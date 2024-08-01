A group of links may contain upstream links and downstream links. When all upstream links in a group are down, Link State Tracking (LST) shuts all the downstream links down. In order to let the peer on the other side know that it needs to stop sending traffic on the downstream links. When the upstream link recovers, LST brings up the downstream links, letting the peers know that they may resume forwarding traffic on those links.

A link can be a member of several groups. A downstream interface is shut down if at least one of the groups requests a shutdown and is brought back up if all groups request it to be up.

In situations with only downstream links in a group (no upstream links), the downstream links will stay up.