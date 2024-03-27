Management Interfaces

Management VRF is a virtual routing function that is responsible for providing IP services for switch management. It is the only VRF where outband management interface mgmt0 belongs.

Initially, a system has only one VRF—the default VRF. This VRF supports both management and data forwarding functions. A management VRF can them be created—mgmt and user VRFs (mgmt VRF is not created with image upgrade automatically). The mgmt VRF is also created on reset factory flows.

When mgmt VRF is created, all mgmt interfaces are automatically moved to it. New management functions can be shutdown in a default VRF and created in the management VRF. Also, management services can be started in 'user' VRFs, with the only difference that the 'user' VRF does not have mgmt interfaces.

Following services are considered management services:

Service Run by VRF Once mgmt VRF is Created ssh Single instance in all VRFs snmp-agent Single instance in any VRF snmptrap Can be configured in multiple VRFs at the same time syslogd Can be configured in multiple VRFs at the same time web server Single instance in any VRF ntp Single instance in any VRF dns Single instance in any VRF tacacs radius Single instance in any VRF OpenFlow API Mgmt/default if mgmt is not created sFlow Single instance in any VRF ftp-server Mgmt/default if mgmt is not created telnet-server Mgmt/default if mgmt is not created docker Single instance in any VRF ip filters Single instance in all VRFs ZTP Mgmt only IPL Default VRF only

User VRF will have routing functions and its primary purpose is to perform routing of user traffic.

Default VRF is used to run some non-management system functions and can also be used to serve as a global routing instance for multi-VRF traffic.

When a service is moved from VRF to VRF, its configuration is removed.