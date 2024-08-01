A link aggregation group (LAG) is used for extending the bandwidth from a single link to multiple links and provide redundancy in case of link failure. Extending the implementation of the LAG to more than a single device provides yet another level of redundancy that extends from the link level to the node level. This extrapolation of the LAG from single to multiple switches is referred to as multi-chassis link aggregation (MLAG). MLAG is supported on Ethernet blades’ internal and external ports.

Note Each switch configuration is independent and the user is responsible for configuring both switches similarly pertaining MLAG (e.g., MLAG port-channel VLAN membership, static MAC, ACL, and so forth).

A peered device (host or switch) connecting to switches running an MLAG runs a standard LAG and is unaware of the fact that the LAG connects to two separate switches.

The MLAG switches share an inter-peer link (IPL) between them for carrying control messages in a steady state or data packages in failure scenarios. Thus, the bandwidth of the IPL should be defined accordingly. The IPL itself can be a LAG and may be constructed of links of any supported speed. In such a case, PFC must be configured on this IPL. The figure in section ”Configuring MLAG” illustrates this. The IPL serves the following purposes:

MLAG protocol control: keepalive messages, MAC sync, MLAG port sync, and so forth

MLAG port failure: serves redundancy in case of a fallen link on one of the MLAG switches

Layer-3 failure: serves redundancy in case of a failed connection between the MLAG switches and the rest of the L3 network should there be one

Note The IPL VLAN interface must be used only for MLAG protocol and must not be used by any other interfaces (e.g., LAG, Ethernet).

Note Ports 21 and 22 are dedicated IPL ports for MLAG protocol on the SH2200 switch system.

The MLAG protocol is made up of the following components to be expanded later:

Keepalive

Unicast and multicast sync

MLAG port sync

When positioned at the top of rack (ToR) and connecting with a Layer-3 uplink, the MLAG pair acts as the L3 border for the hosts connected to it. To allow default gateway redundancy, both MLAG switches should be addressed by the host via the same default gateway address.

MLAG uses an IP address (VIP) that points to all MLAG member nodes.

When running MLAG as L2/L3 border point, an MAGP VIP must be deployed as the default gateway for MLAG port-channels (MPOs).

Note When MLAG is connected through a Layer-2 based uplink, there is no need to apply default gateway redundancy towards hosts since this function is implemented on the L2/L3 border points of the network. For more information, refer to the “MAGP” page.

The two peer switches need to carry the exact same configuration of the MLAG attributes for guaranteeing proper functionality of the MLAG.

Note Ensuring that both switches are configured identically is the responsibility of the user and is not monitored by the OS.

Note MLAG is currently supported for 2 switches only.

Note The VIP address must be on the same management IP subnet.

Note All nodes in an MLAG must be of the same CPU type (e.g., x86), switch type, and must all have the same OS version installed.

Note When working with MLAG, the maximum number of MAC addresses is limited to 88K. Without it, there is no limitation.

Note When transitioning from standalone into a group or vice versa, a few seconds are required for the node state to stabilize. During that time, group feature commands (e.g. MLAG commands) should not be executed. To run group features, wait for the CLI prompt to turn into [standalone:master], [<group>:master] or [<group>:standby] instead of [standalone:*unknown*] or [<group>:*unknown*].

Note Each MLAG VIP group must be configured with a different unicast IP address. If not, MLAG behavior is inconsistent.

Note In a scenario where there is no IP communication between the MGMT ports of the MLAG switches (for example when one MGMT port is disconnected), the following CLI prompt is displayed: <hostname>[<mlag cluster name>:unknown]#. This does not reflect the MLAG state, but only the state of the cluster.