Shared Buffers

When a packet arrives to the switch it is classified according to its ingress port, egress port, and layer 2 and layer 3 header fields. The following terms are used to handle packet classification within the switch:

Port Ingress port (iPort) – the port which the packet is received on Egress port (ePort) – the port which the packet is transmitted on

Pool Ingress pool (iPool) – the memory pool on which the packet is counted on the ingress side Egress pool (ePool) – the memory pool on which the packet is counted on the egress side

Priority Switch priority (SP) – internal identifier of the packet priority which is used as a key for several internal switch functions and decisions, including buffering. The SP of the packet is assigned according to a port’s trust level configuration and packet QoS identifiers in the header (PCP, DEI, DSCP). Priority group (PG) – PG is combined of a group of SPs. It is used for grouping packets of several switch priorities into a single ingress buffer space. PG range is from 0-7, while PG 9 is reserved for control traffic. Traffic class (TC) – TC is combined of a group of SPs. It is used for grouping packets of several switch priorities into a single egress queue and buffer space. TC range is from 0-15, while TC 8-15 is reserved for multicast traffic and TC 16 is reserved for control traffic.



Buffer configuration mechanism provides a way to allocate buffer space for specific traffic types by configuring buffers of the following types.

iPort.PG – traffic which arrives on a specific port and is mapped to a specific PG

iPort (iPort.pool) – traffic which arrives on a specific port and is counted on a specific iPool. This sums all iPort.PG mapped to the said iPool.

ePort.TC – traffic which is transmitted on a specific port and mapped to a specific TC

ePort (ePort.pool) – traffic which is transmitted on a specific port and counted on a specific ePool. It should sum up all ePort.TCs mapped to the said ePool.

Since multicast packets are duplicated among egress ports, to allow consistent packet counting on ingress and egress sides, the following buffers types are used:

MC.SP – multicast traffic which is classified per specific switch-priority. Counting occurs on egress side prior to packet duplication.

ePort.mc – multicast traffic which is going to be transmitted on a specific port

For the aforementioned classification parameters, a buffering region can be allocated. The buffering region is defined as a set of one of the following: {iPort}, {iPort.pg}, {ePort}, {ePort.TC}, {MC} or {MC.SP}.

For buffer regions, reserved and shared buffering quotas are allocated based on the following configuration parameters:

Reserved allocation (size) – guaranteed buffering quota for the region which is not shared with other regions

Shared allocation (shared) – best-effort buffering quota for the region which can be shared with other regions and allocated dynamically. Region usage cannot overflow this quota. Shared allocation can be set using static or dynamic threshold.

Shared pool – static bound from which the shared space is dynamically allocated

The iPort.PG buffer can be configured to work in one of two modes:

Lossy – for lossy traffic

Lossless – for lossless traffic. In this mode, the user must define the flow control thresholds (Xoff, Xon). Reaching Xoff threshold in a PG buffer occupancy will generate “pause” frames to the sender. Reaching Xon threshold ceases “pause” frames transmission. The reserved allocation for this buffer should be at least the value of Xoff to allow sufficient ingress packet buffering for applying Xon/Xoff thresholds.

After initial admittance to headroom buffer—in which its egress port, TC, and ingress PG are defined—a packet is evaluated for eligibility for being stored in the buffer space until it is forwarded.

Buffer eligibility is defined based on the following conditions:

If current usage is below allocation thresholds for all four shared:

• iPort.PG && iPort && ePort.TC && ePort If there is available quota within at least one of the four reserved allocation regions:

• For lossy traffic: iPort.PG || iPort || ePort.TC || ePort

• For lossless traffic: ePort.TC || ePort. Ingress check is not performed since all the ingress reserved space is allocated for headroom.

If a packet is not eligible for buffering:

For lossy traffic: Packet is dropped

For lossless traffic: Packet stays in headroom on which Xon/Xoff thresholds are applied

Shared buffer space can be statically divided among multiple pools on the ingress side (iPools) and the egress side (ePools). Each buffer is a region that is mapped to a specific pool.

Each pool has the following parameters:

Size – the total size which is shared among the regions allocated to that pool. The pool’s size binds the amount of cumulative shared usage of the regions that are mapped to the pool. The size can be set to infinite value, in which case occupancy of this pool will not be taken into consideration upon admittance of the packet. Warning The pool size does not include the reserved sizes of regions.

Mode – working mode

Static – each region has a static maximum threshold defined in bytes. The user sets the maximum shared quota for this buffer from a specific pool by providing a percentage out of the bounded pool size. If the size is set to infinite, shared quota for mapped buffers gets set in bytes. Dynamic – each region has a dynamic maximal threshold defined as alpha (α) which is the ratio between the current region usage and the pool’s free space (equal to the pool usage subtracted from pool size): α accepts the following values 0, 1/128, 1/64, …1/2,1,2,…,64, infinity Buffer acceptance condition is: region_usage < α*free pool space



The port region is counted against the pool to which the PG/TC region of the packet is mapped.

A packet is counted once on the ingress side and on the egress side.

Direction Traffic Type Counting Buffers Ingress iPort.PG, iPort Egress Unicast ePort.TC, ePort Multicast MC.SP, ePort.mc

Control packets are buffered in dedicated pools: iPoolCtrl, ePoolCtrl. Furthermore, each port has a set of buffers which are dedicated to control:

iPort: iPort.iPoolCtrl

iPort.PG: iPort.pg9

ePort: ePort.ePoolCtrl

ePort.TC: iPort.tc16

All control buffers are mapped to control pools and are not configurable.

The default, out-of-box configuration provides the following settings:

Pools:

iPool0, ePool0 – default pools for all data traffic. Set to dynamic mode with size of the entire shared buffer each.

iPoolCtrl, ePoolCtrl – dynamic pools dedicated for control with size of 256KB each

ePool15 – multicast pool with static mode and infinite size

Buffers:

All buffer configuration (apart from MC.SP) is similar for all ports

All switch-priorities are mapped to PG0

Each switch-priority is mapped to a corresponding TC buffer (i-to-i)

Buffer Reserved Shared [%/α/Byte] Pool Comment iPort.iPool0 10KB alpha 8 iPool0 (fixed) iPort.iPoolCtrl 0 alpha 8 iPoolCtrl iPort control buffer iPort.pg0 0 (20KB headroom) alpha 8 iPool0 iPort.pg9 10KB alpha 8 iPoolCtrl iPort.pg control buffer ePort.ePool0 10KB alpha 8 ePool0 (fixed) ePort.ePoolCtrl 0 alpha 8 ePoolCtrl ePort control buffer ePort.mc 10KB 90KB ePool15 (fixed) Multicast ePort.tc0-7 1KB alpha 8 ePool0 ePort.tc16 1KB alpha 8 ePoolCtrl ePort.tc control buffer MC.SP0-7 0 alpha ¼ ePool0 Global multicast

The following example exhibits how to divide the buffer among traffic priorities in advanced buffer management mode. Assuming that over an out-of-box lossy default configuration is set, the user here configures buffering for lossless traffic classified to switch-priority 1, over Ethernet interfaces 1/1 and 1/5.

The changes on the default configuration are as follows:

Advanced buffer management is enabled

Ingress: iPool1 is assigned a size of 13MB Switch-priority is bound to PG1 to allow separate configuration settings PG1 is mapped to selected pool iPool1, classified as lossless and set sufficient headroom (reserved size) of 85KB. Xon/Xoff thresholds are set to 20KB. The shared alpha coefficient is set to 1. iPort.pool1 buffer receives reserved size of 10k and shared coefficient of alpha 1

Egress: ePool1 is assigned an infinite size according to recommended lossless traffic settings TC1 (to which switch-priority is mapped by default) is mapped to the selected pool ePool1, and receives reserved size 0 and an infinite shared threshold ePort.mc buffer receives reserved size 0 and an infinite shared threshold ePort.pool1 buffer receives reserved size 0 and an infinite shared threshold MC.SP1 buffer is mapped to egress pool ePool1, and gets reserved size 0 and an infinite shared threshold

Finally, priority-flow-control is enabled over switch-priority 1, and over the selected ports

Example:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # advanced buffer management force # Pool configuration switch (config) # pool iPool1 size 13680063 type dynamic switch (config) # pool ePool1 size inf type static # Ingress buffer configuration switch (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 1 ingress-buffer iPort pool iPool1 reserved 10k shared alpha 1 switch (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 1 ingress-buffer iPort.pg1 bind switch -priority 1 switch (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 1 ingress-buffer iPort.pg1 map pool iPool1 type lossless reserved 85k xoff 20k xon 20k shared alpha 1 switch (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 1 egress-buffer ePort pool ePool1 reserved 0 shared size inf switch (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 1 egress-buffer ePort.tc1 map pool ePool1 reserved 0 shared size inf switch (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 1 egress-buffer ePort.mc reserved 0 shared size inf # Egress buffer configuration switch (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 5 ingress-buffer iPort pool iPool1 reserved 10k shared alpha 1 switch (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 5 ingress-buffer iPort.pg1 bind switch -priority 1 switch (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 5 ingress-buffer iPort.pg1 map pool iPool1 type lossless reserved 85k xoff 20k xon 20k shared alpha 1 switch (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 5 egress-buffer ePort pool ePool1 reserved 0 shared size inf switch (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 5 egress-buffer ePort.tc1 map pool ePool1 reserved 0 shared size inf switch (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 5 egress-buffer ePort.mc reserved 0 shared size inf # MC buffer configuration switch (config) # pool ePool1 mc-buffer mc.sp1 reserved 0 shared size inf # PFC configuration switch (config) # dcb priority-flow-control enable force switch (config) # dcb priority-flow-control priority 1 enable switch (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 1 dcb priority-flow-control mode on switch (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 5 dcb priority-flow-control mode on





The following configurations are permissible in spite of them not being logical since they are useful to the user in specific advanced situations: