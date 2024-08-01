APPENDIX—What Just Happened (WJH) Events

NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4504 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
Drop Reason Group

Drop Reason

Comment

L1

Port admin down

Port Down Reason

L1

Auto-negotiation failure

Port Down Reason

L1

Logical mismatch with peer link

Port Down Reason

L1

Link training failure

Port Down Reason

L1

Peer is sending remote faults

Port Down Reason

L1

Bad signal integrity

Port Down Reason

L1

Cable/transceiver is not supported

Port Down Reason

L1

Cable/transceiver is unplugged

Port Down Reason

L1

Calibration failure

Port Down Reason

L1

Port state changes

Counter

L1

Symbol error

Counter

L1

CRC error

Counter

Forwarding

MLAG port isolation

Not supported for port isolation implemented with system ACL

Forwarding

Destination MAC is reserved (DMAC=01-80-C2-00-00-0x)

Forwarding

VLAN tagging mismatch

Forwarding

Ingress VLAN filtering

Forwarding

Ingress spanning tree filter

Forwarding

Unicast MAC table action discard

Currently not supported

Forwarding

Multicast egress port list is empty

Forwarding

Port loopback filter

Forwarding

Source MAC is multicast

Forwarding

Source MAC equals destination MAC

Forwarding

Non-routable packet

Currently not supported

Forwarding

Blackhole route

Forwarding

Unresolved next-hop

Forwarding

Blackhole ARP/neighbor

Forwarding

IPv6 destination in multicast scope FFx0:/16

Forwarding

IPv6 destination in multicast scope FFx1:/16

Forwarding

Non-IP packet

Forwarding

Unicast destination IP but non-unicast destination MAC

Forwarding

Destination IP is loopback address

Forwarding

Source IP is multicast

Forwarding

Source IP is in class E

Forwarding

Source IP is loopback address

Forwarding

Source IP is unspecified

Forwarding

Checksum or IP ver or IPv4 IHL too short

Forwarding

Multicast MAC mismatch

Forwarding

Source IP equals destination IP

Forwarding

IPv4 source IP is limited broadcast

Forwarding

IPv4 destination IP is local network (destination = 0.0.0.0/8)

Forwarding

IPv4 destination IP is link local

Forwarding

Ingress router interface is disabled

Forwarding

Egress router interface is disabled

Forwarding

IPv4 routing table (LPM) unicast miss

Forwarding

IPv6 routing table (LPM) unicast miss

Forwarding

Router interface loopback

Forwarding

Packet size is larger than MTU

Forwarding

TTL value is too small

Forwarding

Overlay switch – source MAC is multicast

Forwarding

Overlay switch – source MAC equals destination MAC

Forwarding

Decapsulation error

ACL

Ingress port ACL

ACL

Ingress router ACL

ACL

Egress port ACL

ACL

Egress router ACL

Buffer

Tail drop

Buffer

WRED

