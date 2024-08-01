On This Page
MLAG Commands
|
protocol mlag
no protocol mlag
Enables MLAG functionality and unhides the MLAG commands.
The no form of the command hides the MLAG commands and deletes its database.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
no protocol mlag
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4500
|
Example
|
switch (config) # protocol mlag
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
|
mlag
Enters MLAG configuration mode.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4500
|
Example
|
switch (config) # mlag
|
Related Commands
|
protocol mlag
|
Notes
|
shutdown
no shutdown
Disables MLAG.
The no form of the command enables MLAG.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config mlag
|
History
|
3.3.4500
|
Example
|
switch (config mlag) # no shutdown
|
Related Commands
|
protocol mlag
|
Notes
|
This parameter must be similar in all MLAG peers
|
interface mlag-port-channel <if-number>
no interface mlag-port-channel <if-number>
Creates an MLAG interface.
The no form of the command deletes the MLAG interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
if-number
|
Interface number
Range: 1-1000
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4500
|
Example
|
switch (config) # interface mlag-port-channel 1
|
Related Commands
|
protocol mlag
|
Notes
|
|
ipl <ipl-id>
no ipl <ipl-id>
Sets this LAG as an IPL port.
The no form of the command resets this LAG as regular LAG.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipl-id
|
IPL ID (only “1” IPL port is supported)
|
Default
|
no ipl
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface port-channel
|
History
|
3.3.4500
|
Example
|
switch (config interface port-channel 1)# ipl 1
|
Related Commands
|
protocol mlag
|
Notes
|
|
ipl <ipl-id> peer-address <ip-address>
no ipl <ipl-id>
Maps a VLAN interface to be used for an IPL LAG and sets the peer IP address of the IPL peer port.
The no form of the command deletes a peer IPL LAG and unbinds this VLAN interface from the IPL function.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipl-id
|
IPL ID (only “1” IPL port is supported)
|
ip-address
|
IPv4 address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface vlan
|
History
|
3.3.4500
|
Example
|
switch (config interface vlan 1)# ipl 1 peer-address 10.10.10.10
|
Related Commands
|
protocol mlag
|
Notes
|
|
keep-alive-interval <value>
no keep-alive-interval
Configures the interval during which keep-alive messages are issued between the MLAG switches.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
Time in seconds
Range: 1-300
|
Default
|
1 second
|
Configuration Mode
|
config mlag
|
History
|
3.3.4500
|
Example
|
switch (config mlag) # keep-alive-interval 1
|
Related Commands
|
protocol mlag
|
Notes
|
This parameter must be similar on all MLAG peers
|
mlag-channel-group <if-number> mode {on | active | passive}
no mlag-channel-group
Binds an Ethernet port to the MLAG port-channel (MPO).
The no form of the command deletes the binding.
|
Syntax Description
|
if-number
|
Interface number
Range: 1-1000
|
on
|
Binds to static MLAG
|
active
|
Sets MLAG LAG in LACP active mode
|
passive
|
Sets MLAG LAG in LACP passive mode
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.3.4500
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# mlag-channel-group 1 mode on
|
Related Commands
|
protocol mlag
|
Notes
|
mlag-vip <domain-name> ip [<ip-address> {<masklen> | netmask> [force]]
no mlag-vip
Sets the VIP domain and IP address for MLAG.
The no form of the command deletes the VIP domain and IP address.
|
Syntax Description
|
domain-name
|
MLAG group name
|
<ip-address>
|
IP address (IPv4 only)
|
<masklen>
|
Format example: /24
Note that a space is required between the IP address and the mask
|
<netmask>
|
Format example: 255.255.255.0
Note that a space is required between the IP address and the mask
|
force
|
Forces the IP address if another IP is already configured
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4500
|
3.8.2000
|
Updated notes
|
Example
|
switch (config)# mlag-vip my-mlag-domain ip 10.10.10.254/24
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
|
reload-delay <value>
no reload-delay
Specifies the amount of time that MLAG ports are disabled after system reboot.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
Time in seconds
Range: 0-300
|
Default
|
30 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config mlag
|
History
|
3.3.4500
|
Example
|
switch (config mlag) # reload-delay 30
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
|
system-mac <virtual-mac>
no system-mac <virtual-mac>
Configures virtual system MAC.
The no form of the command resets this value to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
virtual-mac
|
MAC address
|
Default
|
Default is calculated according to the MLAG-VIP name, using the base MAC as VRRP MAC prefix (00:00:5e:00:01:xx) with the suffix hashed from the mlag-vip name 0...255.
|
Configuration Mode
|
config mlag
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config mlag) # system-mac 00:00:5e:00:01:5d
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This parameter must be configured the same in all MLAG peers
|
upgrade-timeout <time>
no upgrade-timeout
Configures the time period during which an MLAG slave keeps its ports active while in upgrading state.
The no form of the command resets the parameter value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
Time in minutes
Range: 0-120 minutes
|
Default
|
60
|
Configuration Mode
|
config mlag
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config mlag) # upgrade-timeout 60
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This parameter must be configured the same in all MLAG peers
|
show mlag
Displays MLAG configuration and status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.4500
|
3.3.5006
|
Updated example
|
3.4.2008
|
Updated example with system MAC and upgrade timeout
|
3.6.6102
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show mlag
Admin status: Enabled
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
If run in the middle of an upgrade, the following message will appear in the output:
*Upgrading* <hostname> --> *Cluster upgrade in progress*
|
show mlag-vip
Displays MLAG VIP configuration and status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.4500
|
3.6.6102
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show mlag-vip
--------------------------------------------------------------
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show interfaces mlag-port-channel [<if-number>]
Displays the MLAG LAG configuration and status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.4500
|
3.6.1002
|
Added “error packets” counter to Tx
|
3.6.5000
|
Added telemetry to output
|
3.6.6000
|
Added “forwarding mode” to output
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example
|
3.9.1000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show interfaces mlag-port-channel 11
Mpo11:
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show interfaces mlag-port-channel <if-number> counters
Displays the extended counters for the interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
if-numbers
|
MLAG interface whose properties to display
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.9.1000
|
Added ability to use a range of ports
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show interfaces mlag-port-channel 2-3 counters
Mpo3:
. . .
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
As of version 3.9.1000, the "if-numbers" attribute is optional. If nothing is selected, information for all ports will be displayed
|
show interfaces mlag-port-channel summary
Displays MLAG summary table.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.4500
|
3.4.0000
|
Added notes and Updated example
|
3.4.1100
|
Updated example
|
3.6.6000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch [my-vip: standby] (config)# show interfaces mlag-port-channel summary
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
|
show mlag statistics
Displays the MLAG IPL counters.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.4500
|
3.4.0000
|
Updated example
|
3.6.6102
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show mlag statistics
|
Related Commands
|
Notes