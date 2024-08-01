On This Page
General IP Routing Commands
vrf definition <vrf-name> [force]
no vrf definition <vrf-name> [force]
Creates the VRF.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
VRF session name
force
"force" option was added on VRF creation command to bypass user confirmation for creating "mgmt" VRF
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.2008
3.6.6000
Updated the notes section
3.9.2000
Added force option
Example
switch (config) # vrf definition my-vrf
Related Commands
Notes
routing-context vrf <vrf-name>
Enters the active-context of the specified session.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
VRF session name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.2008
Example
switch (config) # routing-context vrf my-vrf
Related Commands
Notes
ip routing [vrf <vrf-name>]
Enables L3 forwarding between high speed interfaces.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
VRF session name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.1802
3.4.2008
Added VRF parameter
Example
switch (config) # ip routing vrf my-vrf
Related Commands
Notes
description <description>
no description forceAdds description for the VRF.
The no form of the command removes the description of the VRF.
Syntax Description
description
Text string
force
Forces deletion (no confirmation needed if configuration exists inside the VRF)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config vrf definition
History
3.4.2008
Example
switch (config vrf definition my-vrf) # description vrf-description
Related Commands
Notes
rd [<ip addr>:<0-65,535> | <AS Number>:<0-4,294,967,295> | <AS Number>:<ip addr>]
Adds a Route Distinguisher (RD) to the VRF configuration mode.
Syntax Description
ip-addr
IPv4 address
AS Number
Asynchronous machine number
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config vrf definition
History
3.4.2008
Example
switch (config vrf definition my-vrf) # rd 10.10.10.10:2
Related Commands
Notes
vrf forwarding <vrf-name>
Maps an interface to VRF.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
config interface ethernet set as router port interface
config interface vlan
config interface loopback
History
3.4.2008
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/2) # vrf forwarding my-vrf
Related Commands
Notes
clear ip routing counters
Clears counters, related to NULL interface and dropped packets by router.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
show ip routing [vrf <vrf-name> | all]
Displays IP routing information per VRF.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
switch (config) # show ip routing
VRF Name default:
switch (config) # show ip routing vrf all
VRF Name default:
VRF Name new:
Related Commands
Notes
If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed.
show ip routing [vrf <vrf-name> | all] counters
D isplay counters, related to NULL interface and dropped packets by router.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
show routing-context vrf
Displays VRF active context.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
show vrf [<vrf-name> | all]
Displays VRF information.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed.
switchport
switchport [force]
no switchport [force]
Configures the Ethernet interface as a regular switchport.
The no form of the command configures the Ethernet interface as router port interface.
Syntax Description
force
Forces configuration even if the interface’s admin state is enabled
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
History
3.3.5200
3.6.4006
Added storm-control support
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/10)# no switchport force
Related Commands
Notes
encapsulation dot1q vlan
encapsulation dot1q vlan <vlan-id> [force]
no encapsulation dot1q vlan [force]
Enables L2 802.1Q encapsulation of traffic on a specified router port interface in a VLAN.
The no form of the command disables L2 802.1Q encapsulation of traffic on a specified router port interface in a VLAN.
Syntax Description
vlan-id
Enables L2 802.1Q encapsulation of traffic on a router port interface in a VLAN
force
Forces admin state down
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.3.5200
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/10)# encapsulation dot1q vlan 10
Related Commands
Notes
interface <vlan | ethernet | port-channel> <ifname> ip enable
no interface <vlan | ethernet | port-channel> <ifname> ip enable
Enables IP forwarding on the interface.
The no form of the command disables IP forwarding on the interface.
Syntax Description
vlan
VLAN type interface
ethernet
Ethernet type interface
port-channel
LAG type interface
ifname
interface id
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.0300
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip enable
Related Commands
show ip interface vrf
interface vlan
interface vlan <vid>
no interface vlan <vid>
Creates a VLAN interface and enters the interface VLAN configuration mode.
The no form of the command deletes the VLAN interface.
Syntax Description
vid
VLAN ID
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.0230
Example
switch (config) # interface vlan 10
Related Commands
ip routing
vlan <vlan-id>
switchport mode
switchport access
show interface vlan
Notes
interface vlan <vid> no-autostate
no interface vlan <id> no-autostate
Disables the VLAN interface autostate such that its operational state remains up as long as its admin state is up, even if no port in the relevant VLAN egress-list is operationally up.
The no form of the command enables this functionality.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ip address <ip-address> <mask> no ip address [<ip-address> [<mask>]]
Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the interface. The no form of the command removes the specified IPv4 address. If no address is specified, then all IPv4 addresses of this interface are removed.
Syntax Description
ip-address
mask
There are two possible ways to the mask:
The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e. <ipv4-address>/<length>)
|
|
|
|
config interface vlan
History
3.2.0230
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip address 10.10.10.10 /24
Related Commands
interface vlan
show interfaces vlan
Notes
An interface may have up to 16 IPv4 address assignments
counters
no counters
Enables counters on the IP interface. The no form of the command disables counters gathering on the IP interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.2.0230
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # counters
Related Commands
interface vlan
show interfaces vlan
|
description <string>
no description
Enters a description for the interface.
The no form of the command sets the description to default.
Syntax Description
string
User defined string
Default
“”
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.2.0230
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # description my-ip-interface
Related Commands
interface vlan
show interfaces vlan
Notes
mtu <size> [force]
no mtu
Sets the Maximum Transmission Unit for the interface.
The no form of the command sets the MTU to default.
Syntax Description
size
Range: 1500-9216 bytes
Default
9216 bytes
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.2.0230
3.9.2000
Changed default MTU size and added note
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# mtu 9216
Related Commands
interface vlan
show interfaces vlan
Notes
In switches that perform upgrade to version 3.9.2000, existing L3 interfaces will stay with MTU 1500 (or any other value that was configured). Newly created interfaces will be created with MTU 9216 (the new default).
shutdown
no shutdown
Disables the interface.
The no form of the command enables the interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface vlan 20) # shutdown
Related Commands
interface vlan
show interfaces vlan
Notes
clear counters
Clears the interface counters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.2.0230
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # clear counters
Related Commands
counters
interface vlan
show interfaces vlan
Notes
ip icmp redirect
no ip icmp redirect
Enables ICMP redirect.
The no form of the command disables ICMP redirect.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.4.0010
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # no ip icmp redirect
Related Commands
interface vlan
show interfaces vlan
Notes
ICMP redirect transmits messages to hosts alerting them about the existence of more efficient routes to a specific destination
show interfaces [brief]
Displays interface configuration.
Syntax Description
brief
Displays brief output
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.3000
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces
Related Commands
interface vlan
show interfaces vlan
Notes
ICMP redirect transmits messages to hosts alerting them about the existence of more efficient routes to a specific destination
show interfaces vlan [<id>]
Displays interface configuration.
Syntax Description
id
Specifies the VLAN ID for which to display data
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.3000
3.6.8008
Updated example
3.9.3100
Updated example to reflect ARP responder and ARP cache-update
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces vlan 100
Related Commands
Notes
show ip interface [vrf <vrf-name>]
Displays IP interfaces information.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.6.8008
Updated example
3.9.3100
Updated example to reflect Arp timeout, Arp responder, Disabled Arp cache-update
Example
switch (config) # show ip interface ethernet 1/1
…
Related Commands
Notes
show ip interface <vrf vrf_name> brief
Displays IP interfaces' brief information.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.6.8008
Updated example
3.9.0300
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip interface vrf default brief
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces [<type> <id>] configured
Displays interface configuration.
Syntax Description
<type> <id>
Specifies the interface for which to display data
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces mgmt0 configured
Related Commands
Notes
show ip interface [vrf <vrf-name>] ethernet <slot>/<port>
Displays information on the specified Ethernet interface in the routing-context VRF.
Syntax Description
<slot>/<port>
Port number
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip interface ethernet 1/1
Eth1/1:
Related Commands
Notes
show ip interface [vrf <vrf-name>] mgmt0
Displays management interface information.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip interface mgmt0
Related Commands
Notes
show ip interface [vrf <vrf-name>] port-channel <id>
Displays information on the specified LAG in the routing-context VRF.
Syntax Description
id
LAG ID
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.6.8008
Updated example
3.7.1000
Updated example
3.9.3100
Updated example to reflect Arp timeout, Arp responder, Arp cache-update
Example
switch (config) # show ip interface port-channel 1
IPv4 address:
Related Commands
Notes
show ip interface vrf {<vrf-name> | all | ethernet <slot>/<port> | loopback <id> | port-channel <id> | vlan <vid>} [brief]
Displays IP interface information per VRF.
Syntax Description
vrf
Displays IP interface information per VRF
all
Displays information on all VRF
ethernet
Displays Ethernet interface information per VRF
loopback
Displays loopback interface information per VRF
port-channel
Displays LAG information per VRF
vlan
Displays VLAN interface information per VRF
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.6.5000
Updated example
3.6.6000
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example
3.7.1000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip interface vrf default port-channel 1
Related Commands
Notes
If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed.
show ip interface vrf <vrf-name> vrf
Displays VRF loopback information for a specific VRF.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.9.0300
Example
switch (config) # show ip interface vrf default
Related Commands
show ip interface vrf
Notes
show ipv6 interface
Displays IPv6 interface information.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface
IPv6 address:
Related Commands
Notes
show ipv6 interface [vrf <vrf-name>] brief
Displays IPv6 interface information.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface brief
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
|
show ipv6 interface [vrf <vrf-name>] ethernet <slot>/<port>
Display IPv6 information of the specified Ethernet interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
<slot>/<port>
|
Port number
|
vrf
|
VRF name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface ethernet 1/1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ipv6 interface loopback
|
show ipv6 interface [vrf <vrf-name>] loopback <id>
Display IPv6 information of the specified loopback interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
id
|
Loopback port ID
|
vrf
|
VRF name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface loopback 1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ipv6 interface port-channel
|
show ipv6 interface [vrf <vrf-name>] port-channel <id>
Display IPv6 information of the specified LAG interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
id
|
LAG ID
|
vrf
|
VRF name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface port-channel 1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ipv6 interface vlan
|
show ipv6 interface [vrf <vrf-name>] vlan <vid>
Display IPv6 information of the specified VLAN interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
vid
|
VLAN ID
|
vrf
|
VRF name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface vlan 100
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ipv6 interface vrf
|
show ipv6 interface vrf <vrf-name>
Display IPv6 information of the specified VRF.
|
Syntax Description
|
name
|
VRF name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface vrf default
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ipv6 interface vrf brief
|
show ipv6 interface vrf <name> brief
Display IPv6 information of the specified VRF in brief form.
|
Syntax Description
|
name
|
VRF name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface vrf default brief
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
interface loopback
|
interface loopback <id>
no interface loopback <id>
Creates a loopback interface and enters the interface configuration mode.
The no form of the command deletes the interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
id
|
Range: 0-31
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.3000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # interface loopback 10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
interface vrf ip address alias
|
interface vrf <vrf-name> ip address alias <loopback<N> | loopback N>
no interface vrf <vrf-name> ip address alias
Copies addresses from given loopback interface.
The no form of the command disables the copied addresses from given loopback interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf-name
|
VRF name
|
loopback<N> | loopback N
|
Loopback interface with specified loopback number
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.0300
|
Example
|
switch (config)# interface vrf vrf-default ip address alias loopback1
|
Related Commands
|
show ip interface [vrf]
|
Notes
ip address
|
ip address <ip-address> <mask>
no ip address [<ip-address> [<mask>]]
Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the interface.
The no form of the command removes the specified IPv4 address. If no address is specified, then all IPv4 addresses of this interface are removed.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IPv4 address
|
mask
|
There are two possible ways to the mask:
The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e. <ipv4-address>/<length>).
|
Default
|
0.0.0.0/0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config interface loopback 10) # ip address 10.10.10.10 /32
|
Related Commands
|
interface loopback
|
Notes
|
An interface may have up to 16 IPv4 address assignments.
description
|
description <string>
no description
Enters a description for the interface.
The no form of the command sets the description to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
string
|
User defined string
|
mask
|
There are two possible ways to the mask:
The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e. <ipv4-address>/<length>).
|
Default
|
“”
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface loopback
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config interface loopback 10) # description my-ip-interface
|
Related Commands
|
interface loopback
|
Notes
show interfaces loopback
|
show interface loopback <id>
Displays the attribute of the interface loopback.
|
Syntax Description
|
id
|
Range: 1-32
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface loopback
|
History
|
3.2.3000
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show interfaces loopback 1
|
Related Commands
|
interface loopback
|
Notes
ip route
|
ip route [vrf <vrf-name>] <ip-prefix> <netmask> {<next -hop-ip-address> | null0} [<distance>]
no ip route [vrf <vrf-name>] <ip-prefix> <netmask> [<next -hop-ip-address>]
Configures a static route inside VRF.
The no form of the command removes the static route configured.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf-name
|
VRF session name
|
ip-prefix
|
IP address
|
netmask
|
There are two possible ways to input the mask:
|
next-hop-ip-address
|
IP address of the next hop
|
null0
|
Sets a static drop-route
|
distance
|
Administrative distance assigned to route. Options include:
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.4.2008
|
Added VRF parameter
|
3.9.1600
|
Removed ethernet, port-channel, and vlan parameters
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip route vrf my-vrf 80.80.80.0 /24 20.20.20.2
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically configured.
ip load-sharing
|
ip load-sharing <type> [ecmp-group-size <size> [ max-ecmp-groups <max>]]
no ip load-sharing
This command sets the ECMP load sharing mode.
The no form of the command sets the load-sharing to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
type
|
|
ecmp-group-size
|
Configures ECMP consistent hashing group size
|
max-ecmp-groups
|
Configures max groups of ECMP consistent hashing
|
Default
|
all
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.0230
|
3.5.1000
|
Added flow-label parameter
|
3.7.1100
|
Updated syntax
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip load-sharing all switch (config) # ip load-sharing consistent [ecmp-group-size<size>]
|
Related Commands
|
ip route
|
Notes
|
If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically configured.
show ip route
|
show ip route [vrf <vrf-name] [[<ip-address> | <ip-address>/<length>] [longer-prefixes]] [connected | bgp | static]
Displays routing table.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
Performs longest prefix match (LPM) and displays best route
|
<ip-address>/<length>
|
Displays next hop for the specified network. If the network does not exist in routing table, it is not shown.
Note: It is the user’s responsibility to calculate the mask and enter it correctly.
For example:
|
longer-prefixes
|
Displays the routes to the specified destination and any routes to a more specific destination. (Only available if both IP and mask are specified.)
|
connected
|
Displays entries for routes to networks directly connected to the switch
|
bgp
|
Display BGP routes
|
static
|
Displays entries added through CLI commands
|
Default
|
N/A
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
Updated example
|
3.6.6000
|
Updated example
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example
|
3.7.1100
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip route
|
Related Commands
|
ip route
|
Notes
|
show ip route vrf
|
show ip route vrf {<vrf-name> | all}
Displays routing table of VRF instance.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Displays routing tables for all VRF instances
|
vrf-name
|
Name of VRF
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for BFD and updated notes
|
3.6.5000
|
Updated example
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip route vrf default
switch (config) # show ip route vrf my-vrf static
|
Related Commands
|
ip route
|
Notes
|
show ip route -a
|
show ip route [vrf {<vrf-name> | all}] -a
Displays routing table of VRF instance.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf-name
|
Name of VRF
|
all
|
Displays routing tables for all VRF instances
|
-a
|
Displays static routes currently inactive due to the interface being down
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip route vrf my-vrf -a
|
Related Commands
|
ip route
|
Notes
|
show ip route failed
|
show ip route [vrf {<vrf-name> | all}] failed
Displays failed routes of VRF instance.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf-name
|
Name of VRF
|
all
|
Displays routing tables for all VRF instances
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.6000
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip route failed
Flags:
|
Related Commands
|
ip route
|
Notes
|
show ip route static
|
show ip route [vrf {<vrf-name> | all}] static
Displays static routes of VRF instance.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf-name
|
Name of VRF
|
all
|
Displays routing tables for all VRF instances
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.6.5000
|
Updated example
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip route static
|
Related Commands
|
ip route
|
Notes
|
show ip route static multicast-override
|
show ip route [vrf {all | <vrf-name>}] static multicast-override
Displays Reverse Path Forwarding (RPF) information for a specific IPv4 multicast source configured via the command “ip mroute”.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf-name
|
Name of VRF
|
all
|
Displays information for all VRFs
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.6000
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip route vrf default static multicast-override
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip route summary
|
show ip route [vrf {<vrf-name> | all}] summary
Displays route summary of VRF instance.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf-name
|
Name of VRF
|
all
|
Displays routing tables for all VRF instances
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.6.5000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip route vrf my-vrf summary
|
Related Commands
|
ip route
|
Notes
|
show ip route interface
|
show ip route [vrf {<vrf-name> | all}] interface {ethernet <slot>/<port> | port-channel <lag> | vlan <vlan>}
Displays routing table for specific interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
|
ethernet
|
Displays routing table for Ethernet interfaces
|
port-channel
|
Displays routing table for LAG interfaces
|
vlan
|
Displays routing table for VLAN interfaces
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Added VRF parameter
|
3.6.5000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip route interface vlan 10
|
Related Commands
|
ip route
|
Notes
show ip load-sharing
|
show ip load-sharing
Displays ECMP hash attribute.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
3.7.1100
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
(config) # show ip load-sharing
|
Related Commands
|
ip load-sharing
|
Notes
|
The command’s output is different for static & consistent hashing
ip arp
|
ip arp [vrf <vrf-name>] <ip-address> <mac-address>
no ip arp <ip-address>
Configures IP ARP properties of VRF.
The no form of the command deletes the static ARP configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf-name
|
VRF session name
|
IP address
|
IPv4 address
|
mac-address
|
MAC address (format XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip arp vrf my-vrf 20.20.20.2 aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically configured.
ip arp responder
|
ip arp responder
Initiates ARP responder functionality.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface vlan
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip arp responder
|
Related Commands
|
ip arp
show ip arp
|
Note
ip arp timeout
|
ip arp timeout <timeout-value>
no ip arp timeout
Sets the dynamic ARP cache timeout.
The no form of the command sets the timeout to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
timeout-value
|
Time that an entry remains in the ARP cache
Range: 240-28800 seconds
|
Default
|
1500 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface vlan
|
History
|
3.2.0230
|
3.5.1000
|
Updated Note section
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip arp timeout 2000
|
Related Commands
|
ip arp
show ip arp
|
Note
|
clear ip arp
|
clear ip arp [vrf <vrf-name>] [interface <type> | <IP-address>]
Clears the dynamic ARP cache for the specific VRF session.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf-name
|
VRF session name
|
interface
|
Clears dynamic ARP entries for a interface
|
ip-address
|
Clears dynamic ARP entries for a specific IP address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.0230
|
3.4.2008
|
Added VRF parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear ip arp vrf my-vrf
|
Related Commands
|
ip arp
show ip arp
|
Notes
|
If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically configured.
show ip arp
|
show ip arp [vrf [<vrf-name> | all]] [interface <type> | count | timeout]
Displays all ARP information for VRF instance.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Displays all ARP information for all VRF
|
interface
|
Displays all ARP information for specific interface
|
count
|
Displays number of ARPs for specific VRF
|
timeout
|
Displays value of ARP timeout
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.3000
|
3.4.2008
|
Added VRF parameter
|
3.6.5000
|
Updated example output
|
3.8.2000
|
Added example of "show ip arp timeout"
|
3.9.0500
|
Updated output example: "Flags" column was added
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip arp
Flags:
VRF Name default:
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address Type Flags Hardware Address Interface -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.209.0.1 Dynamic ETH 00:00:5e:00:01:01 mgmt0 10.209.1.53 Dynamic ETH 24:8a:07:b0:2d:10 mgmt0 6.6.6.6 Dynamic EVPN G 24:8a:07:ca:cd:48 vlan 6 192.168.10.1 Dynamic ETH 24:8a:07:ca:cd:48 eth 1/10
|
Example (show ip arp timeout)
|
switch (config)# show ip arp timeout
|
Related Commands
|
ip arp
|
Notes
|
If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed.
ping
|
ping [vrf <vrf-name>] [-LRUbdfnqrvVaA] [-c count] [-i interval] [-w deadline] [-p pattern] [-s packetsize] [-t ttl] [-I interface or address] [-M mtu discovery hint] [-S sndbuf] [-T timestamp option ] [-Q tos ] [hop1 ...] destination
Sends ICMP echo requests to a specified host.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Specifies VRF instance name
|
Linux Ping options
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.4.2008
|
Added VRF parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ping 172.30.2.2
|
Related Commands
|
traceroute
|
Notes
|
When using -I option use the interface name + interface number, for example “ping -I vlan10”
traceroute
|
traceroute [vrf <vrf-name>] [-46dFITUnrAV] [-f first_ttl] [-g gate,...] [-i device] [-m max_ttl] [-N squeries] [-p port] [-t tos] [-l flow_label] [-w waittime] [-q nqueries] [-s src_addr] [-z sendwait] host [packetlen]
Traces the route packets take to a destination.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Specifies VRF instance name
|
-4
|
Uses IPv4
|
-6
|
Uses IPv6
|
-d
|
Enables socket level debugging
|
-F
|
Sets DF (“do not fragment” bit) on
|
-I
|
Uses ICMP ECHO for tracerouting
|
-T
|
Uses TCP SYN for tracerouting
|
-U
|
Uses UDP datagram (default) for tracerouting
|
-n
|
Does not resolve IP addresses to their domain names
|
-r
|
Bypasses the normal routing and send directly to a host on an attached network
|
-A
|
Performs AS path lookups in routing registries and print results directly after the corresponding addresses
|
-V
|
Prints version info and exit
|
-f
|
Starts from the first_ttl hop (instead from 1)
|
-g
|
Routes packets throw the specified gateway (maximum 8 for IPv4 and 127 for IPv6)
|
-i
|
Specifies a network interface to operate with
|
-m
|
Sets the max number of hops (max TTL to be reached)
Default: 30
|
-N
|
Sets the number of probes to be tried simultaneously
Default: 16
|
-p
|
Uses destination port. It is an initial value for the UDP destination port (incremented by each probe, default is 33434), for the ICMP seq number (incremented as well, default from 1), and the constant destination port for TCP tries (default is 80).
|
-t
|
Sets the TOS (IPv4 type of service) or TC (IPv6 traffic class) value for outgoing packets
|
-l
|
Uses specified flow_label for IPv6 packets
|
-w
|
Sets the number of seconds to wait for response to a probe (default is 5.0). Non-integer (float point) values allowed too.
|
-q
|
Sets the number of probes per each hop
Default: 3
|
-s
|
Uses source src_addr for outgoing packets
|
-z
|
Sets minimal time interval between probes (default is 0). If the value is more than 10, then it specifies a number in milliseconds, else it is a number of seconds (float point values allowed too).
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.4.2008
|
Added VRF parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config) # traceroute 192.168.10.70
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
tcpdump
|
tcpdump [vrf <vrf-name>] [-aAdeflLnNOpqRStuUvxX] [-c count] [-C file_size] [-E algo:secret] [-F file] [-i interface] [-M secret] [-r file] [-s snaplen] [-T type] [-w file] [-W filecount] [-y datalinktype] [-Z user] [expression]
Invokes standard binary, passing command line parameters straight through. Runs in foreground, printing packets as they arrive, until the user hits Ctrl+C.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Specifies VRF instance name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.4.2008
|
Added VRF parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config) # tcpdump
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
qos map dscp-to-pcp preserve-pcp
|
qos map dscp-to-pcp preserve-pcp
no qos map dscp-to-pcp preserve-pcp
Configures the router to copy PCP bits when transferring data from one subnet to another.
The no form of the command disables this ability.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # qos map dscp-to-pcp preserve-pcp
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
nexthop-group direct
|
<ip|ipv6> pbr nexthop-group <group_name> [recursive]
no <ip|ipv6> pbr nexthop-group <group_name>
Creates direct or recursive nexthop-group and enter to the nexthop-group CLI context.
The no form of the command deletes the nexthop-group.
|
Syntax Description
|
group_name
|
Name of the desired nexthop-group
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip pbr nexthop-group n_ggg_v4
|
Related Commands
|
show pbr nexthop-group
pbr route-map seq set nexthop-group
|
Notes
|
Maximum number of created nexthop-groups is 1000. Name for the nexthop-group with different IP family also should be different.
nexthop-group direct nexthop interface
|
<ip|ipv6> pbr nexthop-group <group_name> nexthop interface {ethernet <port/slot>|port-channel <ID> | vlan <ID>} <next-hop IP address>
no <ip|ipv6> pbr nexthop-group <group_name> nexthop interface {ethernet <port/slot>|port-channel <ID> | vlan <ID>} <next-hop IP address>
Adds nexthop (L3 interface and nexthop IP address) to requested nexthop-group.
The no form of the command deletes the desired nexthop from the nexthop-group.
|
Syntax Description
|
group_name
|
Name of the desired nexthop-group
|
port/slot
|
Physical port
|
port-channel <ID>
|
LAG
|
vlan <ID>
|
VLAN ID
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip pbr nexthop-group n_ggg_v4 nexthop interface ethernet 1/4 10.10.10.23
|
Related Commands
|
show pbr nexthop-group
|
Notes
|
Maximum number of configured direct nexthops in one group is 128. One nexthop can be configured only once in one nexthop-group.
nexthop-group recursive nexthop
|
<ip|ipv6}>pbr nexthop-group <group_name> recursive nexthop vrf <vrf_name> <next-hop IP address>
no <ip|ipv6> pbr nexthop-group <group_name> recursive no nexthop
Adds recursive nexthop to requested nexthop-group.
The no form of the command deletes the desired nexthop from the nexthop-group.
|
Syntax Description
|
group_name
|
Name of the desired nexthop-group
|
vrf_name
|
VRF where the desired nexthop is placed
|
next-hop IP address
|
IP/IPv6 address of desired nexthop
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip pbr nexthop-group n_ggg_v4 recursive nexthop vrf default 10.10.10.23
|
Related Commands
|
show pbr nexthop-group
|
Notes
|
Maximum number of configured recursive nexthops in one nexthop-group is 1.
route-map
|
<ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name>
no <ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name>
Creates route-map and enter to the route-map CLI context.
The no form of the command deletes the route-map.
|
Syntax Description
|
map_name
|
Name of the desired nexthop-group
|
vrf_name
|
VRF where the desired nexthop is placed
|
next-hop IP address
|
IP/IPv6 address of desired nexthop
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip pbr route-map r_ttt_v4
|
Related Commands
|
show pbr route-map
|
Notes
|
Maximum number of configured route-maps is 200. Name for the route-map with different IP family also should be different.
route-map sequence match rule
|
<ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> match {dest-addr <IP address/prefix length>|source-addr <IP address/prefix length>|protocol <tcp|udp>|source-port <port>|dest-port<port>|dscp <value>}
no <ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> match
Create or modify sequence with new match rule. No form deletes match rule from the sequence.
|
Syntax Description
|
map_name
|
Name of the desired nexthop-group
|
number
|
ID of sequence inside of the route-map
|
IP address/prefix length
|
IPv4/IPv6 subnet to be matched on the packet
|
tcp|udp
|
Protocol type to be matched on the packet
|
port
|
Desired TCP or UDP protocol to be matched on the packet
|
value
|
DSCP value to be matched on the packet
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip pbr route-map r_ttt_v4 seq 3 match dest-addr 1.2.3.0/24 source-addr 4.5.6.0/24 dest-port 656 source-port 757 protocol tcp
|
Related Commands
|
show pbr route-map
|
Notes
|
Match for source/destination IP address should be specified according to route-map IP family. Maximum number of sequences is 2000 (totally in the system). Maximum number of IPv6 sequences is 2000. Sequence field can be omitted, in this case system with generate new sequence number with index +10 for the last created. Currently DSCP value can be only {0,1,2,3,4}.
route-map sequence nexthop-group
|
<ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> set nexthop-group <group_name>
no <ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> set nexthop-group
Specify desired nexthop-group for sending matched traffic.
The no form of the command deletes the biding.
|
Syntax Description
|
map_name
|
Name of the desired nexthop-group
|
number
|
ID of sequence inside of the route-map
|
group_name
|
Name of the desired nexthop-group
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip pbr route-map r_ttt_v4 seq 3 set nexthop-group n_ggg_v4
|
Related Commands
|
show pbr route-map
|
Notes
|
One nexthop-group can be specified in more than one sequence.
route-map sequence counter
|
<ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> counter
no <ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> counter
Request counter to be allocated and count matched packets by match rule.
The no form of the command de-allocate the counter.
|
Syntax Description
|
map_name
|
Name of the desired nexthop-group
|
number
|
ID of sequence inside of the route-map
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip pbr route-map r_ttt_v4 seq 3 counter
|
Related Commands
|
show pbr route-map
|
Notes
bind/unbind route-map on interface
|
interface {ethernet <slot/port>|port-channel <ID> | vlan <ID>} {ip|ipv6} pbr route-map <map_name>
no interface {ethernet <slot/port>|port-channel <ID> | vlan <ID>} {ip|ipv6} pbr route-map <map_name>
Bind requested route-map on the ingress router port.
Te no form of the command unbinds requested route-map from the interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
map_name
|
Name of the desired nexthop-group
|
ethernet <port/slot>
|
Physical port
|
port-channel <ID>
|
LAG
|
vlan <ID>
|
VLAN ID
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/2 ip pbr route-map r_ttt_v4
|
Related Commands
|
show ip interface
|
Notes
|
In one time one IPv4 and one IPv6 route-map can be bound on interface
show nexthop-groups
|
show {ip|ipv6} pbr nexthop-group brief | <name>
Shows brief information about the all configured nexthop-groups. In case of specifying nexthop-group name show details.
|
Syntax Description
|
name
|
Name of the desired nexthop-group
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip pbr nexthop-group brief
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
In case of any misconfiguration field “Notes” will reflect it.
show route-maps
|
show {ip|ipv6} pbr route-map brief |<name>
Shows brief information about the all configured route-maps. In case of specifying route-map name show details.
|
Syntax Description
|
name
|
Name of the desired nexthop-group
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip pbr route-map brief
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
In case of any misconfiguration field “Notes” will reflect it.
route-map to interface bind
|
show {ip|ipv6} interface {ethernet <slot/port>| port-channel <ID> | vlan <ID>}
Show binding the route-map to interface and its route-map state.
|
Syntax Description
|
ethernet <port/slot>
|
Physical port
|
port-channel <ID>
|
LAG
|
vlan <ID>
|
VLAN ID
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip interface vlan 3
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
In case of any misconfiguration field “Notes” will reflect it.
show pbr general information
|
show ip pbr [exceptions [nexthop-group | route-map | interface]]
Shows number of configured nexthop-groups and route-maps. Also shows misconfiguration for all PBR configuration or per selected category.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip pbr
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
Information about the total amount of configured nexthop-groups and route-maps includes both IPv4 and IPv6 families and does not depend on the specified IP family in CLI command.