On This Page
- ip igmp snooping (admin)
- ip igmp snooping (config)
- ip igmp snooping fast-leave
- ip igmp snooping mrouter
- ip igmp snooping static-group
- ip igmp snooping querier
- ip igmp snooping querier-guard
- ip igmp snooping querier address
- igmp snooping querier query-interval
- ip igmp snooping profile
- ip igmp snooping filter profile
- ip igmp snooping max-groups
- ip igmp version
- clear ip igmp snooping counters
- clear ip igmp snooping filter
- show ip igmp snooping
- show ip igmp snooping groups
- show ip igmp snooping interfaces
- show ip igmp snooping membership
- show ip igmp snooping mrouter
- show ip igmp snooping querier
- show ip igmp snooping querier-guard
- show ip igmp snooping querier counters
- show ip igmp snooping statistics
- show ip igmp snooping vlan
- show ip igmp snooping profile
- show ip igmp snooping filter
IGMP Snooping Commands
|
ip igmp snooping
no ip igmp snooping
Enables IGMP snooping globally or per VLAN.
The no form of the command disables IGMP snooping globally or per VLAN.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
IGMP snooping is disabled globally and per VLAN
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
config vlan
|
History
|
3.1.1400
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip igmp snooping
|
Related Commands
|
show ip igmp snooping
|
Notes
|
IGMP snooping has global admin state, and per VLAN admin state. Both states need to be enabled in order to enable the IGMP snooping on a specific VLAN.
|
ip igmp snooping {last-member-query-interval <1-25> | proxy reporting mrouter-timeout <60-600> | port-purge-timeout <130-1225> | report-suppression-interval <1-25> | unregistered multicast {flood | forward-to-mrouter-ports} | version {2 | 3}}
no ip igmp snooping {last-member-query-interval | proxy reporting | mrouter-timeout | report-suppression-interval | unregistered multicast | version}
Configures global IGMP parameters.
The no form of the command resets the global IGMP parameters to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
last-member-query-interval <1-25>
|
Sets the time period (in seconds) with which the general queries are sent by the IGMP querier. After timeout expiration, the port is removed from the multicast group.
|
proxy reporting
|
Enables proxy reporting
|
mrouter-timeout <60-600>
|
Sets the IGMP snooping MRouter port purge time-out after which the port gets deleted if no IGMP router control packets are received
|
port-purge-timeout <130-1225>
|
Sets the IGMP snooping port purge time interval after which the port gets deleted if no IGMP reports are received
|
report-suppression-interval <1-25>
|
Sets the IGMP snooping report-suppression time interval for which the IGMPv2 report messages for the same group will not get forwarded onto the MRouter ports
|
unregistered multicast
|
Sets the behavior of the snooping switch for unregistered multicast traffic
|
version
|
Sets the default operating version to use for newly created IGMP snooping instances
Also available in “config vlan” configuration mode
|
Default
|
last-member-query-interval – 1 second
proxy reporting – disabled
mrouter-timout – 125
port-purge-timeout – 260 seconds
report-suppression-interval – 5 seconds
unregistered multicast – flood
version – 3
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.1400
|
3.2.0500
|
Added “unregistered multicast” parameter
|
3.6.1002
|
Added “version parameter”
|
3.6.2100
|
Changed default value for “version” parameter
|
3.7.1100
|
Updated note
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip igmp snooping report-suppression-interval 3
|
Related Commands
|
ip igmp snooping (admin)
show ip igmp snooping
|
Notes
|
When both IGMP and IGMP snooping protocols handle a Leave message and have different values for “Last Member Query Time” timer configured, then there is traffic loss for a short period of time.
|
ip igmp snooping fast-leave
no ip igmp snooping fast-leave
Enables fast leave processing on a specific interface.
The no form of the command disables fast leave processing on a specific interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.1.1400
|
3.3.4500
|
Added MPO configuration mode
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # ip igmp snooping fast-leave
|
Related Commands
|
show ip igmp snooping interfaces
|
Notes
|
ip igmp snooping mrouter interface <type> <number>
no ip igmp snooping mrouter interface <type> <number>
Creates a static multicast router port on a specific VLAN, on a specific interface.
The no form of the command removes the static multicast router port from a specific VLAN.
|
Syntax Description
|
interface <type> <number>
|
Attaches the group to a specific interface
type – ethernet or port-channel
|
Default
|
No static mrouters are configured
|
Configuration Mode
|
config vlan
|
History
|
3.1.1400
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 1) # ip igmp snooping mrouter 1/1
|
Related Commands
|
show ip igmp snooping mrouter
|
Notes
|
The multicast router port can be created only if IGMP snooping is enabled both globally and on the VLAN.
|
ip igmp snooping static-group <IP address> interface <type> <number> [source <source-ip>]
no ip igmp snooping static-group <IP address> interface <type> <number> [source <source-ip>]
Creates a specified static multicast group for specified ports and from a specified source IP address.
The no form of the command deletes the interface from the multicast group.
|
Syntax Description
|
IP address
|
Multicast IP address <224.x.x.x - 239.255.255.255>
|
interface
|
Attach the group to a specific interface
|
type
|
Ethernet or port-channel
|
source
|
Source IP address. If omitted, a multicast group is created for all sources.
|
Default
|
No static groups are configured
|
Configuration Mode
|
config vlan
|
History
|
3.1.1400
|
3.6.2100
|
Added “source” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 1) # ip igmp snooping static-group 230.0.0.1 1/1
|
Related Commands
|
show ip igmp snooping groups
|
Notes
|
If the deleted interface is the last port, it deletes the entire multicast group.
|
ip igmp snooping querier
no ip igmp snooping querier
Enables the IGMP Snooping Querier on a VLAN.
The no form of the command disables the IGMP Snooping Querier on a VLAN.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disable
|
Configuration Mode
|
config vlan
|
History
|
3.3.4200
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 1)# ip igmp snooping querier
|
Related Commands
|
igmp snooping querier query-interval
show ip igmp snooping querier
|
Notes
|
ip igmp snooping querier-guard
no ip igmp snooping querier-guard
Enables IGMP querier guard functionality on per L2 interface basis.
The no form of the command disables IGMP querier guard functionality on the current interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.8.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # ip igmp snooping querier-guard
|
Related Commands
|
show ip igmp snooping querier-guard
show ip igmp snooping interfaces
|
Notes
|
Doesn't affect layer 3 multicast router.
|
ip igmp snooping querier address <ip_address>
ip igmp snooping querier
Configures the IGMP Snooping querier source IP address.
The no form of the command deletes the querier IP address.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip_address
|
The querier IP address
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config vlan
|
History
|
3.4.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 1) # ip igmp snooping querier address 1.1.1.2
|
Related Commands
|
ip igmp snooping querier
ip igmp snooping querier query-interval
show ip igmp snooping querier
|
Notes
|
Need to configure the querier IP address, otherwise the "0.0.0.0." address will be used.
|
igmp snooping querier query-interval <time>
no igmp snooping querier query-interval
Configures the query interval.
The no form of the command rests the parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
Time interval between queries (in seconds).
|
Default
|
125 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config vlan
|
History
|
3.3.4200
|
3.7.1000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 1)# igmp snooping querier query-interval 100
|
Related Commands
|
igmp snooping querier query-interval
show ip igmp snooping querier
|
Notes
|
ip igmp snooping profile <profile_name> [seq <num>]{permit|deny} {group_address[/prefix_length]} [source_address[/prefix_length]]
no ip igmp snooping profile <profile_name> [seq <num>]
Defines an IGMP Snooping Filter Profile and rules of the IGMP Snooping Filter Profile.
The no form of the command deletes the profile and the rules.
|
Syntax Description
|
profile_name
|
User specified profile name.
|
seq <number>
|
Sequence number: 1-65534.
|
permit
|
Permits access for a matching condition.
|
deny
|
Denies access for a matching condition.
|
group_address[/prefix_length]
|
Group IP address or prefix.
|
source_address[/prefix_length]
|
Source IP address or prefix.
|
Default
|
Sequence value: 10
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2100
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ip igmp snooping profile proflie_1
|
Related Commands
|
show ip igmp snooping profile
|
Notes
|
|
interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>]}ip igmp snooping filter profile <profile_name> [vlan <num>[-<range>]]
no interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>]}ip igmp snooping filter profile <profile_name> [vlan <num>[-<range>]]
Applies a defined IGMP snooping filter profile to an interface and corresponding VLANs.
|
Syntax Description
|
port
|
Ethernet port
|
lag-id
|
LAG ID
|
mlag-id
|
MLAG ID
|
profile_name
|
Specified name
|
vlan <num>[-<range>]
|
Specified VLAN or specified VLAN range
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2100
|
Example
|
switch (config)# interface ethernet 1/21 ip igmp snooping filter profile WEB-Profile vlan 1
|
Related Commands
|
show ip igmp snooping profile
|
Notes
|
|
interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>]} ip igmp snooping max-groups <value>
no interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>]} ip igmp snooping max-groups <value>
vlan <num>[-<range>] ip igmp snooping max-groups <value>
no vlan <num>[-<range>] ip igmp snooping max-groups
Applies maximum number of IGMP groups that can be joined on a specific interface or in a specific VLAN.
The no form of the command cancels the maximum number of IGMP groups that can be joined on a specific interface or in a specific VLAN.
|
Syntax Description
|
port
|
Ethernet port
|
lag-id
|
LAG ID
|
mlag-id
|
MLAG ID
|
vlan <num>[-<range>]
|
Specified VLAN or specified VLAN range
|
max-groups <value>
|
Maximum number of IGMP groups
Range: 1-32767
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/2 ip igmp snooping max-groups 100
|
Related Commands
|
show ip igmp snooping profile
|
Notes
|
|
ip igmp version <2, 3>
no ip igmp version
Sets IGMP version on interface.
The no form of the command resets the IGMP version on the interface to default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
version
|
Protocol IGMP version. Range: 2-3
|
Default
|
IGMP version 2
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.8.1300
|
Added the command to the user manual
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip igmp version 3
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
clear ip igmp snooping counters [vlan <vlan-id>]
Clears IGMP snooping counters.
|
Syntax Description
|
vlan
|
Clears IGMP snooping counters per VLAN
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.6.6000
|
Updated command format
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear ip igmp snooping counters vlan 2
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
clear ip igmp snooping filter [interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>] } | vlan <num>] counters
Clears the IGMP snooping filter counters for all interfaces or the specifically selected one(s).
|
Syntax Description
|
port
|
Ethernet port
|
lag-id
|
LAG ID
|
mlag-id
|
MLAG ID
|
vlan <num>
|
Specified VLAN
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.9.2100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear ip igmp snooping filter counters
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ip igmp snooping
Displays IGMP snooping information for all VLANs or a specific VLAN.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.1400
|
3.6.1002
|
Added default IGMP version to Example
|
3.6.6102
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ip igmp snooping groups [vlan <vid> [group <group-ip>]]
Displays per VLAN the list of multicast groups attached (static or dynamic allocated) per port.
|
Syntax Description
|
vid
|
VLAN ID
|
group
|
Multicast group IP address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.1400
|
3.6.1002
|
Updated example
|
3.6.2100
|
Added “vlan” and “group” parameters and Updated example
|
3.6.6102
|
Updated example output
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping groups
--------------------------------------------------
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ip igmp snooping interfaces
Displays IGMP snooping interface information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.1400
|
3.8.2000
|
Updated example
|
3.9.2000
|
Updated example
|
3.9.2100
|
Updated example, adding support for IGMP snooping filtering
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping interfaces
|
Related Commands
|
ip igmp snooping querier-guard
ip igmp snooping fast-leave
ip igmp snooping max-groups
ip igmp snooping filter profile
|
Notes
|
The "profile_filter" and "max-groups" columns are just placeholders for the IGMP Snooping filter feature that will be introduces 3.9.2100 or later.
|
show ip igmp snooping membership [vlan <vid> [group <group-ip>]]
Displays information about host membership for multicast groups.
|
Syntax Description
|
vlan
|
Displays IGMP snooping querier counters on specific VLAN
|
group
|
Multicast group IP address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.2100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping membership vlan 1 group 224.5.5.5
Snooping membership information for VLAN 1 and group 224.5.5.5
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ip igmp snooping mrouter
Displays IGMP snooping multicast router information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.1400
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping mrouter
|
Related Commands
|
vlan <id> ip igmp snooping mrouter interface ethernet <id>
|
Notes
|
show ip igmp snooping querier [vlan <num>]
Displays running IGMP snooping querier configuration on the VLANs.
|
Syntax Description
|
vlan <num>
|
Displays the IGMP snooping querier configuration running on the specified VLAN
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.4200
|
3.6.2100
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping querier vlan 1
|
Related Commands
|
vlan <id> ip igmp snooping querier
|
Notes
|
show ip igmp snooping querier-guard [interface {ethernet <port> | port-channel <lag-id> | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>}]
Shows status of IGMP query-guard mode and statistics of the denied IGMP query packets.
|
Syntax Description
|
port
|
Ethernet port
|
lag-id
|
LAG ID
|
mlag-id
|
MLAG ID
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.8.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping querier-guard
|
Related Commands
|
ip igmp snooping querier-guard
interface <type> <id> ip igmp snooping querier-guard
|
Notes
|
show ip igmp snooping querier counters [vlan <num> [group <group-id>]]
Displays IGMP snooping querier counters.
|
Syntax Description
|
vlan
|
Displays IGMP snooping querier counters on specific VLAN
|
group
|
Multicast group IP address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping querier counters vlan 10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ip igmp snooping statistics
Displays IGMP snooping statistical counters.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.1400
|
3.6.1002
|
Updated example
|
3.6.2100
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping statistics
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ip igmp snooping vlan {<vlan/vlan-range> | all}
Displays IGMP configuration per VLAN or VLAN range.
|
Syntax Description
|
vlan/vlan range
|
Displays IGMP VLAN configuration per specific VLAN or VLAN range
|
all
|
Display IGMP VLAN configuration on all VLAN
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.1400
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip igmp vlan 1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ip igmp snooping profile <profile_name>
Show content of the specified IGMP profile
|
Syntax Description
|
profile_name
|
Specified profile name.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.9.2100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping profile proflie_1
|
Related Commands
|
ip igmp snooping profile
|
Notes
|
show ip igmp snooping filter {interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>]} | vlan <num>[-<range>] } [detail[value]] | [statistics]
Show statistics of the IGMP snooping filter.
|
Syntax Description
|
port
|
Ethernet port
|
lag-id
|
LAG ID
|
mlag-id
|
MLAG ID
|
vlan <num>[-<range>]
|
Specified VLAN or specified VLAN-range
|
detail
|
IGMP filter detail information
|
value
|
Specified number of Denied requested groups.
Range: 10-100
Default: 10
|
statistics
|
IGMP filter statistics
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.9.2100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping filter interface ethernet 1/5 detail
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
REJECT IGMP report of (Source, Group) = (1st source, 239.1.12.33) from Host x.x.x.x due to max-groups limit.
REJECT IGMP report of (Source, Group) = (source1, source2,... 239.1.12.33) from Host x.x.x.x due to profile (profile_name_xxx) filtering
For profile filtering, it could be partial source address matching, i.e., some source addresses are filtered, while the group record remains not filtered. The related log is like the following format:
“REJECT these source address list (src2, src4, ... ) out of IGMP report of Group (239.239.0.18), from Host x.x.x.x due to profile (profile_name_xxx) filtering”