Upgrading MLAG-STP Setup

To upgrade NVIDIA Onyx on an MLAG-STP setup from 3.6.610x to this version, there are two possible procedures:

Procedure 1

Enable STP – this step may lead to traffic loss while the STP state is converging. Run:

Perform the upgrade according to steps 1-10 in "Upgrading Operating System Software" .

Make sure there are no loops in the fabric.

Procedure 2:

Shutdown all ports except for the MLAG IPL Port-Channel on the MLAG stanby switch, make sure not to shutdown the MLAG IPL Port-Channel ports.

Save configuration. Run: Copy Copied! switch (config) # configuration write

Upgrade MLAG stanby switch according to steps 1–10 in "Upgrading Operating System Software".

Once the MLAG stanby switch is back online with the new version, use "show mlag" and "show mlag-vip" commands and verify both processes are up. Next enable all ports on the MLAG stanby switch, and verify all ports are back online.

Upgrade MLAG master according to steps 1–3 above, and use the below command to reboot the master: Copy Copied! switch (config) # reload force immediate