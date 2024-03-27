On This Page
- QoS Classification
- vlan default priority
- vlan default dei
- qos trust
- qos default switch-priority
- qos map pcp dei
- qos map dscp
- show interfaces ethernet counters pfc prio
- show qos
- show qos interface ethernet
- show qos interface mlag-port-channel
- show qos interface port-channel
- show qos interface l2-mapping
- show qos interface l3-mapping
- show qos interface rewrite-mapping
- show qos interface tc-mapping
- show qos mapping ingress interface egress interface
- QoS Rewrite
- Queuing and Scheduling (ETS)
- RED & ECN
QoS Commands
vlan default priority
|
vlan default priority [<priority>]
no vlan default priority [<priority>]
Configures default PCP for packets arrived without VLAN tag.
The no form of the command resets the value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
priority
|
Range: 0-7
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # vlan default priority 0
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
vlan default dei
|
vlan default dei [<dei>]
no vlan default dei [<dei>]
Configures default DEI for packets arrived without VLAN tag.
The no form of the command resets the value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # vlan default dei 0
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
qos trust
|
qos trust [port | L2 | L3 | both]
no qos trust
Configures QoS trust mode for the interface.
The no form of the command resets the value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
L2
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.8.1000
|
Updated notes
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos trust L3
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
Please see the table presenting packet classification rules for more information
qos default switch-priority
|
qos default switch-priority [<switch-priority>]
no qos default switch-priority [<switch-priority>]
Configures default switch-priority for the interface when “port” trust mode is active, or for non-IP and untagged packets in other trust modes.
The no form of the command resets the value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
switch-priority
|
Range: 0-7
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.7.0000
|
Edited command definition
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos default switch-priority 0
|
Related Commands
|
qos trust
|
Notes
qos map pcp dei
|
qos map pcp <0-7> dei <0-1> to switch-priority <0-7>
Configures interface PCP, DEI to switch-priority mapping for IP/MPLS and non-IP/MPLS tagged packets in “L2” trust mode and for non-IP/MPLS tagged packets in “both” trust mode.
The no form of the command resets the value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
PCP to switch-priority mapping:
0 → 0
1 → 1
2 → 2
3 → 3
4 → 4
5 → 5
6 → 6
7 → 7
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.8.2100
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos map pcp 5 dei 1 to switch-priority 7
|
Related Commands
|
qos trust
|
Notes
qos map dscp
|
qos map dscp <dscp> [to switch-priority <switch-priority>]
no qos map dscp <dscp> [to switch-priority <switch-priority>]
Configures interface DSCP to switch-priority mapping in “L3” or “both” trust mode.
The no form of the command resets the value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
switch-priority
|
Range: 0-7
|
dscp
|
Range: 0-63
|
Default
|
DSCP to switch-priority mapping:
|
0-7 → 0
8-15 → 1
16-23 → 2
24-31 → 3
32-39 → 4
40-47 → 5
48-55 → 6
56-63 → 7
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos map dscp 45
|
Related Commands
|
qos trust
|
Notes
show interfaces ethernet counters pfc prio
|
show interfaces ethernet [<slot/port> | <slot/port>-<slot/port>] counters pfc prio <priority>
Displays priority flow control counters for the specified interface and priority.
|
Syntax Description
|
slot/port
|
Number of Ethernet interface in form of slot/port
|
priority
|
Valid priority values: 0-7 or all
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
3.9.1000
|
Added ability to use a range of ports
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1-1/2 counters pfc prio 1
Eth1/1:
Tx:
Eth1/2:
Tx:
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
From version 3.9.1000 and up, the "slot/port" attribute is optional. If nothing is selected, information for all ports will be displayed
show qos
|
show qos
Displays QoS information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show qos
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show qos interface ethernet
|
show qos interface ethernet <port-id>
Display QoS information for Ethernet interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show qos interface ethernet 1/1
Eth1/1:
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show qos interface mlag-port-channel
|
show qos interface mlag-port-channel <port-id>
Display QoS information for MPO.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
3.6.6000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show qos interface mlag-port-channel 1
Mpo1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show qos interface port-channel
|
show qos interface port-channel <port-id>
Display QoS information for port-channel interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show qos interface port-channel 1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show qos interface l2-mapping
|
show qos interface <type> <port-id> l2-mapping
Displays the PCP, DEI to switch priority table.
|
Syntax Description
|
type
|
Ethernet, port-channel, or mlag-port-channel
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show qos interface ethernet 1/9 l2-mapping
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show qos interface l3-mapping
|
show qos interface <type> <port-id> l3-mapping
Displays the DSCP to switch priority table.
|
Syntax Description
|
type
|
Ethernet, port-channel, or mlag-port-channel
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show qos interface ethernet 1/9 l3-mapping
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show qos interface rewrite-mapping
|
show qos interface <type> <port-id> rewrite-mapping
Displays the rewrite mapping of switch priority to PCP, DEI and DSCP table.
|
Syntax Description
|
type
|
Ethernet, port-channel, or mlag-port-channel
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show qos interface ethernet 1/1 rewrite-mapping
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show qos interface tc-mapping
|
show qos interface <type> <port-id> tc-mapping
Displays mapping from switch priority to traffic class.
|
Syntax Description
|
type
|
Ethernet, port-channel, or mlag-port-channel
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show qos interface ethernet 1/9 tc-mapping
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show qos mapping ingress interface egress interface
|
show qos mapping ingress interface <type> <port-id> egress interface <type> <port-id>
Displays end to end mapping configuration: ingress to egress.
|
Syntax Description
|
type
|
Ethernet, port-channel, or mlag-port-channel
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
3.8.2000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show qos mapping ingress interface ethernet 1/8 egress interface ethernet 1/9
Ingress Interface Eth1/8:
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
qos rewrite pcp
|
qos rewrite pcp
Enables PCP,DEI rewrite on the interface.
The no form of the command disables PCP,DEI rewrite on the interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.8.2000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos rewrite pcp
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
qos rewrite dscp
|
qos rewrite dscp
Enables DSCP rewrite on the interface.
The no form of the command disables DSCP rewrite on the interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.8.2000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos rewrite dscp
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
qos rewrite map switch-priority pcp dei
|
qos rewrite map switch-priority <switch-priority> pcp <pcp> dei <dei>
no qos rewrite map switch-priority <switch-priority> pcp <pcp> dei <dei>
Configures switch-priority to PCP,DEI mapping on the interface.
The no form of the command resets the value to their defaults.
|
Syntax Description
|
switch-priority
|
Range: 0-7
|
pcp
|
Range: 0-7
|
dei
|
Value: 0
|
Default
|
Switch priority to PCP,DEI mapping:
0 → 0,0
1 → 1,0
2 → 2,0
3 → 3,0
4 → 4,0
5 → 5,0
6 → 6,0
7 → 7,0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.8.2000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos rewrite map switch-priority (0-7) pcp 7 dei 0
switch (config interface ethernet 1/14) # no qos rewrite map switch-priority 7 pcp
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
qos rewrite map switch-priority dscp
|
qos rewrite map switch-priority <switch-priority> dscp <dscp>
no qos rewrite map switch-priority <switch-priority> dscp <dscp>
Configures switch-priority to DSCP mapping on the interface.
The no form of the command resets the value to their defaults.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Switch priority to DSCP mapping:
0 → 0
1 → 8
2 → 16
3 → 24
4 → 32
5 → 40
6 → 48
7 → 54
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos rewrite map switch-priority 5 dscp 40
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
qos ip rewrite pcp
|
qos ip rewrite pcp [disable | enable | preserve]
no qos ip rewrite pcp [disable | enable | preserve]
Enables or preserves the rewrite of PCP, DEI of routed packets in egress interface.
The no form of the command resets the value to their defaults.
|
Syntax Description
|
disable
|
No rewrite occurs
|
enable
|
PCP,DEI are rewritten based on the mapping configured on the egress port
|
preserve
|
Ingress interface configuration determines action
|
Default
|
Enable
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # qos ip rewrite pcp enable
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show qos ip rewrite
|
show qos ip rewrite
Displays configuration of the rewrite of PCP, DEI of routed packets in egress interface
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.6000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show qos ip rewrite
|
Related Commands
|
qos ip rewrite pcp
|
Notes
bind switch-priority
|
bind switch-priority [<priority_1> [<priority_2] .. <priority_n>]]
no bind switch-priority [<priority>]
Configures binding of switch-priority to traffic class.
The no form of the command:
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Switch priority to traffic class mapping:
0 → 0
1 → 1
2 → 2
3 → 3
4 → 4
5 → 5
6 → 6
7 → 7
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface ethernet traffic-class
config interface port-channel
config interface port-channel traffic-class
config interface mlag-port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel traffic class
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config 1/1 interface ethernet traffic-class 0) # bind switch-priority 1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
Context is egress interface traffic class
bandwidth guaranteed
|
bandwidth guaranteed [<rate>]
no bandwidth guaranteed [<rate>]
Configures the minimum bandwidth for outbound traffic.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
rate
|
Rate in GbE
Range: 0 - max speed supported
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet traffic-class
config interface port-channel traffic-class
config interface mlag-port-channel traffic class
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 0) # bandwidth guaranteed 0.4G
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
bandwidth shape
|
bandwidth shape [<shape>]
no bandwidth shape [<shape>]
Configures the bandwidth shaper for outbound traffic.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
shape
|
Rate in GbE
Range: 0 - max speed supported (in increments of 0.2)
|
Default
|
Maximum port rate
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet traffic-class
config interface port-channel traffic-class
config interface mlag-port-channel traffic class
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.9.2000
|
Updated notes
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 7) # bandwidth shape 0.4G
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show dcb ets
|
show dcb ets [interface {ethernet | mlag-port-channel | port-channel} <if-id>]
Displays ETS information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.6.5000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show dcb ets interface ethernet 1/1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
traffic-class congestion-control
|
traffic-class <tc> congestion-control [red | ecn | both] [minimum- absolute <min> maximum-absolute <max> | minimum-relative <min> maximum-relative <max>]
no traffic-class <tc> congestion-control
Enables RED/ECN marking for traffic class queue.
The no form of the command disables RED/ECN marking for traffic class queue.
|
Syntax Description
|
tc
|
Traffic class.
Range: 0-7
|
red
|
Enables random early detection for traffic class queue.
|
ecn
|
Enables explicit congestion notification for traffic class queue.
|
both
|
Enables both RED and ECN marking for traffic class queue.
|
minimum-absolute
|
Set minimum-absolute value (in KBs) for marking traffic-class queue.
|
maximum-absolute
|
Set maximum-absolute value (in KBs) for marking traffic-class queue.
|
minimum-relative
|
Set minimum-relative value (in percentage) for marking traffic-class queue.
|
maximum-relative
|
Set maximum-relative value (in percentage) for marking traffic-class queue.
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.5.1000
|
3.9.1300
|
Added example
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# traffic-class 0 congestion-control both minimum-relative 50 maximum-relative 80
2100:
4600: switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 4 congestion-control ecn minimum-absolute ?
3 - 54063 KBs value
4700: switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 4 congestion-control ecn minimum-absolute ?
3 - 55631 KBs value
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show interfaces ethernet congestion-control
|
show interfaces ethernet congestion-control
Displays specific interface congestion control information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.5.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show interface ethernet 1/1 congestion-control
|
Related Commands
|
Notes