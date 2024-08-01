On This Page
- Additional Reading and Use Cases
- Debugging Commands
Debugging
To use the debugging logs feature:
Enable debugging. Run:
switch(config) # debug ethernet all
Display the debug level set. Run:
switch(config) # show debug ethernet
Display the logs. Run:
switch(config) # show log debug {match |
continue}
For more information about this feature and its potential applications, please refer to the following community post:
debug ethernet all
|
debug ethernet all
no debug ethernet all
Enables debug traces for Ethernet modules.
The no form of the command disables the debug traces for all Ethernet modules.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # debug ethernet all
|
Related Commands
|
show debug ethernet
|
Notes
debug ethernet dcbx
|
debug ethernet dcbx {all | management | fail-all | control-panel | tlv}
Configures the trace level for DCBX.
The no form of the command disables the configured DCBX debug traces.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Enables all traces
|
management
|
Management messages
|
fail-all
|
All failure traces
|
control-panel
|
Control plane traces
|
tlv
|
TLV related trace configuration
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # debug ethernet dcbx all
|
Related Commands
|
show debug ethernet
|
Notes
debug ethernet ip igmp-snooping
|
debug ethernet ip igmp-snooping {all | forward-db-messages | group-info | init-shut | packet-dump | query | source-info | system-resources-management | timer | vlan-info | filter | max-groups}
no debug ethernet ip igmp-snooping {all | forward-db-messages | group-info | init-shut | packet-dump | query | source-info | system-resources-management | timer | vlan-info | filter | max-groups}
Configures the trace level for IGMP snooping.
The no form of the command disables tracking a specified level.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Enable track traces
|
forward-db-messages
|
Forwarding database messages
|
group-info
|
Group information messages
|
init-shut
|
Init and shutdown messages
|
packet-dump
|
Packet dump messages
|
query
|
Query related messages
|
source-info
|
Source information messages
|
system-resources-management
|
System resources management messages
|
timer
|
Timer messages
|
vlan-info
|
VLAN information messages
|
filter
|
Filter profile messages
|
max-groups
|
Filter max-groups messages
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
3.9.2100
|
Added support for IGMP snooping filtering option (filter and max-groups options)
|
Example
|
switch (config) # debug ethernet ip igmp-snooping all
|
Related Commands
|
show debug ethernet
|
Notes
debug ethernet ip interface
|
debug ethernet ip interface {all | arp-packet-dump | buffer | enet-packet-dump | error | fail-all | filter | trace-error | trace-event}
no debug ethernet ip interface {all | arp-packet-dump | buffer | enet-packet-dump | error | fail-all | filter | trace-error | trace-event}
Configures the trace level for interface.
The no form of the command disables tracking a specified level.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Enable track traces
|
arp-packet-dump
|
ARP packet dump trace
|
buffer
|
Buffer trace
|
enet-packet-dump
|
ENET packet dump trace
|
error
|
Trace error messages
|
fail-all
|
All failures including Packet Validation Trace
|
filter
|
Lower layer traces
|
trace-error
|
Trace error messages
|
trace-event
|
Trace event messages
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # debug ethernet ip interface all
|
Related Commands
|
show debug ethernet
|
Notes
debug ethernet lacp
|
debug ethernet lacp {all | all-resource | data-path | fail-all | init-shut | management | memory | packet}
no debug ethernet lacp {all | all-resources | data-path | fail-all | init-shut | management | memory | packet}
Configures the trace level for LACP.
The no form of the command disables the configured LACP debug traces.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Enables all traces
|
all-resource
|
BPDU related messages
|
data-path
|
Init and shutdown traces
|
fail-all
|
Management messages
|
init-shut
|
Memory related messages
|
management memory
|
IP packet dump trace
|
memory
|
All failure traces
|
packet
|
OS resource trace
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # debug ethernet lacp all
|
Related Commands
|
show debug ethernet
|
Notes
debug ethernet lldp
|
debug ethernet lldp {all | control-panel | critical-event | data-path | fail-all | init-shut | management | memory | neigh-add | neigh-age-out | neigh-del | neigh-drop | neigh-updt | tlv}
no debug ethernet lldp {all | control-panel | critical-event | data-path | fail-all | init-shut | management | memory | neigh-add | neigh-age-out | neigh-del | neigh-drop | neigh-updt | tlv}
Configures the trace level for LLDP.
The no form of the command disables the configured LLDP debug traces.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Enables all traces
|
control-panel
|
Control plane traces
|
critical-event
|
Critical traces
|
data-path
|
IP packet dump trace
|
fail-all
|
All failure traces
|
init-shut
|
Init and shutdown traces
|
management
|
Management messages
|
memory
|
Memory related messages
|
neigh-add
|
Neighbor add traces
|
neigh-age-out
|
Neighbor ageout traces
|
neigh-del
|
Neighbor delete traces
|
neigh-drop
|
Neighbor drop traces
|
neigh-updt
|
Neighbor update traces
|
tlv
|
TLV related trace configuration
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # debug ethernet lldp all
|
Related Commands
|
show debug ethernet
|
Notes
debug ethernet port
|
debug ethernet port all
Configures the trace level for port.
The no form of the command disables the configured port debug traces.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # debug ethernet port all
|
Related Commands
|
show debug ethernet
|
Notes
debug ethernet qos
|
debug ethernet qos {all | all-resource | control-panel | fail-all | filters | init-shut | management | memory | packet}
no debug ethernet qos {all | all-resource | control-panel | fail-all | filters | init-shut | management | memory | packet}
Configures the trace level for QoS.
The no form of the command disables the configured QoS debug traces.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Enables all traces
|
all-resource
|
OS resource traces
|
control-panel
|
Control plane traces
|
fail-all
|
All failure traces
|
filters
|
Lower layer traces
|
init-shut
|
Init and shutdown traces
|
management
|
Management messages
|
memory
|
Memory related messages
|
packet
|
BPDU related messages
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # debug ethernet port all
|
Related Commands
|
show debug ethernet
|
Notes
debug ethernet spanning-tree
|
debug ethernet spanning-tree {all | error | event | filters | init-shut | management | memory | packet | port-info-state-machine | port-receive-state-machine | port-role-selection-state-machine | port-transit-state-machine | port-transmit-state-machine | protocol-migration-state-machine | timers}
no debug ethernet spanning-tree {all | error | event | filters | init-shut | management | memory | packet | port-info-state-machine | port-receive-state-machine | port-role-selection-state-machine | port-transit-state-machine | port-transmit-state-machine | protocol-migration-state-machine | timers}
Configures the trace level for spanning-tree.
The no form of the command disables the configured spanning-tree debug traces.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Enables all traces
|
error
|
Error messages trace
|
event
|
Events related messages
|
filters
|
Lower later traces
|
init-shut
|
Init and shutdown traces
|
management
|
Management messages
|
memory
|
Memory related messages
|
packet
|
BPDU related messages
|
port-info-state-machine
|
Port information messages
|
port-receive-state-machine
|
Port received messages
|
port-role-selection-state-machine
|
Port role selection messages
|
port-transit-state-machine
|
Port transition messages
|
port-transmit-state-machine
|
Port transmission messages
|
protocol-migration-state-machine
|
Protocol migration messages
|
timers
|
Timer modules message
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # debug ethernet spanning-tree all
|
Related Commands
|
show debug ethernet
|
Notes
debug ethernet vlan
|
debug ethernet vlan {all | fwd | priority | filters}
no debug ethernet vlan {all | fwd | priority | filters}
Configures the trace level for VLAN.
The no form of the command disables the configured VLAN debug traces.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Enables all traces
|
fwd
|
Forward
|
priority
|
Priority
|
filters
|
Lower layer traces
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # debug ethernet vlan all
|
Related Commands
|
show debug ethernet
|
Notes
show debug ethernet
|
show debug ethernet {dcbx | ip {arp | dhcp-relay | igmp-snooping | interface | ospf} | lacp | lldp | port | qos | spanning-tree | vlan}
Displays debug level configuration on a specific switch.
|
Syntax Description
|
dcbx
|
Displays the trace level for spanning tree
|
ip
|
Displays debug trace level for ethernet routing module:
|
lacp
|
Displays the trace level for LACP
|
lldp
|
Displays the trace level for LLDP
|
port
|
Displays the trace level for port
|
qos
|
Displays the trace level for QoS
|
spanning-tree
|
Displays the trace level for spanning tree
|
vlan
|
Displays the trace level for VLAN
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
3.6.6000
|
Updated Example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show debug ethernet dcbx
|
Related Commands
|
debug ethernet all
debug ethernet dcbx
debug ethernet ip igmp-snooping
debug ethernet ip interface
debug ethernet lacp
debug ethernet lldp
debug ethernet port
debug ethernet qos
debug ethernet spanning-tree
debug ethernet vlan
|
Notes
show log debug
|
show log debug [continuous | files | matching | not]
Displays current event debug-log file in a scrollable pager.
|
Syntax Description
|
continuous
|
Displays new event log messages as they arrive
|
files
|
Displays archived debug log files
|
matching
|
Displays event debug logs that match a given regular expression
|
not
|
Displays event debug logs that do not meet certain criteria
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show log debug
Jun 15 16:20:47 switch-627e4c last message repeated 7 times
|
Related Commands
|
Notes