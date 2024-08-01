NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4504 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
Interface Isolation

Interface isolation provides the ability to group interfaces in sets where traffic from each port is isolated from other interfaces in the group. The isolated interfaces in the group, however, are able to communicate with the interface marked as privileged.

Configuring Isolated Interfaces

Interface_Isolation_Example-version-1-modificationdate-1722495430413-api-v2.png

  1. Create the VLANs to be used.

    switch (config) # vlan 2-5
switch (config vlan 2-5) # exit

  2. Unlock isolation interface protocol.

    switch (config) # protocol isolation-group

  3. Create isolation Group A.

    switch (config) # isolation-group GroupA

  4. Assign VLANs 2 and 3 to isolation Group A.

    switch (config isolation-group GroupA) # vlan 2-3
switch (config isolation-group GroupA) # exit

  5. Create isolation Group B.

    switch (config) # isolation-group GroupB

  6. Assign VLANs 4 and 5 to isolation Group B.

    switch (config isolation-group GroupB) # vlan 4-5
switch (config isolation-group GroupB) # exit

  7. Set Ethernet interfaces 1-3 to access for VLAN 3.

    switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1 switchport access vlan 3
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/2 switchport access vlan 3
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/3 switchport access vlan 3

  8. Isolate Ethernet interfaces 1 and 2 and set Ethernet interfaces 3 as privileged.

    switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1-1/2 isolation-group GroupA mode isolated
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/3 isolation-group GroupA mode privileged

  9. Enable isolation Group A.

    (config) # isolation-group GroupA no shutdown

  10. Set Ethernet interfaces 4-6 to trunk.

    switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/4 switchport mode trunk
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/5 switchport mode trunk
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/6 switchport mode trunk

  11. Isolate Ethernet interfaces 4 and 5 and set Ethernet interfaces 6 as privileged.

    switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/4-1/5 isolation-group GroupA mode isolated
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/6 isolation-group GroupA mode privileged

  12. Enable isolation Group B.

    switch (config) # isolation-group GroupB no shutdown

  13. Verify configuration.

    switch (config) # show isolation-group
Isolation group: GroupA
State:           Enabled
VLANs:           2, 3
Privileged port: Eth1/3
Isolated ports:  Eth1/1, Eth1/2
 
Isolation group: GroupB
State:           Enabled
VLANs:           4, 5
Privileged port: Eth1/6
Isolated ports:  Eth1/4, Eth1/5

Interface Isolation Commands

protocol isolation-group

protocol isolation-group

no protocol isolation-group

Enables interface isolation and unlocks further isolation-group commands.

The no form of the command disables interface isolation and locks other isolation-group commands.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config) # protocol isolation-group

Related Commands

show isolation-group

Notes

  • MLAG must be disabled before enabling interface isolation

  • When disabled, all configuration is lost

isolation-group

isolation-group <name>

no isolation-group <name>

Creates isolation group.

The no form of the command deletes isolation group.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config) # isolation-group mygroup
switch (config isolation-group mygroup) #

Related Commands

protocol isolation-group

show isolation-group

Notes

  • The no form of this command deletes the isolation group, removes its attached ports, and the VLANs from the group

  • Up to 64 isolation groups can be created

shutdown

shutdown

no shutdown

Disables isolation group.

The no form of the command enables isolation group.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config isolation group

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config isolation-group mygroup) # no shutdown

Related Commands

protocol isolation-group

isolation-group

show isolation-group

Notes

Enabling isolation groups fails if there are VLANs with ports both inside and outside the group

vlan

vlan <vid>

no vlan <vid>

Adds a VLAN to isolation group.

The no form of the command removes a VLAN from an isolation group.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config isolation group

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config isolation-group mygroup) # vlan 10

Related Commands

protocol isolation-group

isolation-group

show isolation-group

Notes

  • Enabling isolation groups fails if there are VLANs with ports both inside and outside the group

  • The VLAN must be created before running this command

  • All interfaces in the VLAN must be attached to only this isolation group

  • The VLAN added cannot have a respective VLAN interface

isolation-group mode

isolation-group <name> mode {isolated | privileged}

no isolation-group <name> mode {isolated | privileged}

Adds a VLAN to isolation group.

The no form of the command removes a VLAN from an isolation group.

Syntax Description

name

The isolation group name

isolated

Configures this interface as isolated

privileged

Configures this interface as privileged

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/2) # isolation-group mygroup mode privileged

Related Commands

protocol isolation-group

isolation-group

show isolation-group

Notes


show isolation-group

show isolation-group <name>

Displays isolation group information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.1002

3.6.5000

Updated Example

Example

 
switch (config) # show isolation-group mygroup
Isolation group 1:
 State: Disabled
 VLANs: N/A
 Privileged port: N/A
 Isolated ports: N/A

Related Commands

Notes


