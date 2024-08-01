Image Maintenance Using ONIE

ONIE is an “open compute” Open Network Install Environment for bare metal network switches. ONIE enables a bare metal network switch ecosystem where end-users have a choice among different network operating systems.

NVIDIA Onyx is distributed in way that allows installation on an ONIE environment. Certain switch models come pre-installed with ONIE and NVIDIA Onyx and support changing to a different operating system (OS).

To change the switch system’s operating OS: