more memory will be allowed to be allocated. Use “clear ip igmp snooping filter counters” command in the CLI to clear the memory.

For whole group record filtering, either by profile filtering or max-group limit, the following format content would be logged: REJECT IGMP report of (Source, Group) = (1st source, 239.1.12.33) from Host x.x.x.x due to max-groups limit. REJECT IGMP report of (Source, Group) = (source1, source2,... 239.1.12.33) from Host x.x.x.x due to profile (profile_name_xxx) filtering For profile filtering, it could be partial source address matching, i.e., some source addresses are filtered, while the group record remains not filtered. The related log is like the following format: “REJECT these source address list (src2, src4, ... ) out of IGMP report of Group (239.239.0.18), from Host x.x.x.x due to profile (profile_name_xxx) filtering” For partial source address matching, if there are some source address filtered from some group records of the report packet, then “Partially denied V3 membership report packets” will be updated accordingly