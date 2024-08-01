NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4504 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP)

The Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP) is a vendor-neutral Link Layer protocol in the Internet Protocol Suite used by network devices for advertising their identity, capabilities, and neighbors on a IEEE 802 LAN. The protocol is formally defined in IEEE 802.1AB. From version 3.8.2000, LLDP is now enabled by default.

Configuring LLDP

  1. Enable LLDP globally on the switch.

    switch (config) # lldp

  2. Enable LLDP per interface.

    switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # lldp receive
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # lldp transmit

  3. Display LLDP local information.

    switch (config) # show lldp local
 
LLDP is Enabled
 
Local global configuration
Chassis sub type: macAddress (4)
Chassis id: 00:11:22:33:44:55
System Name: "switch-111111"
System Description: my-system-description
Supported capabilities: B
Supported capabilities enabled: B

  4. Display LLDP remote information.

    switch (config)# show lldp interfaces ethernet 1/1 remote 
 
Ethernet 1/1
Remote Index: 1
Remote chassis id: 00:11:22:33:44:55 ; chassis id subtype: mac
Remote port-id: ethenret 1/2; port id subtype: local
Remote port description: ethernet 1/2
Remote system name: remote-system
Remote system description: remote-system-description
Remote system capabilities supported: B ; B

DCBX

Data Center Bridging (DCB) is an enabler for running the Ethernet network with lossless connectivity using priority-based flow control and enhanced transmission selection. DCBX (exchange) complements the DCB implementation by offering a dynamic protocol that communicates DCB attributes between peering endpoint. NVIDIA Onyx supports two versions of DCBX TLVs running on top of LLDP:

  • DCBX IEEE

  • DCBX CEE

By default DCBX IEEE is enabled when LLDP is enabled. LLDP is enabled by default.

Additional Reading and Use Cases

For more information about this feature and its potential applications, please refer to the following community posts:

LLDP Commands

lldp

lldp

no lldp

Enables LLDP globally.

The no form of the command disables the LLDP.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.0300

3.8.2000

Changed default from "disabled" to "enabled"

Example

 
switch (config)# lldp

Related Commands

show lldp local

Notes


lldp reinit

lldp reinit <seconds>

no lldp reinit

Sets the delay in seconds from enabling the LLDP on the port until re-initialization will be attempted.

The no form of the command sets the parameter to default.

Syntax Description

seconds

1-10

Default

2

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.0300

Example

 
switch (config)# lldp reinit 10

Related Commands

show lldp timers

Notes


lldp timer

lldp timer <seconds>

no lldp timer

Sets the LLDP interval at which LLDP frames are transmitted. (lldpMessageTxInterval).

The no form of the command sets the parameter to default.

Syntax Description

seconds

5-32768

Default

30

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.0300

Example

 
switch (config)# lldp timer 10

Related Commands

show lldp timers

Notes


lldp tx-delay

lldp tx-delay <seconds>

no lldp tx-delay

Indicates the delay in seconds between successive LLDP frame transmissions.

The no form of the command sets the parameter to default.

Syntax Description

seconds

1-8192

Default

2

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.0300

Example

 
switch (config)# lldp tx-delay 10

Related Commands

show lldp timers

Notes

The recommended value for the tx-delay is set by the following formula: 1 <= lldp tx-delay <= (0.25 * lldp timer)

lldp tx-hold-multiplier

lldp tx-hold-multiplier <seconds>

no lldp tx-hold-multiplier

The time-to-live value expressed as a multiple of the lldpMessageTxInterval object.

The no form of the command sets the parameter to default.

Syntax Description

seconds

1-8192

Default

2

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.0300

Example

 
switch (config)# lldp tx-hold-multiplier 10

Related Commands

show lldp timers

Notes

The actual time-to-live value used in LLDP frames, can be expressed by the following formula: TTL = min(65535, (lldpMessageTxInterval * lldpMessageTxHoldMultiplier)). For example, if the value of lldpMessageTxInterval is 30, and the value of lldpMessageTxHoldMultiplier is 4, then the value 120 is encoded in the TTL field in the LLDP header.

lldp (interface)

lldp {receive | transmit}

no lldp {receive | transmit}

Enables LLDP receive or transmit capabilities.

The no form of the command disables LLDP receive or transmit capabilities.

Syntax Description

med-tlv-select

Enables LLDP media TLVs.

receive

Enables LLDP receive on this port.

tlv-select

Enables LLDP TLVs.

transmit

Enables LLDP transmit on this port.

Default

Enabled for receive and transmit

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.2.0300

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# lldp receive

Related Commands

show lldp interface

Notes

The LLDP is disabled by default (globally)

lldp tlv-select

lldp tlv-select {[dcbx] [dcbx-cee] [port-description] [sys-name] [sys-description] [sys-capababilities] [management-address] [none] all}

Sets the LLDP basic TLVs to be transmitted on this port.

Syntax Description

dcbx

Enables LLDP-DCBX TLVs

dcbx-cee

Enables LLDP-DCBX CEE TLVs

port-description

LLDP port description TLV

sys-name

LLDP system name TLV

sys-description

LLDP system description TLV

sys-capabilities

LLDP system capabilities TLV

management-address

LLDP management address TLV

all

all above TLVs

none

None of the above TLVs

Default

all

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.2.0300

3.3.0000

Added “none” parameter

3.3.4302

Added “dcbx” parameter

3.3.4402

Added “dcbx-cee” parameter

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# lldp tlv-select port-description sys-name

Related Commands

show lldp interface

Notes

The management address is chosen according to the following criteria where 1 takes priority over 2, and 2 takes priority over 3:

  1. Smallest IP address of mgmt0

  2. Smallest IP address of mgmt1

  3. First primary address of all non-management interfaces

lldp med-tlv-select

lldp med-tlv-select {all | media-capability | network-policy | none}

Configures LLDP media TLV attributes.

Syntax Description

all

Enables all LLDP media TLVs

media-capabilities

Enables Media Capabilities TLV

network-policy

Enables Network-Policy TLV

none

Disables all LLDP media TLVs

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# lldp med-tlv-select all

Related Commands

show lldp interface

Notes


dcb application-priority

dcb application-priority <selector> <protocol> <priority>

Adds an application to the application priority table.

Syntax Description

selector

Protocol type: ethertype

protocol

Protocol field in hexadecimal notation (e.g. ‘0x8906’ for FCoE, ‘0x8914’ for FIP)

priority

Range: 0-7

Default

No applications are available. The table is empty.

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4200

Example

 
switch (config-if)# dcb application-priority ethertype 0x8906

Related Commands

show lldp interface

Notes


clear lldp counters

clear lldp counters [ <Device | Port>]

Clears LLDP counters for all ports or for a specific port.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4006

Example

 
switch (config) # clear lldp counters
switch (config) # clear lldp counters 1/1

Related Commands

Notes


show lldp local

show lldp local

Displays LLDP local information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.0300

Example

 
switch (config)# show lldp local
LLDP is Enabled
Local global configuration
Chassis sub type: macAddress (4)
Chassis id: 0002C9030046AF00
System Name: my-switch
System Description: SN2100 
Supported capabilities: B,R
Supported capabilities enabled: B

Related Commands

Notes


show lldp interfaces

show lldp interfaces [ethernet <inf> [med-cap | remote]]

Displays LLDP remote interface table information.

Syntax Description

inf

Local interface number (e.g. 1/1)

med-cap

Displays local port media capabilities information

remote

Displays LLDP Ethernet remote configuration & status

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.0300

3.3.4200

Updated example

3.6.1002

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show lldp interfaces
TLV flags:
PD: port-description, SN: sys-name, SD: sys-description, SC: sys-capabilities, MA: management-address
ETS-C: ETS-Configuration, ETS-R: ETS-Recommendation, AP: Application Priority, PFC: Priority Flow Control
CEE: Converged Enhanced Ethernet DCBX version
MED-CAP: Media Capabilities
MED-NWP: MED-Network Policy
Interface Receive   Transmit  TLVs
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/1    Enabled   Enabled   PD, SD
Eth1/2    Enabled   Enabled   PD, SN, SD, SC, MA, PFC, AP, ETS-C, ETS-R
Eth1/3    Disabled  Disabled  PD, SN, SD, SC, MA, PFC, AP, ETS-C, ETS-R, MED-NWP
Eth1/4    Enabled   Enabled   PD, SN, SD, SC, MA, PFC, AP, ETS-C, ETS-R, MED-CAP, MED-NWP
Eth1/5    Enabled   Enabled   PD, SN, SD, SC, MA, PFC, AP, ETS-C, ETS-R
Eth1/6    Enabled   Enabled   PD, SN, SD, SC, MA, PFC, AP, ETS-C, ETS-R
Eth1/7    Enabled   Enabled   PD, SN, SD, SC, MA, PFC, AP, ETS-C, ETS-R

Related Commands

Notes


show lldp remote

show lldp remote

Displays LLDP remote information (remote device id, remote port id, remote system name).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

Example

 
switch (config)# show lldp remote 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Local Interface      Device ID            Port ID              System Name 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/4               e4:1d:2d:a5:f3:35    e4:1d:2d:a5:f3:35    Not Advertised
Eth1/10              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/10              switch108
Eth1/11              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/11              switch108
Eth1/12              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/12              switch108
Eth1/13              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/13              switch108
Eth1/14              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/14              switch108
Eth1/15              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/15              switch108
Eth1/16              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/16              switch108
Eth1/17              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/17              switch108
Eth1/18              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/18              switch108
Eth1/19              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/19              switch108
Eth1/20              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/20              switch108
Eth1/21              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/21              switch108
Eth1/22              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/22              switch108
Eth1/23              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/23              switch108
Eth1/24              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/24              switch108
Eth1/25              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/25              switch108
Eth1/26              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/26              switch108
Eth1/31              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/31              switch108
Eth1/32              e4:1d:2d:44:65:00    Eth1/32              switch108

Related Commands

Notes


show lldp statistics

show lldp statistics [ <inf>]

Displays LLDP interface statistics.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.0300

Example

 
switch (config)# show lldp statistics
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interface    Frames       In           In           TLVs         TLVs           Ageout       Out
             Discarded    Errors       Total        Discarded    Unrecognized                Frames
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/1       0            0            0            0            0              0            0
Eth1/2       0            0            20           0            40             0            5
Eth1/3       16           0            16           0            0              0            0
Eth1/4       0            0            15           0            30             0            5
Eth1/5       0            0            15           0            30             0            5
Eth1/6       0            0            0            0            0              0            0
Eth1/7       0            0            0            0            0              0            0
Eth1/8       0            0            0            0            0              0            0
Eth1/9       0            0            0            0            0              0            0
Eth1/10      0            0            5            0            15             0            5
Eth1/12      0            0            5            0            15             0            5
Eth1/13      0            0            5            0            15             0            5
Eth1/14      0            0            0            0            0              0            0
Eth1/15      0            0            6            0            18             0            5
Eth1/16      0            0            5            0            15             0            6

Related Commands

Notes


show lldp statistics global

show lldp statistics global

Displays LLDP global statistics.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.0300

Example

 
switch (config)# show lldp timers
Remote Table Last Change Time     : 10300
Remote Table Inserts              : 5
Remote Table Deletes              : 0
Remote Table Drops                : 0
Remote Table Ageouts              : 0

Related Commands

Notes


show lldp timers

show lldp timers

Displays LLDP timers configuration

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.0300

Example

 
switch (config)# show lldp timers
msg-tx-interval     :30
tx-delay            :2
tx-hold             :4
tx-reinit-delay     :2

Related Commands

Notes


show dcb application-priority

show dcb application-priority

Displays application priority admin table.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.4200

Example

 
switch (config)# show dcb application-priority 
------------------------------------
Selector       Protocol     Priority
------------------------------------
Ethertype      0x8906       3
Ethertype      0x8914       3

Related Commands

Notes


