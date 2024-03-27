NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software    QinQ

QinQ

A QinQ VLAN tunnel enables a service provider (SP) to segregate the traffic of different customers in their infrastructure, while still giving the customer a full range of VLANs for their internal use by adding a second 802.1Q VLAN tag to an already tagged frame.

So let us assume for example that an SP exists which needs to offer L2 connectivity to two corporations, “X” and “Y”, that have campuses located in both “A”, “B”. All campuses run Ethernet LANs, and the customers intend to connect through the SP’s L2 VPN network so that their campuses are in the same LAN (L2 network). Hence, it would be desirable for “X”, “Y” to have a single LAN each in both “A”, “B” which could easily exceed the VLAN limit of 4096 of the 802.1Q specification.

QinQ Operation Modes

QinQ can be enabled on a port or according to predefined conditions.

Warning

C-VLAN is the VLAN tag assigned to the ingress traffic of a QinQ-enabled interface.

Warning

S-VLAN is the VLAN tag assigned to the egress traffic of a QinQ-enabled interface.

  • ACL-mode: Adding and removing S-VLAN is determined by an ACL-dependent action

  • Port-mode: All ingress traffic to a specific QinQ-enabled interface is tagged with an additional VLAN 802.1Q tag (also known as S-VLAN). The S-VLAN ID is equal to that interface’s PVID (access VLAN).
    The S-VLAN tag is added regardless of whether the traffic is tagged or untagged. Traffic coming out from this port, has the S-VLAN stripped from it.

Configuring QinQ

  1. Create the C-VLAN. Run:

    switch (config) # vlan 200
switch (config vlan 200) # exit

  2. Enter the configuration mode of an Ethernet, LAG, or MLAG interface. Run:

    switch (config) # interface port-channel 100

  3. Change the switchport mode of the interface to enable QinQ. Run:

    switch (config interface port-channel 100) # switchport mode dot1q-tunnel

  4. Change its port VLAN ID (PVID). This configures the S-VLAN. Run:

    switch (config interface port-channel 100) # switchport access vlan 200

  5. Verify the configuration. Run:

    switch (config interface port-channel 100) # show interface port-channel 100
 
Po100
  Admin state: Enabled
  Operational state: Up
  Description: N\A
  Mac address: 00:00:00:00:00:00
    MTU: 1500 bytes(Maximum packet size 1522 bytes)
  lacp-individual mode: Disabled
  Flow-control: receive off send off
  Actual speed: 1 X 40 Gbps
  Width reduction mode: disabled
  Switchport mode: dot1q-tunnel
  QoS mode: uniform
  MAC learning mode: Enabled
  Last clearing of "show interface" counters : Never
  60 seconds ingress rate: 0 bits/sec, 0 bytes/sec, 0 packets/sec
  60 seconds egress rate: 0 bits/sec, 0 bytes/sec, 0 packets/sec
 
Rx
  0 packets
  0 unicast packets
  0 multicast packets
  0 broadcast packets
  0 bytes
  0 error packets
  0 discard packets
 
Tx
  0 packets
  0 unicast packets
  0 multicast packets
  0 broadcast packets
  0 bytes
  0 discard packets

  6. Verify the configuration. Run:

    switch (config interface port-channel 100) # show interfaces switchport
Interface       Mode         Access vlan       Allowed vlans
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/1          access       1
Eth1/2          access       1
Eth1/3          access       1
Eth1/4          access       1
Eth1/5          access       1
Eth1/6          access       1
...
Eth1/27         access       1
Eth1/33         access       1
Eth1/34         access       1
Eth1/35         access       1
Eth1/36         access       1
Po400           dot1q-tunnel 200

QinQ Commands

switchport dot1q-tunnel qos-mode

switchport dot1q-tunnel qos-mode {pipe | uniform}

no switchport dot1q-tunnel qos-mode

Assigns QoS to the service provider’s traffic.

The no form of the command resets the parameter value to its default.

Syntax Description

pipe

Gives the service provider’s traffic the same QoS as the customer’s traffic

uniform

Gives the service provider’s traffic QoS 0

Default

pipe

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.4.3000

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # switchport dot1q-tunnel qos-mode uniform

Related Commands

show vlan

show interfaces switchport

switchport access vlan

switchport [trunk | hybrid] allowed-vlan

vlan

Notes


