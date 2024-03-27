NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software    IGMP Snooping Commands

IGMP Snooping Commands

ip igmp snooping (admin)

ip igmp snooping

no ip igmp snooping

Enables IGMP snooping globally or per VLAN.

The no form of the command disables IGMP snooping globally or per VLAN.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

IGMP snooping is disabled globally and per VLAN

Configuration Mode

config

config vlan

History

3.1.1400

Example

 
switch (config) # ip igmp snooping
switch (config vlan 10) # ip igmp snooping

Related Commands

show ip igmp snooping

Notes

IGMP snooping has global admin state, and per VLAN admin state. Both states need to be enabled in order to enable the IGMP snooping on a specific VLAN.

ip igmp snooping (config)

ip igmp snooping {last-member-query-interval <1-25> | proxy reporting mrouter-timeout <60-600> | port-purge-timeout <130-1225> | report-suppression-interval <1-25> | unregistered multicast {flood | forward-to-mrouter-ports} | version {2 | 3}}

no ip igmp snooping {last-member-query-interval | proxy reporting | mrouter-timeout | report-suppression-interval | unregistered multicast | version}

Configures global IGMP parameters.

The no form of the command resets the global IGMP parameters to default.

Syntax Description

last-member-query-interval <1-25>

Sets the time period (in seconds) with which the general queries are sent by the IGMP querier. After timeout expiration, the port is removed from the multicast group.

proxy reporting

Enables proxy reporting

mrouter-timeout <60-600>

Sets the IGMP snooping MRouter port purge time-out after which the port gets deleted if no IGMP router control packets are received

port-purge-timeout <130-1225>

Sets the IGMP snooping port purge time interval after which the port gets deleted if no IGMP reports are received

report-suppression-interval <1-25>

Sets the IGMP snooping report-suppression time interval for which the IGMPv2 report messages for the same group will not get forwarded onto the MRouter ports

unregistered multicast

Sets the behavior of the snooping switch for unregistered multicast traffic

  • flood – flood unregistered multicast traffic on all port in specific VLAN

  • forward-to-mrouter-ports – forward unregistered multicast traffic only to mrouter ports in specific VLAN

version

Sets the default operating version to use for newly created IGMP snooping instances

  • 2 – enables IGMPv2

  • 3 – enables IGMPv3

Also available in “config vlan” configuration mode

Default

last-member-query-interval – 1 second

proxy reporting – disabled

mrouter-timout – 125

port-purge-timeout – 260 seconds

report-suppression-interval – 5 seconds

unregistered multicast – flood

version – 3

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1400

3.2.0500

Added “unregistered multicast” parameter

3.6.1002

Added “version parameter”

3.6.2100

Changed default value for “version” parameter

3.7.1100

Updated note

Example

 
switch (config) # ip igmp snooping report-suppression-interval 3

Related Commands

ip igmp snooping (admin)

show ip igmp snooping

Notes

When both IGMP and IGMP snooping protocols handle a Leave message and have different values for “Last Member Query Time” timer configured, then there is traffic loss for a short period of time.

ip igmp snooping fast-leave

ip igmp snooping fast-leave

no ip igmp snooping fast-leave

Enables fast leave processing on a specific interface.

The no form of the command disables fast leave processing on a specific interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.1.1400

3.3.4500

Added MPO configuration mode

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # ip igmp snooping fast-leave

Related Commands

show ip igmp snooping interfaces

Notes

ip igmp snooping mrouter

ip igmp snooping mrouter interface <type> <number>

no ip igmp snooping mrouter interface <type> <number>

Creates a static multicast router port on a specific VLAN, on a specific interface.

The no form of the command removes the static multicast router port from a specific VLAN.

Syntax Description

interface <type> <number>

Attaches the group to a specific interface

type – ethernet or port-channel

Default

No static mrouters are configured

Configuration Mode

config vlan

History

3.1.1400

Example

 
switch (config vlan 1) # ip igmp snooping mrouter 1/1

Related Commands

show ip igmp snooping mrouter

Notes

The multicast router port can be created only if IGMP snooping is enabled both globally and on the VLAN.

ip igmp snooping static-group

ip igmp snooping static-group <IP address> interface <type> <number> [source <source-ip>]

no ip igmp snooping static-group <IP address> interface <type> <number> [source <source-ip>]

Creates a specified static multicast group for specified ports and from a specified source IP address.

The no form of the command deletes the interface from the multicast group.

Syntax Description

IP address

Multicast IP address <224.x.x.x - 239.255.255.255>

interface

Attach the group to a specific interface

type

Ethernet or port-channel

source

Source IP address. If omitted, a multicast group is created for all sources.

Default

No static groups are configured

Configuration Mode

config vlan

History

3.1.1400

3.6.2100

Added “source” parameter

Example

 
switch (config vlan 1) # ip igmp snooping static-group 230.0.0.1 1/1

Related Commands

show ip igmp snooping groups

Notes

If the deleted interface is the last port, it deletes the entire multicast group.

ip igmp snooping querier

ip igmp snooping querier

no ip igmp snooping querier

Enables the IGMP Snooping Querier on a VLAN.

The no form of the command disables the IGMP Snooping Querier on a VLAN.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disable

Configuration Mode

config vlan

History

3.3.4200

Example

 
switch (config vlan 1)# ip igmp snooping querier

Related Commands

igmp snooping querier query-interval

show ip igmp snooping querier

Notes

ip igmp snooping querier-guard

ip igmp snooping querier-guard

no ip igmp snooping querier-guard

Enables IGMP querier guard functionality on per L2 interface basis.

The no form of the command disables IGMP querier guard functionality on the current interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.8.2000

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # ip igmp snooping querier-guard

Related Commands

show ip igmp snooping querier-guard

show ip igmp snooping interfaces

Notes

Doesn't affect layer 3 multicast router.

ip igmp snooping querier address

ip igmp snooping querier address <ip_address>

ip igmp snooping querier

Configures the IGMP Snooping querier source IP address.

The no form of the command deletes the querier IP address.

Syntax Description

ip_address

The querier IP address

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config vlan

History

3.4.2000

Example

 
switch (config vlan 1) # ip igmp snooping querier address 1.1.1.2

Related Commands

ip igmp snooping querier

ip igmp snooping querier query-interval

show ip igmp snooping querier

Notes

Need to configure the querier IP address, otherwise the "0.0.0.0." address will be used.

igmp snooping querier query-interval

igmp snooping querier query-interval <time>

no igmp snooping querier query-interval

Configures the query interval.

The no form of the command rests the parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

time

Time interval between queries (in seconds).

Default

125 seconds

Configuration Mode

config vlan

History

3.3.4200

3.7.1000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config vlan 1)# igmp snooping querier query-interval 100

Related Commands

igmp snooping querier query-interval

show ip igmp snooping querier

Notes

ip igmp snooping profile

ip igmp snooping profile <profile_name> [seq <num>]{permit|deny} {group_address[/prefix_length]} [source_address[/prefix_length]]

no ip igmp snooping profile <profile_name> [seq <num>]

Defines an IGMP Snooping Filter Profile and rules of the IGMP Snooping Filter Profile.

The no form of the command deletes the profile and the rules.

Syntax Description

profile_name

User specified profile name.

seq <number>

Sequence number: 1-65534.

permit

Permits access for a matching condition.

deny

Denies access for a matching condition.

group_address[/prefix_length]

Group IP address or prefix.

source_address[/prefix_length]

Source IP address or prefix.

Default

Sequence value: 10

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2100

Example

 
switch (config)# ip igmp snooping profile proflie_1
switch (config ip igmp snooping profile proflie_1)# permit 224.1.1.0/24 192.168.1.1
switch (config ip igmp snooping profile proflie_1)# deny 224.1.1.0/24 192.168.1.1
switch (config ip igmp snooping profile proflie_1)# seq 53 permit 224.2.0.1 192.168.53.0/24
switch (config ip igmp snooping profile proflie_1)# seq 54 permit 224.3.0.0/16 192.168.54.1

Related Commands

show ip igmp snooping profile

Notes

  • By default, rules sequence numbers are incremented decimally (i.e., 10, 20, 30, 40).

  • Up to 32 user defined rules per profile are permitted.

  • There is always a silent “deny any” rule with seq number 65535 at the end of each profile rule list.

  • Group prefix, source prefix defined in rules are applied to filter only those group address and source address list inside the incoming IGMP snooping reports, not considering other attributes (e.g., record type EXCLUDE, INCLUDE, and so forth).

ip igmp snooping filter profile

interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>]}ip igmp snooping filter profile <profile_name> [vlan <num>[-<range>]]

no interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>]}ip igmp snooping filter profile <profile_name> [vlan <num>[-<range>]]

Applies a defined IGMP snooping filter profile to an interface and corresponding VLANs.

Syntax Description

port

Ethernet port

lag-id

LAG ID

mlag-id

MLAG ID

profile_name

Specified name

vlan <num>[-<range>]

Specified VLAN or specified VLAN range

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2100

Example

 
switch (config)#  interface ethernet 1/21 ip igmp snooping filter profile WEB-Profile vlan 1

Related Commands

show ip igmp snooping profile

Notes

  • If “vlan” parameter is not defined, the command will apply to all VLANs

  • IGMP filtering takes effect on the local switch only. After filtering, the original packet is not directly discarded and continues to be forwarded to uplink switches. That is, the forwarding packet is not the filtered/changed packet (or remaining part of the packet), but the original/unchanged packet itself.

ip igmp snooping max-groups

interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>]} ip igmp snooping max-groups <value>

no interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>]} ip igmp snooping max-groups <value>

vlan <num>[-<range>] ip igmp snooping max-groups <value>

no vlan <num>[-<range>] ip igmp snooping max-groups

Applies maximum number of IGMP groups that can be joined on a specific interface or in a specific VLAN.

The no form of the command cancels the maximum number of IGMP groups that can be joined on a specific interface or in a specific VLAN.

Syntax Description

port

Ethernet port

lag-id

LAG ID

mlag-id

MLAG ID

vlan <num>[-<range>]

Specified VLAN or specified VLAN range

max-groups <value>

Maximum number of IGMP groups

Range: 1-32767

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2100

Example

 
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/2 ip igmp snooping max-groups 100
switch (config) # vlan 10 ip igmp snooping max-groups 100
switch (config) # no  interface ethernet 1/21 ip igmp snooping max-groups

Related Commands

show ip igmp snooping profile

Notes

  • For existing groups registered before enabling max-group filtering, a report packet is accepted in order to refresh the existing groups

  • IGMP filtering takes effect on the local switch only. After filtering, the original packet is not directly discarded and continues to be forwarded to uplink switches. That is, the forwarding packet is not the filtered/changed packet (or remaining part of the packet), but the original/unchanged packet itself.

ip igmp version

ip igmp version <2, 3>

no ip igmp version

Sets IGMP version on interface.

The no form of the command resets the IGMP version on the interface to default value.

Syntax Description

version

Protocol IGMP version. Range: 2-3

Default

IGMP version 2

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.5006

3.8.1300

Added the command to the user manual

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip igmp version 3

Related Commands

Notes

clear ip igmp snooping counters

clear ip igmp snooping counters [vlan <vlan-id>]

Clears IGMP snooping counters.

Syntax Description

vlan

Clears IGMP snooping counters per VLAN

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.1002

3.6.6000

Updated command format

Example

 
switch (config) # clear ip igmp snooping counters vlan 2

Related Commands

Notes

clear ip igmp snooping filter

clear ip igmp snooping filter [interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>] } | vlan <num>] counters

Clears the IGMP snooping filter counters for all interfaces or the specifically selected one(s).

Syntax Description

port

Ethernet port

lag-id

LAG ID

mlag-id

MLAG ID

vlan <num>

Specified VLAN

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.9.2100

Example

 
switch (config) # clear ip igmp snooping filter counters
switch (config) # clear ip igmp snooping filter interface ethernet 1/2 counters
switch (config) # clear ip igmp snooping filter vlan 50 counters

Related Commands

Notes

show ip igmp snooping

show ip igmp snooping

Displays IGMP snooping information for all VLANs or a specific VLAN.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.1400

3.6.1002

Added default IGMP version to Example

3.6.6102

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping
IGMP snooping global configuration:
        IGMP snooping globally: enabled
        IGMP default version for new VLAN: V3
        IGMP snooping operationally: enabled
        Proxy-reporting globally: enabled
        Last member query interval: 1 seconds
        Mrouter timeout: 125 seconds
        Port purge timeout: 260 seconds
        Report suppression interval: 5 seconds
        IGMP snooping unregistered multicast: flood

Related Commands

Notes

show ip igmp snooping groups

show ip igmp snooping groups [vlan <vid> [group <group-ip>]]

Displays per VLAN the list of multicast groups attached (static or dynamic allocated) per port.

Syntax Description

vid

VLAN ID

group

Multicast group IP address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.1400

3.6.1002

Updated example

3.6.2100

Added “vlan” and “group” parameters and Updated example

3.6.6102

Updated example output

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping groups
--------------------------------------------------
Vlan ID     Group           St/Dyn     Ports      
--------------------------------------------------
1           230.0.0.1       St         Eth1/1,Eth1/2
2           230.0.0.1       St         Eth1/4,Eth1/6
2           230.0.0.2       St         Eth1/5
Total Num of Dynamic Group Addresses: 1
Total Num of Static Group Addresses: 1
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping groups vlan 1
--------------------------------------
Group           St/Dyn     Ports      
--------------------------------------
230.0.0.1       St         Eth1/1,Eth1/2,Eth1/3
Total Num of Dynamic Group Addresses: 0
Total Num of Static Group Addresses: 1
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping groups vlan 1 group 230.0.0.1 
Snooping group information for VLAN 1 and group 230.0.0.1
        Filter Mode: EXCLUDE
        Exclude sources: None
        V1/V2 Receiver Ports: Eth1/1,Eth1/2,Eth1/3
        V3 Receiver Ports:   None

Related Commands

Notes

show ip igmp snooping interfaces

show ip igmp snooping interfaces

Displays IGMP snooping interface information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.1400

3.8.2000

Updated example

3.9.2000

Updated example

3.9.2100

Updated example, adding support for IGMP snooping filtering

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping interfaces
interface      leave-mode      querier-guard       profile_filter  max-groups
-----------    ------------   ----------------    ------------    ------------
Eth1/1          Normal           Disabled             N/A               unlimited
Eth1/2          Normal           Disabled             N/A               100
Eth1/3          Normal           Enabled              profile_1        unlimited
Eth1/4          Normal           Enabled              prof_2            200
Eth1/5          Normal           Disabled             N/A                50

Related Commands

ip igmp snooping querier-guard

ip igmp snooping fast-leave

ip igmp snooping max-groups

ip igmp snooping filter profile

Notes

The "profile_filter" and "max-groups" columns are just placeholders for the IGMP Snooping filter feature that will be introduces 3.9.2100 or later.

show ip igmp snooping membership

show ip igmp snooping membership [vlan <vid> [group <group-ip>]]

Displays information about host membership for multicast groups.

Syntax Description

vlan

Displays IGMP snooping querier counters on specific VLAN

group

Multicast group IP address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.2100

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping membership vlan 1 group 224.5.5.5
Snooping membership information for VLAN 1 and group 224.5.5.5
Receiver Port: Eth1/1
  Attached Host: 10.10.10.1
    Version: 3
    Mode: Include
    Sources: 10.10.10.100
    Timeout since the host has been joined: 0:00:02
    Expiry timeout: 0:04:18

Related Commands

Notes

show ip igmp snooping mrouter

show ip igmp snooping mrouter

Displays IGMP snooping multicast router information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.1400

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping mrouter
Vlan        Ports
--------    ------------
1            Eth1/1(static)

Related Commands

vlan <id> ip igmp snooping mrouter interface ethernet <id>

Notes

show ip igmp snooping querier

show ip igmp snooping querier [vlan <num>]

Displays running IGMP snooping querier configuration on the VLANs.

Syntax Description

vlan <num>

Displays the IGMP snooping querier configuration running on the specified VLAN

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.4200

3.6.2100

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping querier vlan 1 
Snooping querier information for VLAN 1
IGMP Querier Present
Querier IP address: 10.10.10.10
Query interval: 125
Response interval: 100
Group membership interval: 1
Robustness: 2
Version: 3

Related Commands

vlan <id> ip igmp snooping querier

Notes

show ip igmp snooping querier-guard

show ip igmp snooping querier-guard [interface {ethernet <port> | port-channel <lag-id> | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>}]

Shows status of IGMP query-guard mode and statistics of the denied IGMP query packets.

Syntax Description

port

Ethernet port

lag-id

LAG ID

mlag-id

MLAG ID

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # show  ip igmp snooping querier-guard
Eth1/1:
  Querier Guard Mode        : Enabled
  Denied IGMP Query Messages: 0
r-qa-sw-eth-86 [standalone: master] (config) #

Related Commands

ip igmp snooping querier-guard

interface <type> <id> ip igmp snooping querier-guard

Notes

show ip igmp snooping querier counters

show ip igmp snooping querier counters [vlan <num> [group <group-id>]]

Displays IGMP snooping querier counters.

Syntax Description

vlan

Displays IGMP snooping querier counters on specific VLAN

group

Multicast group IP address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping querier counters vlan 10
Snooping querier counters for VLAN 10
   General queries received: 0 
   General queries transmitted: 0
   Group specific queries received : 0 
   Group specific queries transmitted : 0 
   Group source specific queries received : 0 
   Group source specific queries transmitted : 0 
   Leave messages received : 0
   Leave messages transmitted : 0
   V1/V2 reports received : 0
   V1/V2 reports transmitted : 0
   V3 reports received: 0
   V3 reports transmitted: 0

Related Commands

Notes

show ip igmp snooping statistics

show ip igmp snooping statistics

Displays IGMP snooping statistical counters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.1400

3.6.1002

Updated example

3.6.2100

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping statistics 
Snooping Statistics for VLAN 3770
   General queries received : 3 
   General queries transmitted: 0 
   Group specific queries received : 0 
   Group specific queries transmitted: 0 
   Group and source specific queries received : 0 
   Group and source specific queries transmitted: 0 
   V1/V2 reports received : 0 
   V1/V2 reports transmitted : 0 
   Leave messages received : 0 
   Leave messages transmitted: 0 
   V3 reports received : 12 
   V3 reports transmitted : 0 
   Active Groups count: 2 
   Dropped packets: 0 
      Joins: 0

Related Commands

Notes

show ip igmp snooping vlan

show ip igmp snooping vlan {<vlan/vlan-range> | all}

Displays IGMP configuration per VLAN or VLAN range.

Syntax Description

vlan/vlan range

Displays IGMP VLAN configuration per specific VLAN or VLAN range

all

Display IGMP VLAN configuration on all VLAN

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.1400

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip igmp vlan 1
Vlan 1 configuration parameters:
   IGMP snooping is enabled
   IGMP version is V2
   Snooping switch is acting as Non-Querier
   mrouter static port list: Eth1/1
   mrouter dynamic port list: none

Related Commands

Notes

show ip igmp snooping profile

show ip igmp snooping profile <profile_name>

Show content of the specified IGMP profile

Syntax Description

profile_name

Specified profile name.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.9.2100

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping profile proflie_1
IGMP snooping profile proflie_1:
  Count: 5
  Configuration:
    seq 10 permit 224.1.1.0/24 192.168.1.1/32
    seq 20 deny 224.1.1.0/24 192.168.1.1/32
    seq 53 permit 224.2.0.1/32 192.168.53.0/24
    seq 54 permit 224.3.0.0/16 192.168.54.1/32
    seq 65535 deny 0.0.0.0/0 0.0.0.0/0

Related Commands

ip igmp snooping profile

Notes

show ip igmp snooping filter

show ip igmp snooping filter {interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>]} | vlan <num>[-<range>] } [detail[value]] | [statistics]

Show statistics of the IGMP snooping filter.

Syntax Description

port

Ethernet port

lag-id

LAG ID

mlag-id

MLAG ID

vlan <num>[-<range>]

Specified VLAN or specified VLAN-range

detail

IGMP filter detail information

value

Specified number of Denied requested groups.

Range: 10-100

Default: 10

statistics

IGMP filter statistics

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.9.2100

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping filter interface ethernet 1/5 detail
Eth1/5 IGMP Filters:
  Status      : Enabled
  Profile Name: permitSpec
  Profile statistics details:
    VLAN range: 50
    VLAN 50:
      Denied requested groups                       : 1
      Denied membership report packets              : 1
      Partially denied V3 membership report packets : 0
      Denied group address list (last 10 entries):
        239.1.2.22, 0.0.0.0
  Max IGMP dynamic groups: 2
  Max groups statistics details:
    Denied requested groups                        : 1
    Denied membership report packets               : 1
    Partially accepted V3 membership report packets: 0
    Denied group address list (last 10 entries):
      239.1.12.24, 0.0.0.0
  Active groups: 1

Related Commands

Notes

  • For IGMP Snooping filter feature to show denied group address list, only 50MB memory in total is allowed to be allocated. If 80% of 50MB is reached, the user will be notified. If 100% of 50MB is reached, the user will be notified and no more memory will be allowed to be allocated. Use “clear ip igmp snooping filter counters” command in the CLI to clear the memory.

  • For whole group record filtering, either by profile filtering or max-group limit, the following format content would be logged:

REJECT IGMP report of (Source, Group) = (1st source, 239.1.12.33) from Host x.x.x.x due to max-groups limit.

REJECT IGMP report of (Source, Group) = (source1, source2,... 239.1.12.33) from Host x.x.x.x due to profile (profile_name_xxx) filtering

For profile filtering, it could be partial source address matching, i.e., some source addresses are filtered, while the group record remains not filtered. The related log is like the following format:

REJECT these source address list (src2, src4, ... ) out of IGMP report of Group (239.239.0.18), from Host x.x.x.x due to profile (profile_name_xxx) filtering”

  • For partial source address matching, if there are some source address filtered from some group records of the report packet, then “Partially denied V3 membership report packets” will be updated accordingly
