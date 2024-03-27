On This Page
- protocol nve
- interface nve
- nve bridge
- nve controller bgp
- nve fdb flood bridge address
- nve fdb flood load-balance
- nve fdb learning remote
- nve mode only
- nve neigh-suppression
- nve vlan bridge
- nve vlan neigh-suppression
- nve vni vlan
- interface nve auto-vlan-map
- interface nve disable nve vni
- vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip
- vxlan source interface loopback
- shutdown
- clear mac-address-table nve
- clear nve counters
- show interfaces nve
- show interfaces nve detail
- show interfaces nve counters
- show interfaces counters vlan
- show interfaces nve flood
- show interfaces nve mac-address-table
- show interfaces nve mac-address-table local learned unicast
- show interfaces nve mac-address-table remote configured multicast
- show interfaces nve peers
- ovs ovsdb server
- ovs ovsdb manager remote
- ovs ovsdb server listen
- ovs logging level
- show ovs
VXLAN Commands
|
protocol nve
no protocol nve
Enables NVE functionality and displays NVE commands.
The no form of the command hides the NVE commands and deletes its database.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
no protocol nve
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # protocol nve
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
interface nve <nve-id>
no interface nve <nve-id>
Creates VXLAN tunnel.
The no form of the command destroys VXLAN tunnel.
|
Syntax Description
|
nve-id
|
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # interface nve 1
|
Related Commands
|
protocol nve
|
Notes
|
nve bridge <vni-id> [name <bridge-name>]
no nve bridge <vni-id>
Creates an NVE bridge with a given VNI.
The no form of the command removes NVE bridge.
|
Syntax Description
|
vni-id
|
VXLAN network identifier
Range: 0-16777216
|
bridge-name
|
Name of NVE bridge
|
Default
|
bridge-name: bridge-<vni-id>
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface nve
|
History
|
3.6.3212
|
Example
|
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve bridge 25
|
Related Commands
|
protocol nve
|
Notes
|
Number of bridges limited to 500
|
nve controller bgp
no nve controller bgp
Enables the NVE controller mode to BGP.
The no form disables the NVE controller mode from BGP to OVSDB mode.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface nve
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve controller mode
|
Related Commands
|
protocol nve
|
Notes
|
If controller BGP is enabled, shutdown command is not supported.
|
nve fdb flood bridge <vni-id> address <ip-address>
no nve fdb flood bridge <vni-id> address [ip-address]
Adds an IP address of a remote VTEP to be used for BUM traffic.
The no form of the command has two input options:
|
Syntax Description
|
vni-id
|
VXLAN network identifier
Range: 0-16777216
|
ip-address
|
IP address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface nve
|
History
|
3.6.3212
|
Example
|
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve fdb flood bridge 7777 address 1.2.3.6
|
Related Commands
|
protocol nve
|
Notes
|
The number of IP addresses is limited to 750
|
nve fdb flood load-balance
no nve fdb flood load-balance
Configures service-node replication.
The no form of the command configures source-node replication.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
service-node replication
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface nve
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve fdb flood load-balance
|
Related Commands
|
protocol nve
|
Notes
|
nve fdb learning remote
no nve fdb learning remote
Enables remote (controller-less) FDB learning.
The no form of the command disables remote FDB learning.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled (controller-based learning)
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface nve
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve fdb learning remote
|
Related Commands
|
protocol nve
|
Notes
|
nve mode only [force]
no nve mode only [force]
Sets physical interface to NVE mode.
The no form of the command removes physical interface from NVE mode.
|
Syntax Description
|
force
|
Forces configuration while interface is admin up
|
Default
|
no nve mode only
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # nve mode only
|
Related Commands
|
protocol nve
|
Notes
|
nve neigh-suppression
no nve neigh-suppression
Enables neighbor suppression for all VLAN-VNI mappings.
The no form of the command disables neighbor suppression for all VLAN-VNI mappings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
no nve mode only
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface nve
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
3.9.1000
|
Added support for IPv6 neighbor suppression
|
Example
|
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve neigh-suppression
|
Related Commands
|
protocol nve
nve controller bgp
nve vlan neigh-suppression
|
Notes
|
|
nve vlan <vlan-id> bridge <vni-id>
no nve vlan <vlan-id> bridge <vni-id>
Maps a VLAN to a specific bridge on the interface (controller-less configuration).
The no form of the command unmaps a VLAN from a specific bridge on the interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
vni-id
|
VXLAN network identifier
Range: 0-16777216
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.6.6102
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # nve vlan 10 bridge 7777
|
Related Commands
|
protocol nve
|
Notes
|
|
nve vlan <vlan_id> neigh-suppression
[disable | no] nve vlan <vlan_id> neigh-suppression
Configures neigh-suppression for a specific VLAN mapping.
The no form of the command uses the global neigh-suppression configuration in this VLAN mapping.
The disable form of the command disables neigh-suppression in this VLAN mapping regardless of the global configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
vlan_id
|
VXLAN network identifier
Range: 1-4094
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface nve
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve vlan 5 neigh-suppression
|
Related Commands
|
protocol nve
nve controller bgp
nve neigh-suppression
|
Notes
|
|
nve vni <vni_value> vlan <vlan_id> [counter <encap/decap/both>]
no nve vni <vni_value> vlan <vlan_id>
Creates new VNI-to-VLAN manual mapping.
The no form of the command deletes VNI-to-VLAN manual mapping.
|
Syntax Description
|
vni_value
|
Possible values: 1-16777214
|
vlan_id
|
VLAN ID
Range: 1-4094
|
encap
|
Enable counters for encapsulated packets per VLAN
|
decap
|
Enable counters for decapsulated packets per VLAN
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface nve
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
3.9.1000
|
Updated example and added counters per VLAN
|
Example
|
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve vni 5000 vlan 5
|
Related Commands
|
protocol nve
nve controller bgp
interface nve
interface nve auto-vlan-map
show interfaces counters vlan
|
Notes
|
|
interface nve <nve> nve vni auto-vlan-map [base <base-number>]
interface nve <nve> no nve vni auto-vlan-map
Performs automatic mapping of all existing VLANs that are not manually mapped to VNI to a calculated VNI (Calculated VNI=base-number + VLAN).
The no form of the command disables automatic VLAN mapping.
|
Syntax Description
|
base-number
|
Range: 1-16773120
Default: 100000
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
interface nve <nve>
|
History
|
3.8.2200
|
Example
|
(config interface nve 1) # nve vni auto-vlan-map
|
Related Commands
|
nve vni vlan
interface nve disable nve vni
|
Notes
|
|
interface nve <nve> disable nve vni any vlan <vlan/vlan-range>
interface nve <nve> no nve vni any vlan <vlan/vlan-range>
Excludes a VLAN from the auto-vlan-map operation.
The no form of the command deletes the exclusion.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
interface nve <nve>
|
History
|
3.8.2200
|
Example
|
(config interface nve 1) # disable nve vni any vlan 5
(config interface nve 1) # no nve vni any vlan 5
|
Related Commands
|
interface nve auto-vlan-map
|
Notes
|
User can set/unset exclude VLANs while auto-vlan-map is enabled or disabled.
|
vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip <mlag_ipv4_address>
no vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip <mlag_ipv4_address>
Configures the MLAG tunnel IP.
The no form of the command unbinds VXLAN tunnel from the loopback interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
mlag_ipv4_address
|
Valid MLAG IPv4 address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface nve
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface nve 1) # vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip 1.2.3.4
|
Related Commands
|
protocol nve
nve controller bgp
|
Notes
|
BGP controller mode must be set prior to running this command
|
vxlan source interface loopback <loopback-id>
no vxlan source interface loopback <loopback-id>
Binds VXLAN tunnel to a loopback interface.
The no form of the command unbinds VXLAN tunnel from the loopback interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
loopback-id
|
Loopback interface ID
Range: 0-31
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface nve
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config interface nve 1) # vxlan source interface loopback 14
|
Related Commands
|
protocol nve
interface nve
|
Notes
|
|
shutdown
no shutdown
Disables VXLAN tunnel.
The no form of the command enables VXLAN tunnel.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface nve
|
History
|
3.6.6102
|
Example
|
switch (config interface nve 1) # shutdown
|
Related Commands
|
protocol nve
|
Notes
|
clear mac-address-table nve [remote]
Clears locally-learned NVE MAC addresses.
|
Syntax Description
|
remote
|
Clears remotely-learned NVE MAC addresses
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface nve
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config interface nve 1) # clear mac-address-table nve
|
Related Commands
|
protocol nve
interface nve
|
Notes
|
clear nve counters
Clears NVE counters.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface nve
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config interface nve 1) # clear nve counters
|
Related Commands
|
protocol nve
interface nve
|
Notes
|
The command “clear counters all” also clears NVE counters
|
show interfaces nve [<nve-id>]
Displays information about NVE interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
|
nve-id
|
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
3.8.1000
|
Updated example
|
3.8.2200
|
Updated example and added auto-vlan-map status.
|
3.9.0300
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show interface nve 1
Counters
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show interfaces nve [<nve-id>] detail
Displays all the VNI-VLAN mappings for this NVE interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
nve-id
|
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
3.8.2200
|
Added “Mapping type” to show whether VLAN to VNI mapping was done manually or by auto-vlan-map
|
3.9.0300
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show interfaces nve 1 detail
Admin state : enabled
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show interfaces nve <nve-id> counters
Displays NVE counters.
|
Syntax Description
|
nve-id
|
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
3.9.0500
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show interface nve 1 counters
encapsulated (Tx) NVE packets :0
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show interfaces nve <nve_id>counters vlan <vlan_value>
Displays NVE counters per VLAN.
|
Syntax Description
|
nve-id
|
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
|
vlan_value
|
VLAN value
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.9.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show interfaces nve 1 counters vlan 5
Encapsulated (Tx) NVE packets: 1
switch (config) #
|
Related Commands
|
nve vni vlan
|
Notes
|
.show interfaces nve <nve-id> flood [vni <vni-id>]
Displays remote VTEP endpoints configured for BUM (broadcast, unknown unicast, multicast) flooding.
|
Syntax Description
|
nve-id
|
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
|
vni
|
Displays NVE flooding on specific VNI
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show interface nve 1 flood
|
Example (BGP controller mode)
|
switch (config) # show interfaces nve 1 flood
------------------------------------------------------
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show interfaces nve <nve-id> mac-address-table [vni <vni-id>]
Displays MAC address table of NVE interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
nve-id
|
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
|
vni
|
Displays NVE flooding on specific VNI
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show interface nve 1 mac-address-table
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show interfaces nve <nve-id> mac-address-table local learned unicast [vni <vni-id>]
Displays only the locally-learned unicast MAC addresses.
|
Syntax Description
|
nve-id
|
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
|
vni
|
Displays NVE flooding on specific VNI
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show interface nve 1 mac-address-table local learned unicast
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show interfaces nve <nve-id> mac-address-table remote configured multicast [vni <vni-id>]
Displays only remotely-configured BUM addresses.
|
Syntax Description
|
nve-id
|
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
|
vni
|
Displays NVE flooding on specific VNI
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show interface nve 1 mac-address-table remote configured multicast
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show interfaces nve <nve-id> peers [vni <vni-id>]
Displays all remote VTEPs.
|
Syntax Description
|
nve-id
|
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
|
vni
|
Displays NVE flooding on specific VNI
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
3.8.2200
|
Added output of the command while running NVE BGP controller mode
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show interfaces nve 1 peers
--------------------------------------------------------
When running in NVE BGP controller mode:
switch (config) # show interfaces nve 1 peers
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ovs ovsdb server
no ovs ovsdb server
Runs OVSDB-server process and unhides OVS commands.
The no form of the command deactivates OVSDB-server process and hides OVS commands.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ovs ovsdb server
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
OVSDB server runs when “protocol openflow” or “protocol nve” are enabled, even when not enabled using this command
|
ovs ovsdb manager remote {tcp | ssl} ip-address <ip-address> port <tcp-port>
no ovs ovsdb manager remote {tcp | ssl} ip-address <ip-address> port <tcp-port>
Configures OVSDB to actively connect to a remote manager at a given IP address and TCP port, using either TCP or SSL.
The no form of the command disconnects OVSDB from a remote manager.
|
Syntax Description
|
SSL
|
Connect with TCP protocol
|
TCP
|
Connect with SSL protocol
|
ip-address
|
IP address of remote manager
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ovs ovsdb manager remote tcp ip-address 10.10.10.10 port 20
|
Related Commands
|
ovs ovsdb server
|
Notes
|
ovs ovsdb server listen {tcp | ssl} port <tcp-port> local ip-address <ip-address>
no ovs ovsdb server listen {tcp | ssl} port <tcp-port> local ip-address <ip-address>
Configures OVSDB to listen at a given port of an interface with a given (local) IP address.
The no form of the command disconnects OVSDB from a remote manager.
|
Syntax Description
|
SSL
|
Connect with TCP protocol
|
TCP
|
Connect with SSL protocol
|
ip-address
|
IP address of a given port
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ovs ovsdb server listen tcp port 20 local ip-address 20.20.20.20
|
Related Commands
|
ovs ovsdb server
|
Notes
|
ovs {ovsdb | vswitchd | vtep} logging level {dbg | emer | err | info | off | warn}
Configures OVS logging levels for OVS related processes.
|
Syntax Description
|
ovsdb | vswitchd | vtep
|
OVS-related processes
|
dbg | emer | err | info | off | warn
|
Logging level severity
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.8.1100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ovs ovsdb logging level err
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ovs
Displays OVS information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.8.1100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ovs
|
Related Commands
|
Notes