MAGP
Multi-active gateway protocol (MAGP) is aimed to solve the default gateway problem when a host is connected to a set of switch routers (SRs) via MLAG.
The network functionality in that case requires that each SR is an active default gateway router to the host, thus reducing hops between the SRs and directly forwarding IP traffic to the L3 cloud regardless which SR traffic comes through.
Prerequisites
Enable IP routing functionality. Run:
switch(config)# ip routing
Enable the desired VLAN. Run:
switch(config)# vlan
20
switch(config vlan
20)#Warning
The VLAN cannot be the same one configured for the MLAG IPL, if MLAG is used.
Add this VLAN to the desired interface. Run:
switch(config)#
interfaceethernet
1/
1
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
1)# switchport access vlan
20
Create a VLAN interface. Run:
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
20
switch(config
interfacevlan
20)#
Set an IP address to the VLAN interface.
For IPv4, run:
switch(config
interfacevlan
20)# ip address
11.11.
11.11/
8
For IPv6, run:
switch(config
interfacevlan
20)# ip address
2001::
11/
64
Enable the interface.
switch(config
interfacevlan
20)# no shutdown
Configuring MAGP
Enable MAGP protocol globally. Run:
switch(config)# protocol magp
Create a virtual router group for an IP interface. Run:
switch(config
interfacevlan
20)# magp
100Warning
Up to 255 MAGP IDs are supported.
Set a virtual router primary IP address.
Warning
For IPv4, run:
switch(config
interfacevlan
20magp
100)# ip virtual-router address
11.11.
11.254
For IPv6, run:
switch(config
interfacevlan
20magp
100)# ip virtual-router address
2001::
254
Only a virtual IP from the primary subnet can be configured for MAGP.
Set a virtual router primary MAC address. Run:
switch(config
interfacevlan
20magp
100)# ip virtual-router mac-address aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:ffWarning
To obtain the virtual router’s MAC address, please run the command “show vrrp detail”.
Verifying MAGP
To verify the MAGP configuration, run:
switch (config) # show magp
MAGP
100:
Interface vlan:
20
Admin state : Enabled
State : Master
Virtual IP :
11.11.
11.254
V6 State : Master
Virtual IPv6 :
2001::
254
Virtual MAC : aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff
This output is to be expected in both MAGP switches.
For more information about this feature and its potential applications, please refer to the following community post:
protocol magp
protocol magp
no protocol magp
Enables MAGP globally and unhides MAGP commands.
The no form of the command deletes all the MAGP configuration and hides MAGP commands.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4500
Example
switch (config)# protocol magp
Related Commands
Notes
IP routing must be enabled to enable MAGP.
magp
magp <instance>
no magp <instance>
Creates an MAGP instance on this interface and enters a new configuration mode.
The no form of the command deletes the MAGP instance.
Syntax Description
instance
MAGP instance number
Range: 1-255
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.3.4500
3.7.1100
Updated notes
Example
switch (config interface vlan 20)# magp 100
Related Commands
Notes
shutdown
shutdown
no shutdown
Enables MAGP instance.
The no form of the command disables the MAGP instance.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan magp
History
3.3.4500
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10 magp 1)# shutdown
Related Commands
Notes
ip virtual-router address
ip virtual-router address <ip-address> [secondary]
no ip virtual-router address <ip-address> [secondary]
Sets MAGP virtual IP address.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
ip-address
The virtual router IP address
secondary
Adds secondary virtual router address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan magp
History
3.3.4500
3.6.8100
Added “secondary” parameter
3.9.1000
Added support for MAGP IPv6 instance
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10 magp 1)# ip virtual-router address 10.10.10.10
switch (config interface vlan 20 magp 100) # ip virtual-router address 2001::254
Related Commands
Notes
ip virtual-router mac-address
ip virtual-router mac-address <mac-address>
no ip virtual-router mac-address
Sets MAGP virtual MAC address.
The no form of the command resets the MAC address to its default.
Syntax Description
mac-address
MAC address (format: aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff)
Default
00:00:5E:00:01-<magp instance>
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan magp
History
3.3.4500
3.9.1000
Added note about MAGP IPv6
3.9.3000
Updated MAC address to be lowercase
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10 magp 1)# ip virtual-router mac-address aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff
Related Commands
Notes
ip virtual-router mac-address
ip virtual-router mac-address <address>
Sets a global virtual router MAC address.
Syntax Description
address
MAC address (format: aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.0500
Example
switch (config)# ip virtual-router mac-address 00:00:5E:00:11:22
Related Commands
show ip routing
Notes
show magp
show magp [<instance>]
Displays the MAGP configuration.
Syntax Description
instance
Displays configuration of a specific MAGP instance
Range: 1-255
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
switch (config) # show magp
MAGP 100:
Associated IP Addresses:
Associated IPv6 Addresses:
Related Commands
Note
show magp interface vlan
show magp interface vlan <id>
Displays the configuration of a specific MAGP instance.
Syntax Description
instance
MAGP instance number
Range: 1-255
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
switch (config) # show magp interface vlan 20
MAGP 100:
Associated IP Addresses:
Associated IPv6 Addresses:
Related Commands
Notes