Precision Time Protocol (PTP)

The basic principle of PTP is as follows: Slave time = master time + propagation delay + offset.

The purpose of the protocol is to align the slave and the master time so that the gap between them is the propagation delay of the packet. Or in other words, the purpose of the protocol is to use the offset to correct the slave time so the offset between the master sending the packet and the slave receiving the packet is the propagation delay.

Master time is sent periodically by a reliable clock source named Master Clock (MC). In a PTP network, one single reference source is elected called Grand Master Clock (GMC). Propagation delay is calculated between each node and the MC by one of the two methods provided by the standard and further explained below.

To reach sub-microsecond resolutions, all the time stamps which record when a packet is sent and received should be done in the HW. This may impose interaction between SW and HW to query the HW time and send follow-up messages. This issue is further explained below in 2 step section.

Assuming that the propagation delay in the network is symmetric, the propagation time is the average time that took the sync and delay req messages to be switched.

Propagation delay = (T4-T1-(T3-T2))/2=(T4-T1+T2-T3)/2

T1 represents the time that the packet left the master which is actually the master time.

The following figure provides an example of the stages required by a slave clock to align its time to the master clock:

The following table presents the PTP message formats: