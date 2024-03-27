Priority Flow Control (PFC)

Lossless networks with PFC enabled provide strong packet delivery guarantees. However, lossless networks introduce a new fault scenario where a queue of an end-port (e.g. the port of a host connected to the network) may not be able to receive any traffic from the network and keeps sending pause frames towards the switch. Since lossless switch paths do not drop packets but decline receiving more packets when their buffers fill up, if the end-port queue is stuck for a long time, the buffers fill up not only for the target switch, but also on all switches with problematic port queues in the traffic forwarding path. This leads to endless PFC pause frames, also called a PFC storm, being observed on all switch ports along the path to the traffic source.

PFC watchdog prevents congestion from spreading in such a case. When switches detect this situation on any TC queue, all the packets in the queue are flushed and new packets destined to the same queue are dropped as well until PFC storming is relieved.

For lossless networks with global flow control configured, we will face the same issue of global pause storm. To resolve this, global-flow-control-watchdog mode is supported.