Chassis Management Commands

switch (config) # show voltage ============================================================================================ Module Power Meter Reg Expected Actual Status High Low Voltage Voltage Range Range ============================================================================================ MGMT BOARD_MONITOR USB 5V sensor 5.00 5.15 OK 5.55 4.45 MGMT BOARD_MONITOR Asic I/O sensor 2.27 2.11 OK 2.55 1.99 MGMT BOARD_MONITOR 1.8V sensor 1.80 1.79 OK 2.03 1.57 MGMT BOARD_MONITOR SYS 3.3V sensor 3.30 3.28 OK 3.68 2.92 MGMT BOARD_MONITOR CPU 0.9V sensor 0.90 0.93 OK 1.04 0.76 MGMT BOARD_MONITOR 1.2V sensor 1.20 1.19 OK 1.37 1.03 MGMT CPU_BOARD_MONITOR 12V sensor 12.00 11.67 OK 13.25 10.75 MGMT CPU_BOARD_MONITOR 12V sensor 2.50 2.46 OK 2.80 2.20 MGMT CPU_BOARD_MONITOR 2.5V sensor 3.30 3.26 OK 3.68 2.92 MGMT CPU_BOARD_MONITOR SYS 3.3V sensor 3.30 3.24 OK 3.68 2.92 MGMT CPU_BOARD_MONITOR SYS 3.3V sensor 1.80 1.79 OK 2.03 1.57 MGMT CPU_BOARD_MONITOR 1.8V sensor 1.20 1.24 OK 1.37 1.03