Open Shortest Path First (OSPF) is a link-state routing protocol for IP networks. It uses a link state routing algorithm and falls into the group of interior routing protocols, operating within a single autonomous system (AS).

OSPF-speaking routers send Hello packets on all OSPF-enabled IP interfaces. If two routers sharing a common data link agree on certain parameters specified in their respective Hello packets, they become neighbors.

Adjacencies, which can be thought of as virtual point-to-point links, are formed between some neighbors. OSPF defines several network types and several router types. The establishment of an adjacency is determined by the types of routers exchanging Hellos and the type of network over which the Hello packets are exchanged.

Each router sends link-state advertisements (LSAs) over all adjacencies. The LSAs describe all of the router’s links, or interfaces, the router's neighbors, and the state of the links. These links might be to stub networks (those without another router attached), to other OSPF routers, to networks in other areas, or to external networks (those learned from another routing process). Because of the varying types of link-state information, OSPF defines multiple LSA types.

Each router receiving an LSA from a neighbor records the LSA in its link-state database and sends a copy of the LSA to all of its other neighbors. By flooding LSAs throughout an area, all routers will build identical link-state databases.

When the databases are complete, each router uses the SPF algorithm to calculate a loop-free graph describing the shortest (lowest cost) path to every known destination, with itself as the root.

When all link-state information has been flooded to all routers in an area, and neighbors have verified that their databases are identical, it means the link-state databases have been synchronized and the route tables have been built. Hello packets are exchanged between neighbors as keepalives, and LSAs are retransmitted. If the network topology is stable, no other activity should occur.For OSPF network design over NVIDIA L3 VMS, please refer to the Virtual Modular Switch Reference Guide.