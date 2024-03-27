NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software    Software Management Commands

Software Management Commands

image boot

image boot {location <location-ID> | next}

Specifies the default location where the system should be booted from.

Syntax Description

location-ID

Specifies the default destination location. There can be up to 2 images on the system. The possible values are 1 or 2.

next

Sets the boot location to be the next once after the one currently booted from, thus avoiding a cycle through all the available locations.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 

switch (config) # image boot location 2

Related Commands

show images

Notes

boot next

boot next fallback-reboot enable

no boot next fallback-reboot enable

Sets the default setting for next boot. Normally, if the system fails to apply the configuration on startup (after attempting upgrades or downgrades, as appropriate), it will reboot to the other partition as a fallback.

The no form of the command tells the system not to do that, only for the next boot.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.0506

Example

 

switch (config) # boot next fallback-reboot enable

Related Commands

show images

Notes

  • Normally, if the system fails to apply the configuration on startup (after attempting upgrades or downgrades, as appropriate) it reboots to the other partition as a fallback.

  • The no form of this command tells the system not to do that only for the next boot. In other words, this setting is not persistent and goes back to being enabled automatically after each boot.

  • When downgrading to an older software version which has never been run yet on a system, the “fallback reboot” always happens, unless the command “no boot next fallback-reboot enable” is used. However, this also happens when the older software version has been run before, but the configuration file has been switched since upgrading. In general, a downgrade only works (without having the fallback reboot forcibly disabled) if the process can find a snapshot of the configuration file (by the same name as the currently active one) which was taken before upgrading from the older software version. If that is not found, a fallback reboot is performed in preference to falling back to the initial database because the latter generally involves a loss of network connectivity, and avoiding that is of paramount importance.

boot system

boot system {location | next}

no boot system next

Configures which system image to boot by default.

The no form of the command resets the next boot location to the current active one.

Syntax Description

location

Specifies location from which to boot system

  • 1—installs to location 1

  • 2—installs to location 2

next

Boots system from next location after one currently booted

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.0506

Example

 

switch (config) # boot system location 2

Related Commands

show images

Notes

image default-chip-fw

image default-chip-fw <filename>

no image default-chip-fw <original-fw-filename>

Sets the default firmware package to be installed.

The no form of the command resets default firmware package.

Syntax Description

filename

Specifies the firmware filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.6.6000

Added the no form of the command

Example

 
switch (config) # image default-chip-fw <filename>.mfa

Related Commands

show asic-version

show images

Notes

image delete

image delete <image-name>

Deletes the specified image file.

Syntax Description

image-name

Specifies the image name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 

switch (config) # image delete <filename>.img

Related Commands

show images

Notes

image fetch

 

image fetch [vrf <vrf-name>] <URL> [<filename>]

Downloads an image from the specified URL or via SCP.

Syntax Description

vrf-name—Describes docker daemon VRF context, impacts fetching images and running containers. If "vrf" parameter is not specified, the "default" VRF will be used.

URL

HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported

Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

filename

Specifies a filename for this image to be stored as locally

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.9.2000—Added VRF option

Example

 

switch (config) # image fetch scp://<username>@192.168.10.125/var/www/html/<image_name>
Password ******
100.0%[############################################################]
switch (config) #
Other options:
switch (config) # image fetch http://10.1.0.40/path/filename
switch (config) # image fetch http://[fd4f:13:cc00:1::40]/path/filename
switch (config) # image fetch ftp://user:mypassword@10.1.0.40/foo/bar.img
switch (config) # image fetch ftp://user:mypassword@[fd4f:13:cc00:1::40]/foo/bar.img
switch (config) # image fetch tftp://hostname/dir/filename
switch (config) # image fetch tftp://[fd4f:13:cc00:1::40]/dir/filename
switch (config) # image fetch scp://user@myhost/dir/filename
switch (config) # image fetch scp://user@myhost:1022/dir/filename
switch (config) # image fetch scp://user:pass@[fd4f:13:cc00:1::40]/dir/filename
switch (config) # image fetch sftp://user@myhost/dir/filename
switch (config) # image fetch sftp://user@[fd4f:13:cc00:1::40]:1022/dir/filename
switch (config) # image fetch sftp://user:pass@[fd4f:13:cc00:1::40]/dir/filename

Related Commands

show images

Notes

  • Please delete the previously available image, prior to fetching the new image

  • The path to the file in the case of TFTP depends on the server configuration. Therefore, it may not be an absolute path but a relative one.

  • See "Upgrading Operating System Software" page

image install

image install <image-filename> [location <location-ID>] | [progress <prog-options>]

Installs the specified image file.

Syntax Description

image-filename

Specifies the image name

location-ID

Specifies the image destination location

prog-options

  • “no-track” overrides CLI default and does not track the installation progress

  • “track” overrides CLI default and tracks the installation progress

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 

switch (config) # image install X86_64 3.6.5000 2017-07-26 06:54:12 x86_64
Step 1 of 4: Verify Image
100.0%
[################################################################]
Step 2 of 4: Uncompress Image
100.0%
[################################################################]
Step 3 of 4: Create Filesystems
100.0%
[################################################################]
Step 4 of 4: Extract Image
100.0%
[################################################################]
switch (config) #

Related Commands

show images

Notes

  • The image cannot be installed on the “active” location (the one which is currently being booted)

  • On a two-location system, the location is chosen automatically if no location is specified

image move

image move <src-image-name> <dest-image-name>

Renames the specified image file.

Syntax Description

src-image-name

Specifies the current image name

dest-image-name

Specifies the new image name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 

switch (config) # image move image1.img image2.img

Related Commands

show images

Notes

image options

image options serve all

no image options serve all

Configures options and defaults for image usage.

The no form of the command disables options and defaults for image usage.

Syntax Description

serve all

Specifies that the image files present on this appliance should be made available for HTTP and/or HTTPS download

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 

switch (config) # image options serve all

Related Commands

show images

Notes

The parameter “serve all” affects not only the files currently present, but also any files that are later downloaded. It only applies to image files, not the installed images, which are not themselves in a downloadable format.

After running “serve all” the URLs where the images will be available are:

  • http://<HOSTNAME>/system_images/<FILENAME>

  • https://<HOSTNAME>/system_images/<FILENAME>

show bootvar

show bootvar

Displays the installed system images and the boot parameters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 

switch (config)# show bootvar
Installed images:
Partition 1:
 X86_64 3.6.4110-12 2017-07-26 06:54:12 x86_64
Partition 2:
 X86_64 3.6.4006 2017-07-03 16:17:39 x86_64
Last boot partition: 1
Next boot partition: 1
Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no
Boot manager password is set.
Image signing: trusted signature always required
Admin require signed images: yes
Settings for next boot only:
 Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes (default)

Related Commands

Notes

show images

show images

Displays information about the system images and boot parameters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 

switch (config)# show images
Installed images:
  Partition 1:
  X86_64 3.6.4110-12 2017-07-26 06:54:12 x86_64
  Partition 2:
  X86_64 3.6.4006 2017-07-03 16:17:39 x86_64
Last boot partition: 1
Next boot partition: 1
Images available to be installed:
  webimage.tbz
  X86_64 3.6.4071-12 2017-07-26 06:54:12 x86_64
Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no
No image install currently in progress.
Boot manager password is set.
Image signing: trusted signature always required
Admin require signed images: yes
Settings for next boot only:
   Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes (default)

Related Commands

show images

Notes

