MAC Address Table

To duplicate to a dedicated server (port7 in the figure below) all the packets that one host (host1; port1) sends to another (host2; port2), like in port mirroring. To accomplish this, MAC learning is disabled on port2. In this case the FDB does not obtain the MAC address of host2. Also, to prevent broadcast to every port, it is possible to configure a VLAN (VLAN 80) which ports 1, 2 and 7 are member of.