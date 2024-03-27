Voice VLAN allows configuring a port to provide QoS to voice and data traffic in a scenario where a terminal is connected to an IP phone which is in turn connected to the port on the switch. The IP phone bridges the data traffic from the terminal into the switch port. Any voice traffic from the IP phone is also sent to the same port with no differentiation. Therefore it is in the administrator’s interest to provide different QoS to the voice traffic and the data traffic by placing the voice traffic on a different VLAN from the data traffic.

This can be achieved by configuring a voice VLAN on the desired switch port using LLDP-MED TLVs. Media Endpoint Discovery (MED) TLVs allow the switch to apply certain policies by informing the remote media device to configure itself using different TLV.

In this use-case scenario we employ the use of the network policy TLV, which is defined as per TIA-TR41. The network policy TLV can be used to inform a specific VLAN to use for an application stream.

The OS allows the user to configure the VLAN for voice traffic. In the following figure, the user configures a voice VLAN of 25 and the switch port has a PVID of 50. Therefore all the voice traffic is switched onto VLAN 25 and the untagged packets from the terminal are switched into VLAN 50.