Voice VLAN

Voice VLAN allows configuring a port to provide QoS to voice and data traffic in a scenario where a terminal is connected to an IP phone which is in turn connected to the port on the switch. The IP phone bridges the data traffic from the terminal into the switch port. Any voice traffic from the IP phone is also sent to the same port with no differentiation. Therefore it is in the administrator’s interest to provide different QoS to the voice traffic and the data traffic by placing the voice traffic on a different VLAN from the data traffic.

This can be achieved by configuring a voice VLAN on the desired switch port using LLDP-MED TLVs. Media Endpoint Discovery (MED) TLVs allow the switch to apply certain policies by informing the remote media device to configure itself using different TLV.

In this use-case scenario we employ the use of the network policy TLV, which is defined as per TIA-TR41. The network policy TLV can be used to inform a specific VLAN to use for an application stream.

The OS allows the user to configure the VLAN for voice traffic. In the following figure, the user configures a voice VLAN of 25 and the switch port has a PVID of 50. Therefore all the voice traffic is switched onto VLAN 25 and the untagged packets from the terminal are switched into VLAN 50.

Tagging_Voice_Packets_with_a_Different_VLAN_ID-version-1-modificationdate-1708009290283-api-v2.png

Configuring Voice VLAN

To configure LLDP-MED TLV, run the following:

switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/4
switch (config interface ethernet 1/4) # lldp med-tlv-select media-capabilities
switch (config interface ethernet 1/4) # lldp med-tlv-select network-policy
switch (config interface ethernet 1/4) # lldp med-tlv-select all

To verify LLDP-MED TLV configuration, run the following:

switch (config) # show lldp interface
TLV flags:
PD: port-description, SN: sys-name, SD: sys-description, SC: sys-capabilities, MA: management-address
ETS-C: ETS-Configuration, ETS-R: ETS-Recommendation, AP: Application Priority, PFC: Priority Flow Control
CEE: Converged Enhanced Ethernet DCBX version
MED-CAP: Media Capabilities
MED-NWP: MED-Network Policy
 
Interface Receive   Transmit  TLVs
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/1    Enabled   Enabled   PD, SD
Eth1/2    Enabled   Enabled   PD, SN, SD, SC, MA, PFC, AP, ETS-C, ETS-R
Eth1/3    Disabled  Disabled  PD, SN, SD, SC, MA, PFC, AP, ETS-C, ETS-R, MED-NWP
Eth1/4    Enabled   Enabled   PD, SN, SD, SC, MA, PFC, AP, ETS-C, ETS-R, MED-CAP, MED-NWP
Eth1/5    Enabled   Enabled   PD, SN, SD, SC, MA, PFC, AP, ETS-C, ETS-R
Eth1/6    Enabled   Enabled   PD, SN, SD, SC, MA, PFC, AP, ETS-C, ETS-R
...
switch (config) # show lldp interface ethernet 1/4
TLV flags:
PD: port-description, SN: sys-name, SD: sys-description, SC: sys-capabilities, MA: management-address
ETS-C: ETS-Configuration, ETS-R: ETS-Recommendation, AP: Application Priority, PFC: Priority Flow Control
CEE: Converged Enhanced Ethernet DCBX version
MED-CAP: Media Capabilities
MED-NWP: MED-Network Policy
 
Interface Receive   Transmit  TLVs
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/4    Enabled   Enabled   PD, SN, SD, SC, MA, PFC, AP, ETS-C, ETS-R, MED-CAP, MED-NWP.
 
 
switch (config) # show lldp interface ethernet 1/4 med-cap
Media Capabilities:
    LLDP-MED Capab   : Yes
    Network Policy   : Yes
    Location Id      : No
    Ext Power MDI-PSE: No
    Ext Power MDI-PD : No
 
Network Policy:
    Application Type : 1 (Voice)
    VLAN Id          : 11
    L2 Priority      : 0
    DSCP Value       : 0

To configure voice VLAN, take the following steps:

  1. Create a VLAN.

    switch (config) # vlan 200
switch (config vlan 200) # exit
switch (config) #

  2. Set the interface mode to be hybrid.

    switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/4 switchport mode hybrid
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/4 switchport hybrid allowed-vlan 200

  3. Assign the VLAN to the interface.

    switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/4 switchport voice vlan 200

  4. (Optional) Change the PVID of the port so that untagged packets go to a different VLAN than the default.

    switch (config)# vlan 300
switch (config vlan 300)# exit
switch (config)# interface ethernet 1/4 switchport access vlan 300

  5. Verify the configuration.

    switch (config)# show interface switchport
Interface       Mode         Access vlan        Allowed vlans
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/1          access       1
Eth1/2          access       1
Eth1/3          access       1
Eth1/4          hybrid       300                200
Eth1/5          access       1
...
switch (config)# show lldp interface ethernet 1/4
TLV flags:
PD: port-description, SN: sys-name, SD: sys-description, SC: sys-capabilities, MA: management-address
ETS-C: ETS-Configuration, ETS-R: ETS-Recommendation, AP: Application Priority, PFC: Priority Flow Control
CEE: Converged Enhanced Ethernet DCBX version
MED-CAP: Media Capabilities
MED-NWP: MED-Network Policy
 
Interface Receive   Transmit  TLVs
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/4    Enabled   Enabled   PD, SN, SD, SC, MA, PFC, AP, ETS-C, ETS-R, MED-CAP, MED-NWP
switch (config)# show lldp interface ethernet 1/4 med-cap
Media Capabilities:
    LLDP-MED Capab   : Yes
    Network Policy   : Yes
    Location Id      : No
    Ext Power MDI-PSE: No
    Ext Power MDI-PD : No
 
Network Policy:
    Application Type : 1 (Voice)
    VLAN Id          : 200
    L2 Priority      : 0
    DSCP Value       : 0

To remove voice VLAN and LLDP-MED TLV, take the following steps:

  1. Remove the voice VLAN from the interface.

    switch (config)# no interface ethernet 1/4 switchport voice vlan

  2. Disable the MED TLV from the interface.

    switch (config)# interface ethernet 1/4 lldp med-tlv-select none

Limitations

  1. LLDP MED cannot be enabled on a router port interface and vice versa (i.e. a port that has LLDP MED enabled cannot be configured as a router port interface).

  2. LLDP MED cannot be enabled on a LAG and vice versa (i.e. a port that has LLDP MED enabled cannot be configured as a LAG).

  3. If switchport is in trunk, dot1q-tunnel, or dcbx-access, configuring either the TLV or Voice VLAN gives a warning message.
