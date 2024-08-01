Configuring Flows Using CLI Commands

The on-switch commands use the Open vSwitch (OVS) syntax for OpenFlow. They are actually based on the “ovs-ofctl” command. For more details please refer to the Flow Syntax section of this man-page.

It is slightly modified as you need to explicitly input a flow reference number to modify. This flow ID may be used when performing any modification to the flow (e.g. delete).

All flow configurations also appear in the running-config and are restored after switch reload.

When configuring flows, you may assign them a high priority, and then to configure a “drop all” rule for non-matching packets with a lower priority.

For the flows (use a higher priority e.g. 10000 then the drop all rule) and input interface:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # openflow add-flows 1 ip, priority= 5000 , in_port=Eth1/ 1 , nw_src= 192.168 . 0.1 / 32 , nw_dst= 239.0 . 1.2 / 32 , actions=output=Eth1/ 56

The above rule matches on SRC IP=192.168.0.1 and DEST IP=239.0.1.2 and the action is to output matching traffic to interface Eth1/56.

For the “drop all” rule (use a lower priority than other match rules):

Copy Copied! switch (config) # openflow add-flows 1000 priority= 50 ,in_port=ANY,actions=DROP

To delete a flow, run the command “del-flows” along with a flow’s reference number:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # openflow del-flows 1 switch (config) # openflow del-flows 1000