Head-of-Queue Lifetime Limit

Head-of-queue (HoQ) lifetime limit (HLL) is a mechanism which allows discarding packets attempting to be transmitted after HLL time from the time that they were ready to be transmitted at the head of the scheduling group.

When HLL_packet2Stall (7 as default) packets encounter HLL drop, the scheduling group enters a stall state. During that state all packets to the sub-group are discarded. The subgroup exits stall state after HLL_time*8.

A counter called HoQ discard packets counts the number of discarded packets due to HLL.