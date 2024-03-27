Quality of Service (QoS)

QoS classification assigns a QoS class to the packet. The QoS class of the packet is indicated internally in the switch using the switch-priority parameter (8 possible values).

Switch-priority affects the packet buffering and transmission scheduling. There are 8 possible values for switch-priority. The classification is based on the PCP and DEI fields in the VLAN tag, the DSCP field in the IP header. In addition, the default value can be configured for the incoming port. And the switch-priority of the packet also can be reconfigured by the ACL.

The switch-priority of the packet is used for priority fields re-marking at the egress.

QoS classification depends on the port configuration for QoS trust level which determines which packet header fields derive the switch-priority. The following trust states are supported:

Trust port Based on port default settings

Trust L2 (PCP,DEI) Based on packet PCP,DEI fields for VLAN tagged packets Else, based on the port default setting for VLAN un-tagged packets

Trust L3 (DSCP) Based on packet DSCP field for IP packets Else, based on port default setting for non-IP

Trust both Based on packet DSCP for IP packets Else, based on packet PCP,DEI for VLAN tagged packets Else, based on the port default setting



The following table and figure summarize the packet classification rules.

Packet Type QoS Classification Config (per Interface) IP/MPLS VLAN Trust Both Trust L3 Trust L2 Trust Port IP/MPLS Tagged DSCP DSCP PCP,DEI Port Default IP/MPLS Untagged DSCP DSCP Port Default Port Default non-IP/MPLS Tagged PCP,DEI Port Default PCP,DEI Port Default non-IP/MPLS Untagged Port Default Port Default Port Default Port Default

Default switch-priority is configured as trust L2.

IEEE defines priority value for a packet which is used in the switch for the pause flow control.

The device maps the switch-priority into IEEE priority value using device global switch priority to IEEE priority table.

Parameter Range Configuration Trust level All ports Trust L2 DSCP to switch-priority 0-7 0 DSCP to switch-priority 8-15 1 DSCP to switch-priority 16-23 2 DSCP to switch-priority 24-31 3 DSCP to switch-priority 32-39 4 DSCP to switch-priority 40-47 5 DSCP to switch-priority 48-55 6 DSCP to switch-priority 56-63 7 PCP to switch-priority 0 0 PCP to switch-priority 1 1 PCP to switch-priority 2 2 PCP to switch-priority 3 3 PCP to switch-priority 4 4 PCP to switch-priority 5 5 PCP to switch-priority 6 6 PCP to switch-priority 7 7 Port PCP,DEI default All ports 0 Port switch-priority when “trust port” is enabled All ports 0 Switch-priority to IEEE priority 0 0 Switch-priority to IEEE priority 1 1 Switch-priority to IEEE priority 2 2 Switch-priority to IEEE priority 3 3 Switch-priority to IEEE priority 4 4 Switch-priority to IEEE priority 5 5 Switch-priority to IEEE priority 6 6 Switch-priority to IEEE priority 7 7