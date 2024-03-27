Policy Rules

route-map <map-name> [deny | permit] [sequence-number] no route-map <map-tag> {deny | permit} [<sequence-number>] Creates a route map that can be used for importing, exporting routes and applying local policies. The no form of the command deletes configured route maps. Syntax Description name Name of the route-map deny | permit Configures the rule to be used sequence-number Sequence number for a route-map specific record Default N/A Configuration Mode config History 3.3.5006 Example switch (config) # route-map mymap permit 1200 switch (config route-map mymap permit 1200)# Related Commands Notes All changes in a the route map configuration mode become pending until the end of the route-map session

If not configured, deny | permit is configured as permit

If not configured, sequence-number default value is 10

continue <sequence-number> no continue Enables additional route map evaluation of routes whose parameters meet the clause’s matching criteria. The no form of the command removes this configuration from the route map clause. Syntax Description N/A Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5006 Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match as-number 40 switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set weight 7 switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# continue 1200 switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# exit Related Commands route-map <map-name> [deny | permit] [sequence-number] Notes A clause typically contains a match (route-map) and a set (route-map) statement. The evaluation of routes whose settings are the same as match statement parameters normally end and the clause’s set statement are applied to the route. Routes that match a clause containing a continue statement are evaluated against the clause specified by the continue statement.

When a route matches multiple route-map clauses, the filter action (deny or permit) is determined by the last clause that the route matches. The set statements in all clauses matching the route are applied to the route after the route map evaluation is complete. Multiple set statements are applied in the same order by which the route was evaluated against the clauses containing them.

Continue cannot be set to go back to a previous clause; <sequence-number> of the continue must always be higher than the current clause’s sequence number.

abort Discards pending changes and returns to global configuration mode. Syntax Description N/A Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5006 Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# abort Related Commands Notes

match as-number <number> no match as-number Filters according to one of the AS numbers in the AS path of the route. The no form of the command removes this configuration from the route map clause. Syntax Description number Autonomous system number to check Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5006 Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match as-number 40 Related Commands Notes When a clause contains multiple match commands, the permit or deny filter applies to a route only if its properties are equal to corresponding parameters in each match statement

When a route’s properties do not equal the statement parameters, the route is evaluated against the next clause in the route map, as determined by sequence number

If all clauses fail to permit or deny the route, the route is denied

match as-path <as-path-list name> no match as-path Creates a route map clause entry that matches the route‘s AS path using an as-path access-list. The no form of the command removes the match statement from the configuration mode route map clause. Syntax Description number Autonomous system number to check Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5006 3.6.3004 Added note Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match as-path my-list Related Commands Notes When a clause contains multiple match commands, the permit or deny filter applies to a route only if its properties are equal to corresponding parameters in each match statement

When a route’s properties do not equal the statement parameters, the route is evaluated against the next clause in the route map, as determined by sequence number

If all clauses fail to permit or deny the route, the route is denied

An as-path-list must already exist before a node is configured to use it

match community <communities-list-name> exact-match no match community <communities-list-name> exact-match Creates a route map clause entry that specifies one route filtering condition. The no form of the command removes the match clause. Syntax Description communities-list-name A name of an IP community list Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5006 Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match community-list COM_LIST exact-match Related Commands Notes When a clause contains multiple match commands, the permit or deny filter applies to a route only if its properties are equal to corresponding parameters in each match statement.

When a route’s properties do not equal the statement parameters, the route is evaluated against the next clause in the route map, as determined by sequence number.

If all clauses fail to permit or deny the route, the route is denied.

match ip address <prefix-list-name> no match ip address match ipv6 address <prefix-list-name> no match ipv6 address Filters according to IPv4/IPv6 prefix list. The no form of the command removes this configuration from the route map clause. Syntax Description prefix-list-name Prefix-list name Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5006 Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match ip address listSmallRoutes Related Commands Notes When a clause contains multiple match commands, the permit or deny filter applies to a route only if its properties are equal to corresponding parameters in each match statement

When a route’s properties do not equal the statement parameters, the route is evaluated against the next clause in the route map, as determined by sequence number

If all clauses fail to permit or deny the route, the route is denied

The prefix-list-name should point to an existing IP prefix-list. If it is not found, no route is considered as a match for this clause.

match ip next-hop <ipv4/ipv6> no match ip next-hop Configures a route’s entry next-hop match. The no form of the command removes a route-map’s entry next-hop match. Syntax Description ipv4/ipv6 Next hop IP address (e.g. 10.0.13.86) Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5200 3.6.4070 Added support for IPv4 and IPv6 Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match ip next-hop 10.10.10.10 Related Commands Notes When a clause contains multiple match commands, the permit or deny filter applies to a route only if its properties are equal to corresponding parameters in each match statement

When a route’s properties do not equal the statement parameters, the route is evaluated against the next clause in the route map, as determined by sequence number

If all clauses fail to permit or deny the route, the route is denied

match metric <value> no match metric Configures a route’s entry metric match. The no form of the command removes a route-map’s entry metric match. Syntax Description value Range: 1-2147483647. Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5200 3.4.0000 Updated value range Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match metric 10 Related Commands Notes When a clause contains multiple match commands, the permit or deny filter applies to a route only if its properties are equal to corresponding parameters in each match statement

When a route’s properties do not equal the statement parameters, the route is evaluated against the next clause in the route map, as determined by sequence number

If all clauses fail to permit or deny the route, the route is denied

set as-path prepend <value 1 > <value 2 > ... <value n > no set as-path prepend Modifies as-path on affected routes. The no form of the command removes the set statement from the route map. Syntax Description value BGP AS number that is prepended to as-path Range: 1-4294967295 Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.4.0000 Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set as-path prepend 5 10 Related Commands Notes

set community <list-of-communities> additive no set community <list-of-communities> additive Adds the matching communities. The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause. Syntax Description list-of-communities List of standard communities: <aa:nn>

<number>

internet

local-AS

no-advertise

no-export Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5200 Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set community none Related Commands Notes

set community none no set community none Sets the community attribute of a distributed route to be empty. The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause. Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5200 Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set community none Related Commands Notes

set community <list of communities> delete no set community <list of communities> delete Deletes matching communities. The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause. Syntax Description list of communities List of standard communities: <aa:nn>

<number>

internet

local-AS

no-advertise

no-export Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5200 Example switch (config route-map test_route_map permit 10) # set community 400:1 delete Related Commands Notes

set community-list <community-list-name> no set community <list of communities> Configures a named standard community list. The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause. Syntax Description <community-list-name> Name of community list Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5200 Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10 )# set community internet 1:3 additive Related Commands Notes A community-list must already exist before a node is configured to use it

set community-list <community-list-name> additive no set community <list of communities> additive Adds to existing communities using the communities found in the community list. The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause. Syntax Description <community-list-name> Name of community list Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5200 Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set community-list mycommunity additive Related Commands Notes

set community-list <community-list-name> delete no set community-list Deletes the matching community list permit entries from the route community list. The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause. Syntax Description community-list-name Name of community list Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5200 Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set community-list mycommunity delete Related Commands Notes

set ip next-hop <ipv4/ipv6> no set ip next-hop Configures a route’s entry next-hop parameter. The no form of the command removes a route-map’s entry next-hop setting. Syntax Description ipv4/ipv6 Route next-hop IP (e.g. 10.0.13.86) Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5200 3.6.4070 Added support for IPv4 and IPv6 Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set ip next-hop 10.10.10.10 Related Commands Notes

set local-preference <value> no set local-preference Configures a route’s entry local-preference parameter. The no form of the command removes a route-map’s entry local-pref setting. Syntax Description value Route local-pref Range: 1-2147483648 Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5200 Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set local-preference 10 Related Commands Notes

set metric <value> no set metric Configures a route’s entry metric parameter. The no form of the command removes a route-map’s entry metric setting. Syntax Description value Route metric Range: 1-2147483647 Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5200 Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set metric 10 Related Commands Notes

set origin <egp | igp | incomplete> no set origin Configures a route’s entry origin parameter. The no form of the command removes a route-map’s entry origin setting. Syntax Description egp Set a route’s entry origin parameter to external. igp Set a route’s entry origin parameter to internal. incomplete Set a route’s entry origin parameter to incomplete. Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5200 Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set origin egp Related Commands Notes

set weight <number> no set weight Configures modifications to redistributed routes. The no form of the command removes this configuration from the route map clause. Syntax Description number Value of the weight to set Range: 1-65535 Default N/A Configuration Mode config route map History 3.3.5006 3.4.0000 Updated parameter range Example switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set weight 7 Related Commands route-map <map-name> [deny | permit] [sequence-number] Notes

show route-map [<name>] Displays route map configuration. Syntax Description N/A Default N/A Configuration Mode Any command mode History 3.3.5006 Example switch (config)# show route-map mymap route-map mymap, permit, sequence 10 Match clauses: as-number 40 Set clauses: weight 7 route-map mymap, permit, sequence 1200 Set clauses: weight 11 Related Commands Notes

IP prefix-lists are used to match two components of IP packets or an IP route. Prefix-list is a list of entries that include an IP network address and a bit mask (Range: 1 to 32 and should match the input IP network address).

To create a new prefix-list with a large number of entries (50K for IPv4 or 25K for IPv6), use "configuration text fetch" to fetch a predefined prefix-list configuration file and then apply it as a whole.

In order to edit an existing prefix-list, the maximum entries that can be updated every time is 1K at most. An update operation of more than 1K entries can be achieved by doing this multiple times.

Configuration fetch example where fetch “prefix-list-001”:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # configuration text fetch ? <download URL> http, https, ftp, tftp, scp and sftp are supported. e.g. scp:

Apply:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # configuration text file prefix-list- 001 apply verbose All commands succeeded. Transcript of all commands executed: ------------ Begin transcript ------------ Onyx-Demo (config) # ip prefix-list prefix-list- 001 Onyx-Demo (config) # seq 1 permit 200.1 . 1.0 eq 24 Onyx-Demo (config) # seq 2 permit 1.1 . 1.2 eq 32 Onyx-Demo (config) # seq 3 permit 1.1 . 1.3 eq 32 Onyx-Demo (config) # seq 4 permit 1.1 . 1.4 eq 32 Onyx-Demo (config) # seq 5 permit 1.1 . 1.5 eq 32 Onyx-Demo (config) # seq 6 permit 1.1 . 1.6 eq 32 Onyx-Demo (config) # seq 7 permit 1.1 . 1.7 eq 32 Onyx-Demo (config) # seq 8 permit 1.1 . 1.8 eq 32 Onyx-Demo (config) # exit ------------ End transcript ------------

ip prefix-list <list-name> [seq <number>] no ip prefix-list <list-name> [seq <number>] ipv6 prefix-list <list-name> [seq <number>] no ipv6 prefix-list <list-name> [seq <number>] Configures or updates the IPv4 or IPv6 prefix-list in context mode. The no form of the command deletes the prefix-list or a prefix-list entry. Syntax Description list-name String seq <number> Sequence number assigned to entry Range: 0-4294967295 Default value: 10 Default N/A Configuration Mode config History 3.3.5200 3.6.4070 Added support for IPv6 3.8.2100 Updated maximum sequence value. Reorganized the command into ip prefix-list command and sub-commands. Example switch (config) # ip prefix-list list-name switch (config ip prefix-list list-name) # deny 1.1.1.0 /24 switch (config ip prefix-list list-name) # deny 1.1.2.0 /24 switch (config ip prefix-list list-name) # exit switch (config) # switch (config) # show ip prefix-list list-name prefix-list list-name: count: 2, range entries: 0, sequences: 10 - 20 Configuration: seq 10 deny 1.1.1.0 /24 eq 24 seq 20 deny 1.1.2.0 /24 eq 24 Related Commands route-table prefix-list show ip bgp vrf address-family Notes The maximum entries for IPv4 prefix-list is 50K and for IPv6 is 25K.

ip prefix-list <list-name> bulk-mode no ip prefix-list <list-name> bulk-mode Enables bulk-mode for a given prefix-list. Disables bulk-mode for a given prefix-list. Syntax Description list-name String Default N/A Configuration Mode config History 3.9.1900 Example switch (config) # ip prefix-list list-name switch (config) # ip prefix-list list-name bulk-mode # bulk-mode will be enabled for the prefix-list switch (config) # ip prefix-list list-name seq 10 permit 20.20.20.20 /32 eq 32 switch (config) # ip prefix-list list-name seq 20 deny 21.21.21.21 /32 eq 32 switch (config) # ip prefix-list list-name commit # bulk setting of rules applied to Onyx, and bulk-mode for this prefix list is cleared. Related Commands Notes In case of bulk-mode enabled, the prefix list rule configuration will be cached in CLI until 'commit' command is issued. Otherwise, the rule configuration will be applied immediately.

To apply prefix list configuration in bulk-mode will improve performance greatly in case of a very large prefix list (50K and up). The bulk mode is enabled by default if prefix list rules are configured under CLI prefix mode. When 'exit' is issued to quit from the CLI prefix mode, CLI will aggregate all the rule configuration and apply the bulk setting to the system.

ip prefix-list <list-name> commit If bulk-mode is enabled for the prefix list, then commit the whole prefix-list configuration and reset bulk mode (otherwise, nothing will happen). Syntax Description list-name String Default N/A Configuration Mode config History 3.9.1900 Example switch (config) # ip prefix-list list-name commit Related Commands Notes

[seq <number>] <permit|deny> <ipv4_address|ipv6_address> <mask> [eq <length> | le <length> | ge <length> [le <length>]] Configures IPv4 or IPv6 permit/deny clauses. Syntax Description permit | deny Configures the prefixes to be used ipv4_address IPv4 address Ipv6_address IPv6 address eq | ge | le <mask> eq—equal to a specified prefix length

ge—greater than or equal to a specified prefix length

le—less than or equal to a specified prefix length Default N/A Configuration Mode config History 3.8.2100 Example switch (config) # ip prefix-list list-name switch (config ip prefix-list list-name) # deny 1.1.1.0 /24 switch (config ip prefix-list list-name) # deny 1.1.2.0 /24 switch (config ip prefix-list list-name) # exit switch (config) # switch (config) # show ip prefix-list list-name prefix-list list-name: count: 2, range entries: 0, sequences: 10 - 20 Configuration: seq 10 deny 1.1.1.0 /24 eq 24 seq 20 deny 1.1.2.0 /24 eq 24 Related Commands route-table prefix-list show ip bgp vrf address-family Notes