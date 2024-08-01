On This Page
IPv6
IP version 6 (IPv6) is a routing protocol which succeeds IPv4. With the expansion of the Internet and databases IPv6 addresses consist of 128 bits whose purpose is to allow networks to include a significantly higher number of nodes by increasing the pool of available unique IP addresses. IPv6 packets alleviate overhead and allow for future customizability.
Textual representations of IPv6 addresses consist of 128 bits made up from eight 16-bit hexadecimal numbers separated by colons. IPv6 addresses may be abbreviated as follows:
You may omit leading zeros in each 16-bit sequence
You may replace an entire sequence with a double colon if it equals zero
For example, these addresses represent the same IPv6 address:
af23:0000:0000:0000:1284:037d:35ce:2401
af23:0:0:0:1284:37d:35ce:2401
af23::1284:37d:35ce:2401
IPv6 addresses typically denote a 64-bit network prefix and a 64-bit host address.
The following are the features IPv6 is supported on:
Static Routes
ECMP
Neighbor Discovery
BGP
BFD for BGP (IPv6), and Static Routes
DHCPv6 Relay
Neighbor Discovery (ND) decides relationships between neighbors and replaces ARP, ICMP, and ICMP redirect in IPv4.
Five kinds of ICMPv6 packets are defined by ND:
Neighbor advertisement
Router advertisement
Neighbor solicitation
Router solicitation
Redirect
ND checks whether a neighboring node’s address has changed, whether the neighbor is still reachable, and also resolves the address of the neighbor which a packet is being forwarded to. ND is also useful for network nodes for discovering other nodes and performing basic link-layer configuration.
To configure Router1:
Enable IP routing. Run:
switch(config)# ip routing
Enable forwarding IPv6 unicast packets. Run:
switch(config)# ipv6 routing
Configure the VLAN interfaces. Run:
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
10
switch(config
interfacevlan
10) # exit
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
30
switch(config
interfacevlan
30) # exit
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
50
switch(config
interfacevlan
50) # exit
Enable IPv6 on the VLAN interfaces. Run:
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
10ipv6 enable
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
30ipv6 enable
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
50ipv6 enable
Configure IPv6 addresses for each one of the VLAN interfaces. Run:
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
10ipv6 address
2101:db01::
1/
64
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
30ipv6 address
2103:db01::
2/
64
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
50ipv6 address
2105:db01::
1/
64
Configure IPv6 unicast on port 2. Run:
switch(config)# ipv6 route
2002:db01:: /
64
2101:db01::
2
Configure IPv6 unicast on port 8. Run:
switch(config)# ipv6 route
2002:db01:: /
64
2105:db01::
2
To configure Router2:
Disable prefix mode on the CLI. Run:
switch(config)# no cli
defaultprefix-mode enable
Enable the VLANs on the system. Run:
switch(config)# vlan
10
switch(config vlan
10) # exit
switch(config)# vlan
20
switch(config vlan
20) # exit
switch(config)# vlan
50
switch(config vlan
50) # exit
Configure the switch ports to accept the VLANs of which they are part only. Run:
switch(config)#
interfaceethernet
1/
1switchport access vlan
10
// port2
switch(config)#
interfaceethernet
1/
2switchport access vlan
50
// port8
switch(config)#
interfaceethernet
1/
36switchport access vlan
20
// port5
Disable spanning tree. Run:
switch(config)# no spanning-tree
Enable forwarding IPv6 unicast packets. Run:
switch(config)# ipv6 routing
Configure the VLAN interfaces. Run:
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
10
switch(config
interfacevlan
10) # exit
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
20
switch(config
interfacevlan
20) # exit
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
50
switch(config
interfacevlan
50) # exit
Configure IPv6 addresses for each one of the VLAN interfaces. Run:
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
10ipv6 address
2101:db01::
2/
64
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
20ipv6 address
2102:db01::
1/
64
switch(config)#
interfacevlan
50ipv6 address
2105:db01::
2/
64
Configure IPv6 unicast on port 1. Run:
switch(config)# ipv6 route
2103:db01:: /
64
2101:db01::
1
Configure IPv6 unicast on port 7. Run:
switch(config)# ipv6 route
2103:db01:: /
64
2105:db01::
1
Ping neighbor to verify IPv6 configuration:
switch (config)# ping6
2101:db01::
2
PING
2101:db01::
2(
2101:db01::
2)
56 data bytes
64 bytes from
2101:db01::
2: icmp_seq=
1 ttl=
64 time=
0.371 ms
64 bytes from
2101:db01::
2: icmp_seq=
2 ttl=
64 time=
0.620 ms
64 bytes from
2101:db01::
2: icmp_seq=
3 ttl=
64 time=
0.192 ms
64 bytes from
2101:db01::
2: icmp_seq=
4 ttl=
64 time=
0.277 ms
64 bytes from
2101:db01::
2: icmp_seq=
5 ttl=
64 time=
0.231 ms
ipv6 enable
|
ipv6 enable
no ipv6 enable
Assigns automatic link-local IPv6 address to the interface.
The no form of the command de-assigns that automatic local address and disables IPv6 if no static IPv6 address has been assigned to the interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Unassigned
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface loopback
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated notes and command description
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 enable
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
Assigning an IPv6 address to an interface also enables IPv6 processing on the interface.
ipv6 address
|
ipv6 address <ipv6-address> /<length>
no ipv6 address [<ipv6-address> [/<length>]]
Enables IPv6 processing and assigns an IPv6 address to the interface.
The no form of the command removes the specified IPv6 address. If no address is specified, then all addresses of the interface are removed.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv6-address
|
IPv6 address
|
length
|
Mask length for the associated address space
Range: 1-128
The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e. <ipv6-address>/<length>)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface loopback
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated syntax description and example output
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 address 2001::1 /120
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
An interface may have up to 16 IPv6 address assignments
ipv6 nd managed-config-flag
|
ipv6 nd managed-config-flag
no ipv6 nd managed-config-flag
Sets the managed address configuration flag in IPv6 router advertisements.
The no form of the command restores the default setting.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Managed address configuration flag is not set
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated configuration mode
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd managed-config-flag
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ipv6 nd ns-interval
|
ipv6 nd ns-interval <period>
no ipv6 nd ns-interval
Configures the interval between IPv6 neighbor solicitation (NS) transmissions.
The no form of the command restores the default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
period
|
Time in milliseconds
Range: 1000-4294967295
|
Default
|
1000
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated configuration mode
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd ns-interval 1500
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ipv6 nd other-config-flag
|
ipv6 nd other-config-flag
no ipv6 nd other-config-flag
Indicates that other configuration information is available via DHCPv6.
The no form of the command removes the other configuration flag.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Not set
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated configuration mode
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd other-config-flag
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ipv6 nd prefix
|
ipv6 nd prefix <ipv6-address> /<length> [no-autoconfig] [no-onlink] [valid-time {<time> | infinite}] [preferred-time {<time> | infinite}]
ipv6 nd prefix <prefix> no-advertise
no ipv6 nd prefix <prefix>
Configures inclusion for router advertisements (RAs) for neighbor.
The no form of the command removes the corresponding IPv6 nd prefix.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv6-address
|
IPv6 address
|
length
|
Prefix length for the associated address space
Range: 1-128
|
no-advertise
|
Prevents advertising of the specified default prefix
|
valid-time
|
Time in seconds
Range: 0-4294967295
|
preferred-time
|
Time in seconds
Range: 0-4294967295
|
no-autoconfig
|
Indicates that the prefix cannot be used for stateless address configuration
|
no-onlink
|
Indicates that the prefix cannot be used for on-link determination
|
Default
|
valid-time: 2592000 seconds
preferred-time: 604800 seconds
no-autoconfig: Reset, autoconfig enabled
no-onlink: Reset, on-link determination is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated syntax description, configuration mode and default values
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd prefix 2001::1 /120
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ipv6 nd ra dns-servers lifetime
|
ipv6 nd ra dns-servers lifetime {<time> | infinite}
no ipv6 nd ra dns-servers lifetime
Advertises a lifetime of a Recursive DNS Server (RDNSS).
The no form of the command resets the lifetime value to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
Possible values:
|
infinite
|
A value of all one bits (0xffffffff) and “infinite” represents infinity
|
Default
|
If no lifetime period is configured on the interface, the default value is 1.5 times the Router Advertisement (RA) interval set by the command “ipv6 nd ra interval”
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated command and syntax description, configuration mode and default values
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd ra dns-servers lifetime infinite
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ipv6 nd ra dns-server
|
ipv6 nd ra dns-server <ipv6 address> [lifetime [<time> | infinite]]
no ipv6 nd ra dns-server [<ipv6 address>]
Configures the IPv6 address of a Recursive DNS Server (RDNSS) to include in the neighbor-discovery router advertisements (RAs).
The no form of the command removes the RDNSS from the configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv6 address
|
IPv6 address of RDNSS
|
lifetime
|
Maximum lifetime value for the specified RDNSS entry. Possible values:
|
infinite
|
A value of all one bits (0xffffffff) and “infinite” represents infinity
|
Default
|
If no lifetime period is configured on the interface, the default value is 1.5 times the Router Advertisement (RA) interval set by the command “ipv6 nd ra interval”
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated command, example and syntax description, configuration mode and default values
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd ra dns-server 2001::1 lifetime infinite
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ipv6 nd ra dns-suffixes lifetime
|
ipv6 nd ra dns-suffixes <domain-name> lifetime {<time> | infinite}
no ipv6 nd ra dns-suffixes <domain-name> lifetime
Advertises a lifetime of a DNS Search List (DNSSL).
Using RDNSS and DNSSL options, an IPv6 host can perform IPv6 address network configuration and DNS information simultaneously, without using DHCPv6 for the DNS configuration.
The no form of the command resets the lifetime value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
Possible values:
|
infinite
|
A value of all one bits (0xffffffff) and “infinite” represents infinity
|
Default
|
If no lifetime period is configured on the interface, the default value is 1.5 times the Router Advertisement (RA) interval set by the command “ipv6 nd ra interval”
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated command, example and syntax description, configuration mode and default values
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd ra dns-suffix domain.com lifetime infinite
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The DNSSL contains the domain names of DNS suffixes for IPv6 hosts to append to short, unqualified domain names for DNS queries
ipv6 nd ra dns-suffix
|
ipv6 nd ra dns-suffix <domain-name> [lifetime {<time> | infinite}]
no ipv6 nd ra dns-suffix [<domain-name>]
Creates a DNS search list (DNSSL) to include in the neighbor-discovery Router Advertisements (RAs).
The no form of the command removes the DNSSL from the configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
domain-name
|
Domain suffix for IPv6 hosts to append to short unqualified domain names for DNS queries
The suffix must contain only alphanumeric characters, “.” (periods), “-” (hyphens), and must begin and end with an alphanumeric character
|
lifetime
|
Maximum lifetime value for the specified DNSSL entry
|
time
|
Possible values:
|
infinite
|
A value of all one bits (0xffffffff) and “infinite” represents infinity
|
Default
|
If no lifetime period is configured on the interface, the default value is 1.5 times the Router Advertisement (RA) interval set by the command “ipv6 nd ra interval”
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated command, example and syntax description, configuration mode and default values
|
Role
|
admin
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd ra dns-suffix domain.com lifetime infinite
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ipv6 nd ra hop-limit
|
ipv6 nd ra hop-limit <limit>
no ipv6 nd ra hop-limit
Sets a suggested hop-limit value to be included in route advertisement (RA) packets.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
limit
|
The hop-limit value to be included by attached hosts in outgoing packets.
|
Default
|
Limit value is 64
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated configuration modes
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd ra hop-limit 70
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ipv6 nd ra interval max-period
|
ipv6 nd ra interval max-period <time> [min-period <time>]
no ipv6 nd ra interval
Configures the interval between IPv6 router advertisement (RA) transmissions.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
Maximum interval between successive IPv6 router advertisement transmissions
Range: 4-1800 seconds
|
min-period
|
Minimum interval between successive IPv6 router advertisement transmissions:
|
Default
|
max-period: 600 seconds
min-period: See Note
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated syntax description, configuration modes and notes
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd ra interval max-period 600
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ipv6 nd ra lifetime
|
ipv6 nd ra lifetime <time>
no ipv6 nd ra lifetime
Router lifetime is associated with a router’s usefulness as default route, it does not apply to information contained in other message fields or options. Options that need time limits for their information include their own lifetime fields.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
The router lifetime specifies the period that the router can be considered as a default router by RA recipients in seconds.
|
Default
|
3*<router advertisement interval>
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Added support for IPv6
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd ra lifetime 300
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ipv6 nd ra mtu suppress
|
ipv6 nd ra mtu suppress
no ipv6 nd ra mtu suppress
Suppresses advertisement (RA) MTU option sent to router.
MTU option ensures all nodes on a link use the same MTU value.
The no form of the command restores the MTU option to enabled.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Suppressed
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated command Syntax and configuration mode
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd ra mtu suppress
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
If not suppressed, MTU of the interface is advertised.
ipv6 nd ra suppress
|
ipv6 nd ra suppress [all]
no ipv6 nd ra suppress
Suppresses periodic and solicited IPv6 router advertisement (RA) transmissions.
The no form of the command restores the transmission of RAs.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Configures the switch to suppress all RAs, including those responding to a router solicitation.
|
Default
|
Only unsolicited RAs transmitted periodically are suppressed
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated command syntax and configuration mode
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd ra suppress all
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ipv6 nd reachable-time
|
ipv6 nd reachable-time <time>
no ipv6 nd reachable-time
Sets the time period the switch includes in the reachable time field of outgoing advertisements (RAs).
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
In milliseconds; the reachable time defines the period that a node assumes a neighbor is reachable after having received a reachability confirmation. Values:
|
Default
|
0 (unspecified)
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated command syntax, configuration mode and notes
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd reachable-time 30000
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
RAs that advertise zero seconds indicate that the router does not specify a reachable time
ipv6 nd router-preference
|
ipv6 nd router-preference {high | medium | low}
no ipv6 nd router-preference
Sets the value the switch enters in the default router preference (DRP) field of router advertisements (RAs) it sends.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Medium
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated configuration modes
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd router-preference high
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ipv6 nd retrans-timer
|
ipv6 nd retrans-timer <time>
no ipv6 nd retrans-timer
Advertises the time between consecutive neighbor solicitation (NS) messages.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
In milliseconds; the time between retransmitted neighbor solicitation messages. Possible values:
|
Default
|
0 (unspecified)
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated command syntax, configuration mode and example output
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd retrans-timer 1000
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ipv6 nd redirects
|
ipv6 nd redirects
no ipv6 nd redirects
Enables sending ICMPv6 redirect messages.
The no form of the command disables sending ICMPv6 redirect messages.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ipv6 nd redirects
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ipv6 nd dad attempts
|
ipv6 nd dad attempts <number>
no ipv6 nd dad attempts
Sets the number of consecutive neighbor solicitation messages sent for duplicate address detection (DAD) validation.
The no form of the command resets the value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
number
|
Number of attempts:
|
Default
|
1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated configuration mode
|
Role
|
admin
|
Example
|
switch (config vlan 10) # ipv6 nd dad attempts 10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
clear ipv6 neighbors
|
clear ipv6 neighbors {ethernet <slot> /<port> | port-channel <port-channel> | vlan <vlan-id>} [<ipv6-addr>]
Removes the specified dynamic IPv6 neighbor discovery cache entries.
|
Syntax Description
|
ethernet
|
Ethernet port (<slot>/<port>)
|
vlan
|
VLAN interface
|
ipv6-addr
|
IPv6 address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated command
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear ipv6 neighbors ethernet 1/4
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ipv6 route
|
Creates an IPv6 static route.
The no form of the command deletes static routes.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv6-address
|
IPv6 address
|
ipv6-prefix
|
IPv6 address + mask length without space (e.g. a1:a2::33/64)
|
length
|
Prefix length for the associated address space
Range: 1-128
|
next-hop-ipv6-address
|
IPv6 address of the next-hop
|
distance
|
Administrative distance assigned to route.
Options include:
|
null0
|
Creates a black hole route with action DROP
|
Default
|
No distance parameter indicated: Administrative distance of 1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated command
|
3.9.1600
|
Removed ethernet, port-channel, and vlan options
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ipv6 route 3003:db01:: /64 2001:db01::1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ipv6 routing
|
ipv6 routing
no ipv6 routing
Enables forwarding IPv6 unicast packets.
The no form of the command disables IPv6 unicast routing.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ipv6 routing
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
When routing is enabled, the switch attempts to deliver inbound packets to destination addresses by forwarding them to interfaces or next hop addresses specified by the IPv6 routing table
ipv6 routing disable-discard-counter
|
ipv6 routing disable-discard-counter
no ipv6 routing disable-discard-counter
Disables router discard counters.
The no form of the command restores discard counters advancing.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.2100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ipv6 routing disable-discard-counter
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
A reboot is required for the feature to take effect.
show ipv6 interfaces
|
show ipv6 interfaces [{{ethernet <port> | port-channel <port-channel> | vlan <vlan-id>}}| brief]
Displays the status of specified routed interfaces that are configured for IPv6.
|
Syntax Description
|
ethernet <port>
|
Displays output pertaining to the specified Ethernet interface
|
port-channel <port-channel>
|
Displays output pertaining to the specified LAG interface
|
vlan <vlan-id>
|
Displays output pertaining to the specified VLAN interface
|
brief
|
Shows basic IPv6 information regarding all IPv6 interfaces
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.4110
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface
Vlan10 is Enabled , line protocol is UP
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ipv6 interfaces brief
|
show ipv6 interfaces [<type> <id>] brief
Displays basic IPv6 information regarding all IPv6 interfaces
|
Syntax Description
|
<type> <id>
|
Specifies the interface for which to display data
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.4110
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated Example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface brief
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show interfaces null0
|
show interfaces null0 [vrf <vrf-name>]
Displays blackhole route byte and packet counters.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.4110
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show interfaces null0
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ipv6 neighbors
|
show ipv6 neighbors [{ethernet <port> | port-channel <port-channel> | vlan <vlan-id>} | <ipv6 address> | summary]
Displays IPv6 neighbor discovery (ND) cache information.
|
Syntax Description
|
ethernet <port>
|
Displays output pertaining to the specified Ethernet interface.
|
vlan <vlan-id>
|
Displays output pertaining to the specified VLAN interface.
|
ipv6 address
|
IPv6 address of individual neighbor
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated command syntax and Example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ipv6 neighbors
IPv6 Address MAC Address State Interf
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ipv6 route
|
show ipv6 route [vrf <vrf-name] {[<ipv6-address> <ipv6-address>/<length> [longer-prefixes]] [connected | bgp | static]}
Displays IPv6 neighbor discovery (ND) cache information.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv6-addr
|
Filters routes by IPv6 address or prefix
|
longer-prefixes
|
Displays output for longer prefix entries
|
connected
|
Displays entries for routes to networks directly connected to the switch
|
static
|
Displays entries added through CLI commands
|
summary
|
Displays the current contents of the IPv6 routing table in summary format
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated Example
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated Example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ipv6 route
|
Related Commands
|
Note