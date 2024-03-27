IP Routing Overview

Equal-cost multi-path routing (ECMP) is a routing strategy where next-hop packet forwarding to a single destination can occur over multiple paths.

In the following figures, routers R1 and R2 can both access each of their router peer networks. Router R1 routing table for 10.0.40/24 will contain the following routes:

10.0.10.2

10.0.20.2

10.0.30.2

The load balancing function of the ECMP is configured globally on the system.

Hash algorithm can be symmetric or asymmetric. In symmetric hash functions bidirectional flows between routes will follow the same path, while in asymmetric hash functions, bidirectional traffic can follow different paths in both directions.

The following load balancing types are supported:

Source IP & Port – source IP (SIP) and source UDP/TCP port: If the packet is not UDP/TCP, only SIP is used for the hash calculation. This is an asymmetric hash function.

Destination IP & Port – destination IP (DIP) and destination UDP/TCP port: If the packet is not UDP/TCP, only DIP is used for the hash calculation. This is an asymmetric hash function.

Source and Destination IP & Port – destination and source IP, as well as destination and source UDP/TCP port: If the packet is not UDP/TCP, only SIP/DIP are used for the hash calculation. This is a symmetric hash function.

Traffic Class – Load balance based on the traffic class assigned to the packet. This is an asymmetric hash function.

All (default) – all above fields are part of the hash calculations. This is a symmetric hash function.

It is advised that LAG and ECMP hash function configuration over more than one hop is different. If the same hash function is used over two hops, all the traffic sorted from one hop to following one will arrive already having the same characteristics, which will render the next hash function useless. For example, configure load-balancing on the first hop based on source IP while on the next hop based on destination IP.





In an IP network multiple flows share the same path defined by their destination prefix. ECMP allows those flows to travel with the same prefix and be distributed over multiple next hops that usually belong to different physical links, in order to reach better bandwidth utilization. When using the standard ECMP some links in the network become unreachable, thus the next hop list and hash function distribution change, and flows are moved to other links. Packet reordering in the network or failure in a user session might occur, while others which use anycast IP addresses utilize ECMP distribution for load balancing. Therefore, changing the next hop may cause flows to arrive to the wrong destination.

When network is reconfigured, and route next hop set is changed, flows that are not affected by the change should continue to be sent to the same next hops and keep the same outgoing link.

Using consistent hash containers enables you to use size arrays with next hop buckets to make sure unaffected flows are sent to the same next hops when some next hops are removed from the container. When a new next hop is added to the consistent hash container, some buckets are replaced with a new next hop, so part of the existing flows are moved to a new next hop.

When a route is installed, it points to a hash container. Each flow in the route is mapped to a respective bucket, and is eventually forwarded to the next hop in the bucket.

In the following example we see a single route with 3 flows and 4 next hops, so the container has 12 bucket.

Unlike the default IP load-sharing hashing, when consistent hashing is used, and a next hop needs to be removed, the number of hash buckets does not change. All appearances of the deleted next hop are removed from the container and replaced by the remaining next hops.





When adding a new next hop, some of existing next hops should be removed from the hash, and the new next hop should be located in one of the newly available places.The new next hops are not applied to HW immediately, but only after a convergence time period.





When the consistent hashing containers count exceeds the maximum number of containers, the operational state of consistent hashing function will become “unstable” and the containers with the same next hop sets will be merged to release more resources. Once more resources are available to deploy the containers, the operation state will become “stable”.

In the unstable case which may result from lack of consistent hashing resources, the new route will be installed as a non-consistent route, and a random next hop from its next hop set will be chosen as the actual next hop and installed in hardware. The route will only be partially programed in hardware.

Container Bucket Size Default Number of Containers Maximum Number of Containers 512 40 96 1024 20 48

To configure consistent hashing, run “ip load-sharing type consistent”.

Virtual Routing and Forwarding (VRF) allows multiple routing table instances to coexist within the same router simultaneously. Since the routing instances are independent, IP addresses on each routing table may overlap without conflicting with each other.

VRF can be used for the following purposes:

Ensure customer privacy and security

Separate between management and user data

Support customers with the same address space

Support VPN

Multiple routing instances defined in the router can have different purposes and can be configured in different manners:

Different IP interfaces can be attached to different VRFs (only one IP interface can be in a single VRF)

Routing in VRF can be enabled or disabled

Each VRF component can run its own routing protocol independently from other instances

Differently configured IPv4 and IPv6 services

The first VRF in the system is created automatically and it is called “default” VRF. It cannot be deleted or configured.

Onyx supports up to 64 VRFs, 8 instances of BGP, and 8 instances of OSPF.