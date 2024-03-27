On This Page
MAGP Configuration
As stated in the previous chapter, MAGP configuration is required on the Spine switches when the fabric is utilizing L2 routing in the whole fabric. You can find more details about MAGP in the MAGP section of the UM.
To configure MAGP on the switches, you need to take the following steps on all spine switches used in your setup. In our use case we have one rack with two such switches:
Create a VLAN interface.
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
20
switch(config
interfacevlan
20)#
Set an IP address to the VLAN interface.
switch(config
interfacevlan
20)# ip address
11.11.
11.11/
8
Enable MAGP protocol globally.
switch(config)# protocol magp
Create a VLAN interface:
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
20
switch(config
interfacevlan
20)#
Set an IP address to the VLAN interface.
switch(config
interfacevlan
20)# ip address
11.11.
11.22/
8
Enable MAGP protocol globally.
switch(config)# protocol magp
Next steps (9-11) should be taken per VLAN (done for VLAN 10 below):Create a virtual router group for an IP interface.
switch(config
interfacevlan
20)# magp
10
Set a virtual router primary IP address.
switch(config
interfacevlan
20magp
10)# ip virtual-router address
11.11.
11.254
Set a virtual router primary MAC address.
switch(config
interfacevlan
20magp
10)# ip virtual-router mac-address aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff
Verify the MAGP configuration.
switch (config)# show magp
10
The output in our setup will return the following:
MAGP
10
Interface vlan:
20
Admin state: Master
State: Enabled
Virtual IP:
11.11.
11.254
Virtual MAC: aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff