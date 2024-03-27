RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) is a network protocol that leverages Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) capabilities to accelerate communications between applications hosted on clusters of servers and storage arrays. RoCE incorporates the IBTA RDMA semantics to allow devices to perform direct memory-to-memory transfers at the application level without involving the host CPU. Both the transport processing and the memory translation and placement are performed by the hardware which enables lower latency, higher throughput, and better performance compared to software-based protocols.

RoCE traffic can take advantage of IP/Ethernet L3/L2 Quality of Service (QoS). Given some of the most prevalent use cases for RDMA technology (e.g. low latency, high bandwidth), the use of QoS becomes particularly relevant in a converged environment where RoCE traffic shares the underlying network with other TCP/UDP packets. In this regard, RoCE traffic is no different than other IP flows: QoS is achieved through proper configuration of relevant mechanisms in the fabric.

RoCE Packet Structure

Configuration of IP/Ethernet L3/L2 QoS is determined by the RoCE application using the The SL component in the Address Vector.



RoCE Congestion Management

RoCE Congestion Management (RCM) relies on the mechanism defined in RFC3168 in the ECN protocol for the signaling of congestion. While ECN marks packets that arrive to their destination, the congestion notification is sent back to the source using a CNP packet, which limits the rate of the packet injection for the relevant QP.