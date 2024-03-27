Resource Scale

NVIDIA Onyx allows dynamic allocation of internal resources so that different internal subsystems could use as much resources as are available until resource exhaustion is reached.

Internal subsystems (e.g., ACL, OF, IP router) may use internal resources according to configured allocation policy mode which, in the case of Spectrum-based switch systems is loose. Loose mode is a configuration that supports flexible user experience while providing protection to assure some protection against flooding of ARP.

Warning Transition between modes saves configuration and reloads the system.

The following table presents the number of resources available for a NVIDIA Spectrum™ Spectrum ™ - based node in loose mode.