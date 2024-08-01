Since Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol must work correctly even before DHCP clients have been configured, the DHCP server and DHCP client need to be connected to the same network.

In larger networks, this is not always practical because each network link contains one or more DHCP relay (DHCP-R) agents. These agents receive messages from DHCP clients and forward them to DHCP servers thus extending the reach of the DHCP beyond the local network.

DHCP-R is supported for IPv4 and IPv6.

DHCP-R is supported for both primary IP subnet and secondary IP subnets.